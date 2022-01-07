Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Paul Lawrie joins board of European Tour

By Paul Third
January 7, 2022, 11:14 am
Paul Lawrie has joined the board of the European Tour
Paul Lawrie has joined the board of the European Tour

Paul Lawrie has been appointed to the board of the European Tour group as a n0n-executive director.

The 1999 Open Champion, Ryder Cup winner and eight-time European Tour champion, takes on the role with immediate effect.

The Aberdonian, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on New Year’s Day, has been a constant presence on the main Tour for 28 years from 1992 until 2020, before turning his competitive attention in recent years to the Legends Tour.

Lawrie said: “I am delighted and honoured to join the board of the European Tour group.

“Having played in many events over the past 30 years and now with various business interests away from the course, I will use my experience to help continue the excellent work of the current board.”

In addition to two spells on the Tour’s tournament committee from 2007-2010 and 2015-2017 Lawrie also assumed the role of tournament promoter for three years.

He hosted the Paul Lawrie Match Play on the European Tour from 2015 to 2017, the first two years being staged in Scotland, the third year in Germany.

His management company, Five Star Sports Agency, will promote the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A, on the European Challenge Tour in May.

European Tour chairman David Williams said: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul to the board of the European Tour group and I know his experience of a wide range of Tour matters both inside and outside the ropes, will be invaluable to us.

“We have an excellent balance on our current Board between experienced business leaders and respected professional golfers, and we are fortunate that Paul is not only a knowledgeable businessman but also one of our most valued members.”

Through a rotational system, Lawrie will take his seat on the board as Northern Irishman David Jones and Englishman DJ Russell step down.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal