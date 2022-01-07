Paul Lawrie joins board of European Tour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Lawrie has been appointed to the board of the European Tour group as a n0n-executive director.

The 1999 Open Champion, Ryder Cup winner and eight-time European Tour champion, takes on the role with immediate effect.

The Aberdonian, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on New Year’s Day, has been a constant presence on the main Tour for 28 years from 1992 until 2020, before turning his competitive attention in recent years to the Legends Tour.

Lawrie said: “I am delighted and honoured to join the board of the European Tour group.

“Having played in many events over the past 30 years and now with various business interests away from the course, I will use my experience to help continue the excellent work of the current board.”

In addition to two spells on the Tour’s tournament committee from 2007-2010 and 2015-2017 Lawrie also assumed the role of tournament promoter for three years.

He hosted the Paul Lawrie Match Play on the European Tour from 2015 to 2017, the first two years being staged in Scotland, the third year in Germany.

His management company, Five Star Sports Agency, will promote the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A, on the European Challenge Tour in May.

European Tour chairman David Williams said: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul to the board of the European Tour group and I know his experience of a wide range of Tour matters both inside and outside the ropes, will be invaluable to us.

“We have an excellent balance on our current Board between experienced business leaders and respected professional golfers, and we are fortunate that Paul is not only a knowledgeable businessman but also one of our most valued members.”

Through a rotational system, Lawrie will take his seat on the board as Northern Irishman David Jones and Englishman DJ Russell step down.