Golf: Birdie barrage rescues Edmond’s bid for Champion of Champions hat-trick

Barrie Edmond had to battle back with a birdie barrage to keep his Evening Express Champion of Champions hat-trick bid alive.

Bon Accord member Barrie was three down after five holes in his second round tie against Bruce Flett at Cullen Links.

But he turned the game around to book his place in the next round with three birdie threes to win by two holes.

Edmond, 44, said: “Cullen is not the easiest of courses to play and local knowledge is vital there.

“Fortunately, I’ve played it a few times now so I know a wee bit about it.

“I managed to win the sixth with a birdie two but then lost the ninth to a par.

“I won the 12th with a par three, the 14th with a birdie two and finished with the three birdies.”

“I’m just delighted to get through a difficult encounter against Bruce.”

Busy summer ahead for Edmond

Edmond, who will entertain McDonald Ellon’s Bradley Fraser in the third round, is Bon Accord captain as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary and admits it is a hectic season.

“We had our celebratory Texas Scramble on Saturday and it was a tremendous success with about 200 members, guests and friends along.”

The club, which is also hosting a members’ golf day and a dinner dance in November, is also the host club for this year’s Links Championship.

Entry forms, which are available at the Kings Links starters box and club secretaries, should be returned to the Bon Accord’s club secretary by Friday.

Entry to the seniors is £10 for season pass holders and £20 for others while the Links Championship is £15 for pass holders and £30 for other entrants.

More information for entering from qualifying pennant clubs can be obtained by emailing linkschampionship@hotmail.com.

EVENING EXPRESSS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS – Men’s Results

Round two: Gavin Still (+4) Duff House Royal beat Doug Allan (4) Longside 2&1; Bob Cattanach (8) Auchenblae w/o, Bruce Wisely (+1) Inverallochy scr; Bruce Flett (1) Cullen lost to Barrie Edmond (+3) Bon Accord two holes; Ian Lowrie (2) Strathlene beat Paul Reid (+3) Craibstone one hole; Grant Joss (+1) Royal Aberdeen beat Jason Bruce (+2) Deeside 3&1; Calum Coutts (2) Alford w/o, Craig Smith (3) Newburgh scr; Niall Young (+2) Insch lost to Marc Coull (2) Kemnay 3&1; Sean Low (+2) Turriff beat Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven 3&2; Tyler Ogston (+2) Nigg Bay beat Duncan Craig (3) Peterculter 6&4; Adam Dunton (+3) Defending champion from Ellon McDonald beat Neil Bremner (0) Kintore 4&3; Bryan Innes (+1) Murcar Links w/o, Graeme Mitchell (+1) Northern scr; Blair Moir (+1) Keith lost to Bradley Fraser (+1) McDonald Ellon 5&4; Clark Brechin (+2) North-east Matchplay champion from Portlethen lost to Adam Giles (+3) Newmachar 2&1; Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan lost to Ben Read (0) North-east Boys champion from Banchory 3&1; Philip Henderson (6) Braemar lost to Gordon Lees (2) Balmoral 3&1; Philip Boyce (6) Tarland scr, Graeme Innes (8) Marine w/o.

Round three draw (to be played by Monday, June 27): Gavin Still (+4) Duff House Royal v Bryan Innes (+1) Murcar Links, Tyler Ogston (+2) Nigg Bay v Gordon Lees (2) Balmoral, Adam Dunton (+3) Defending champion from Ellon McDonald v Ian Lowrie (2) Strathlene, Grant Joss (+1) Royal Aberdeen v Adam Giles (+3) Newmachar, Sean Low (+2) Turriff v Marc Coull (2) Kemnay, Graeme Innes (8) Marine v Callum Coutts (2) Alford, Bob Cattanach (8) Auchenblae v Ben Read (0) North-east Boys champion from Banchory, Barrie Edmond (+3) Bon Accord v Bradley Fraser (+1) Ellon McDonald.

Scott Davidson bids to become Champion of Champions history maker

Scott Davidson has the unique opportunity of becoming the first player to achieve an Evening Express Champion of Champions men/senior double.

Peterculter senior champion Scott won the Champion of Champions scratch tournament 34 years ago at Murcar representing Northern.

Now he has the chance to add the inaugural senior Champion of Champions title after winning his first round match against Mike Robertson (Craibstone) by 2&1.

Davidson hopes home advantage pays off in next round

Davidson will again have home advantage when he faces Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) for a place in the quarter-finals.

He said: “Mike and I had a close match and there was never more than one hole in it until the 17th.

“He was deservedly 1up after 10 holes but made a few mistakes on the back nine and I sneaked through 2&1.

“Iain is playing off scratch so I’ll need to take advantage of my home draw and improve my game.”

Davidson, who overcame Barry Stewart at the 17th in their club final at Peterculter last season, said: “I’m 58 but last year’s Peterculter championship was the first senior competition that I had entered.

“I had a tough match in the first round against Scott Speirs, who had just got his handicap down to 1.

“The last time we played Scott beat me in the Northern club championship over 30 years ago.”

Davidson, who will face Craibstone’s Mike Robertson in their opening Champion of Champions match at Peterculter, added: “Maybe this year we can have the decider.

“In the Culter semi-finals, I defeated Alex McCrae who I also used to know over 20 years ago.

“So now playing senior golf seems an opportunity to catch up with guys I haven’t played with for a very long time.

“I’m planning to enter some of the weekly senior competitions this year while I can still break 80.”

Scott defeated John Mair Jnr, of Cullen, by 4&3 in the Champion of Champions scratch final in 1988.

EVENING EXPRESSS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS – Senior Men’s preliminary round: Geoffrey Reid (5) Oldmeldrum lost to Graham Gunn (4) Cruden Bay 1 hole.

Round one: Stuart Joss (5) Alford lost to Michael Singer (3) Turriff 3&2; Mike Lynch (2) Newmachar lost to Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen 1 hole; Alan Ross (2) Deeside beat Peter Royce (3) Meldrum House 1 hole; Gary Grant (6) Aboyne beat Scott Imray (13) Auchenblae 7&6; Ian Angus (0) Duff House Royal lost to Iain Galbraith (0) Murcar Links 2&1; Michael Falconer (12) Hazlehead lost to Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon 5&3; Forbes Allan (17) Inverallochy lost to Douglas Gibb (10) Auchmill 4&3; John Robbie (4) Inverurie beat Nick Whitehead (6) Kemnay 4&2; William Findlay (9) Cullen Links scr, Gordon Grimmer (0) Nigg Bay w/o; Ian Mundie (15) Newburgh lost to Graham Gunn (4) Cruden Bay 3&2; Walter Rae (5) Northern beat Paul Wilson (12) Torphins 4&3; David Brand (1) Banchory beat James Corsar (20) Peterhead 7&6; James Coutts (9) Longside lost to Donald Hardman (5) Ballater; Pat Allan (8) Keith beat Raymond Cowan (4) Portlethen 2&1; Scott Davidson (4) Peterculter beat Mike Robertson (12) Craibstone 2&1; Thomas Mearns (8) Strathlene v R Watson (5) Bon Accord.

Round two draw (to be played by Monday, June 27) – Walter Rae (5) Northern v Donald Hardman (5) Ballater, Gordon Grimmer (0) Nigg Bay v Gary Grant (6) Aboyne, John Robbie (4) Inverurie v Michael Singer (3) Turriff, Douglas Gibb (10) Auchmill v Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon, Scott Davidson (4) Peterculter v Iain Galbraith (0) Murcar Links, Pat Allan (8) Keith v Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen, Thomas Mearns (8) Strathlene or R Watson (5) Bon Accord v Alan Ross (2) Deeside, David Brand (1) Banchory v Graham Gunn (4) Cruden Bay.

New Hazlehead line-up for Journal Cup defence

Hazlehead have been forced to ring the changes to their team that will defend the Journal Cup at Ballater on Saturday.

Only Greg Ingram will return as both Scott Main and Greig Kennedy are unavailable due to work commitments.

Jack Pirie and Douglas Elrick will be their replacements.

Greg, Scott and Greig recorded a 209 winning total at Craibstone last year to beat runners-up Murcar Link by two shots with Bon Accord and Nigg Bay tied for third on 212.

Dunecht House is holding a men’s 18-hole open on Sunday August 14.

Entries should be sent with appropriate fee to tournament secretary Steve Black, 6 Carnie Crescent, Westhill (email dhgcopens@btinternet.com).

Entry costs £20 for visitors and £15 for members.