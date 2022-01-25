Recipe: Cranachan cheesecake jars fit for a Burns Night celebration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A little twist on a classic, these individually portioned cranachan cheesecakes make for a great way to end a Burns Night supper, or any dinner party!

This recipe serves four to five and the dessert can be made in any jars or glasses that you have at home.

If you’d rather make a full cheesecake (29cm dish), you’ll want to multiply the quantities by 1.5.

You can use any whisky you like in the base, so be sure to choose your favourite. This could be omitted, but it definitely adds to that true cranachan flavour.

For the topping, allow a good hour or so for it to set before serving. This is a great recipe to make ahead of time, giving you more time to mix up some whisky based-cocktails, making the dinner or even dancing!

Taking just 15 minute to prepare and an hour to set, this dessert can be made up in no time.

It is worth mentioning that you should use full fat cream cheese instead of the low fat version as it has a tendency to create a very runny topping that won’t set.

Cranachan cheesecake jars

Serves 4-5

Ingredients

170g Hobnob/oat-based biscuits

65g butter, melted

25ml Scotch whisky (of your choosing)

For the Topping:

400g full fat cream cheese

70g icing sugar

190ml double cream

2 tbsp runny honey

150g fresh raspberries

Method

To make the base: melt the butter on a medium heat on the hob while you bash up the biscuits until they are at the point of resembling breadcrumbs. (It is easier to bash them up in a sandwich bag with a rolling pin to avoid mess). Combine with the melted butter and whisky of choice. Press this mixture into glass jars/ramekins to form the base. Put in the fridge while you make the topping. Pour the double cream into a large bowl and whip until soft peaks form. In a separate bowl, whisk the icing sugar and cream cheese until fully combined. It may go runny before thickening, but that’s fine. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Add the honey and most of the raspberries (save some to top at the end), and fold all together. Spoon this topping over the bases and level the mixture to create a neat layer. Put the finished product in the fridge for an hour to chill, then serve with extra raspberries.

