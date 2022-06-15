Peterhead Golf Club make move ‘into 21st century’ with appointment of new club pro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Golf

Peterhead Golf Club make move ‘into 21st century’ with appointment of new club pro

By Alan Brown
June 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 11:40 am
New Peterhead pro Iain Buchan, left, with club captain Billy Duncan.
Peterhead Golf Club have appointed Iain Buchan as their new club professional/general manager.

Iain, 45, left his post at Portlethen to begin his new role at the Craigewan club last week.

Peterhead club captain Billy Duncan said: “The club decided that changes were required to take the club forward.

“Moving into the 21st century, the best way was to appoint a full-time club manager and we’re delighted to have secured Iain’s services.”

Iain, who first turned professional as an assistant to Ian Bratton at East Aberdeenshire in 1999, is delighted with the appointment.

Fantastic opportunity

Iain said: “I’m a local loon, my family are all from Peterhead and this is a fantastic opportunity for me with huge potential.

“With my PGA background, the club decided it would also be ideal to have a pro shop to provide lessons, repairs and the latest clothing and equipment to members and visitors.

“Peterhead Golf Club is steeped in history.

“It is a great course with some stunning links holes.

“I’ll be doing my best to help promote the course to attract more visitors, supply a service to the members and help build the junior section.

“I’m really excited and am looking forward to getting to know the members.”

Iain spent 10 years in the oil and gas industry after a spell at Craibstone.

He returned to the golf industry, joining David Pocock as an assistant at Portlethen, two years ago.

