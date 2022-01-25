Golf: Calum Sheal joins select club at Cruden Bay who have won two titles in the same year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Sheal is delighted to have joined an elite band of select golfers at Cruden Bay Golf Club.

Calum became only the third player to win both the club championship and the four-day open for the Challenge Cup in the same season.

The other two players are two-time Evening Express Champion of Champion scratch winner Laurie Phillips and former professional Michael Buchan.

He said: “Winning the club championship and the Challenge Cup in the same year is a huge honour for me.

“To be honest, what I have achieved last year still has not sunk in.

“But it’s an amazing feeling to see my name up on the winners’ boards.

“It is fantastic to see it alongside the names of the many players – including Iain Buchan, Hamish King and Stuart McCulloch – who I respect and aspired to join.

“Winning the club championship last year was hopefully a stepping stone for more success.”

There was also another first for Calum last season after he carded his first hole-in-one.

He said: “I aced the fourth hole at Cruden Bay when playing alongside my friend Curtis Stephen, who caddied for me in the club championship final.

“It was great to share those special moments with him.”

Calum defeated Alan Middleton, jnr, 2&1 in his opening club championship tie, ahead of defeating Bill Wallace 3&1, Matthew Clacher 1up and then pipping Hamish King 1up in the 36-hole final.

Calum, 22, has just graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in sport coaching and would like to work within the sports industry specialising as a performance analyst.

Calum said: “My aim is to continue to play well and defend my titles.

“I’m aware how difficult that will be with the high standard of player at Cruden Bay, but that can also pay dividends by producing a strong winning men’s team.

“I’m also looking forward to playing in the Champion of Champions.

“I played in the handicap version in 2015, so I will be aiming to do better this season as I lost in my third match.”

A year to remember for Strathlene club champion Meg Sievewright

Meg Sievwright achieved most of the goals she set herself last season.

Disappointed at starting the season with a handicap of five, Meg, 53, vowed to focus solely on her game.

After clinching the Strathlene club championship for a second time and breaking the course record, Meg is delighted to be back on track.

“It is always a great honour to win your home club championship,” said Meg.

“At the start of 2021, I was playing off five – the highest I had been for many years, and my target was to get it down.

“In July, I broke the course record at Strathlene, going round in 67.

“I played much more last year after giving up the captaincy of the Northern Counties Ladies and being an executive on the North District board, which took up a lot of time and my golf had suffered as a result.

“I’m now playing off three and my aim is to play all winter and hopefully get my handicap down further this year.”

Meg is, however, still keen to help out at grassroots level, despite the commitments of her family carpeting firm.

“I help out with the junior section every Monday,” added Meg.

“We have over 40 juniors playing, with nearly 10 of them girls – including my grand-daughter Lola Clark.

“I really enjoy it and the club does a lot for them recognising that they are the future of the club.”

Meg started playing golf at Keith, where she held the club championship for 33 years, ahead of also becoming champion at Buckpool after moving to Buckie.

Cack Handers Tour Dates

Montrose will host the opening fixture of the inaugural Cack Handers Golf Tour this year.

Cack handed is when a right-handed golfer holds the club with the right hand at the top of the grip and the left below, or vice versa for a left-handed player

The tournament at the Angus links on April 14 will be the first of six amateur competitions, which will conclude at Spey Valley on September 29.

The annual subscription is £25, while the individual entry fee for five of the events is £35.

The Cack Handed Scottish Open Amateur Championship will be over 36-holes at Deer Park on August 25-26 at the cost of £65.

For more details, contact Alan Tait at golphin.co.uk.

CACK HANDERS GOLF TOUR 2022

APRIL 14 – Montrose.

MAY 10 – Glenbervie.

JUNE 21 – Strathmore.

JULY 27 – Hayston.

AUGUST 25-26 – Deer Park.

SEPTEMBER 29 – Spey Valley.