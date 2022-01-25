Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: Cranachan cheesecake jars fit for a Burns Night celebration

By Florence Stanton
January 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 2:23 pm

A little twist on a classic, these individually portioned cranachan cheesecakes make for a great way to end a Burns Night supper, or any dinner party!

This recipe serves four to five and the dessert can be made in any jars or glasses that you have at home.

If you’d rather make a full cheesecake (29cm dish), you’ll want to multiply the quantities by 1.5.

You can use any whisky you like in the base, so be sure to choose your favourite. This could be omitted, but it definitely adds to that true cranachan flavour.

Florence Stanton has a baking blog, Tasting Thyme.
For the topping, allow a good hour or so for it to set before serving. This is a great recipe to make ahead of time, giving you more time to mix up some whisky based-cocktails, making the dinner or even dancing!

Taking just 15 minute to prepare and an hour to set, this dessert can be made up in no time.

It is worth mentioning that you should use full fat cream cheese instead of the low fat version as it has a tendency to create a very runny topping that won’t set.

Cranachan cheesecake jars

Serves 4-5

Cranachan cheesecake jars.
Ingredients

  • 170g Hobnob/oat-based biscuits
  • 65g butter, melted
  • 25ml Scotch whisky (of your choosing)

For the Topping:

  • 400g full fat cream cheese
  • 70g icing sugar
  • 190ml double cream
  • 2 tbsp runny honey
  • 150g fresh raspberries

Method

  1. To make the base: melt the butter on a medium heat on the hob while you bash up the biscuits until they are at the point of resembling breadcrumbs. (It is easier to bash them up in a sandwich bag with a rolling pin to avoid mess). Combine with the melted butter and whisky of choice.
  2. Press this mixture into glass jars/ramekins to form the base. Put in the fridge while you make the topping.
  3. Pour the double cream into a large bowl and whip until soft peaks form.
  4. In a separate bowl, whisk the icing sugar and cream cheese until fully combined. It may go runny before thickening, but that’s fine.
  5. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Add the honey and most of the raspberries (save some to top at the end), and fold all together. Spoon this topping over the bases and level the mixture to create a neat layer.
  6. Put the finished product in the fridge for an hour to chill, then serve with extra raspberries.

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

For more from Florence of Tasting Thyme…

