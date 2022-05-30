Charlie Thornton crowned Scottish Men’s Open champion at Cruden Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Thornton crowned Scottish Men’s Open champion at Cruden Bay

By Paul Third
May 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Scottish Men?s Open champion Charlie Thornton
Scottish Men?s Open champion Charlie Thornton

Englishman Charlie Thornton was crowned Scottish Men’s Open champion after  a flawless final round four under par 66 at Cruden Bay on Sunday.

Yorkshireman Thornton- was tied second with Oliver Mukherjee of Scotland, and Tyler Duncan of Australia on level par after the second round on Sunday with Casey Jarvis four shots clear.

South African Jarvis was out in front after eight holes but he dropped nine shots in his final 10 holes to fall out of contention.

By the end of round three Thornton had climbed to second on two over thanks to two birdies in his final four holes.

Thornton comes through in final round

The lead heading into the final round was held by John Gough of Beaconsfield at one under but conditions became tougher as Sunday went on, with winds picking up in the afternoon.

Thornton made an excellent start to his final round, carding three birdies and six pars to reach the turn in 33.

However, Gough maintained his narrow lead heading into the final nine, reaching the turn on 35 to sit on -2 overall and one shot clear.

The 15th hole proved to be decisive. With Gough still one shot clear a bogey cost him dear.

Thornton fired a crucial birdie to see the lead change hands for a final time.

With both players parring the final three holes, Thornton’s birdie on 15 meant he would be crowned 2022 champion.

A delighted Thornton said: “A massive thank you to everyone at Scottish Golf – the course has been great all week and also to Cruden Bay Golf Club, I’ve really enjoyed it and well done to everyone who’s played.”

Notable performances from Scots in the field came for Ben Murray of Portlethen, who couldn’t quite find his form again after a solid 68 in the first round.

Rory Franssen and Andrew Davidson also posted top-1o finishes.

 

