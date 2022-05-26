Scottish Men’s Open: Strong field assembles at Cruden Bay for three-day event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Scottish Men’s Open: Strong field assembles at Cruden Bay for three-day event

By Reporter
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:51 pm
Cruden Bay is hosting the three-day event.
Cruden Bay is hosting the three-day event.

A strong international field is set to gather for the Scottish Men’s Open Championship which gets under way at Cruden Bay Golf Club on Friday.

The three-day stroke play event will take place from Friday to Sunday with one round of strokeplay on Friday and Saturday, before the top 40 and ties compete in the final 36 holes of strokeplay on Sunday.

In 2021, it was England’s Callan Barrow who claimed the Scottish Men’s Open title at Southerness, finishing on 15-under par for the week.

Heading into the final day top of the leaderboard, Barrow birdied four of his last seven holes to finish three shots clear of compatriot James Wilson.

Barrow will be in the field again this week as he looks to defend his 2021 title.

The tournament boasts an illustrious list of past winners including the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernard Gallacher.

Richie Ramsay is a former winner of the Scottish Men’s Open.

The last Scottish winner of the event came in 2017 when Liam Johnston took home the trophy.

There are several Scots in the field this week looking to emulate Johnston’s achievement in 2017.

At 15 years old, Connor Graham has made an impressive start to the 2022 season, including a runner-up finish in the Lytham Trophy and a tied-3rd finish in the Scottish Boys Open Championship at Murcar Links.

Matty Wilson has also made a positive start to the season with early wins at the Crail Battle Trophy and the Craigmillar Park Open and will be looking to build on those results heading into this week.

Other Scots who will head into the week with confidence after a strong start to the season include Gullane’s Oliver Mukherjee and Auchterarder’s Rory Franssen, who has already registered top-5 finishes in Spain and South Africa in 2022.

This year’s event is also the first time that pre-qualifying has taken place, held at Fraserburgh on Tuesday. A total of 38 players came through pre-qualifying to make it into the final field, with Cormac Sharpe of Blairgowrie Golf Club finishing top of the leaderboard and coming into the main event with confidence.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]