Peterhead Golf Club make move ‘into 21st century’ with appointment of new club pro

Peterhead Golf Club have appointed Iain Buchan as their new club professional/general manager.

Iain, 45, left his post at Portlethen to begin his new role at the Craigewan club last week.

Peterhead club captain Billy Duncan said: “The club decided that changes were required to take the club forward.

“Moving into the 21st century, the best way was to appoint a full-time club manager and we’re delighted to have secured Iain’s services.”

Iain, who first turned professional as an assistant to Ian Bratton at East Aberdeenshire in 1999, is delighted with the appointment.

Fantastic opportunity

Iain said: “I’m a local loon, my family are all from Peterhead and this is a fantastic opportunity for me with huge potential.

“With my PGA background, the club decided it would also be ideal to have a pro shop to provide lessons, repairs and the latest clothing and equipment to members and visitors.

“Peterhead Golf Club is steeped in history.

“It is a great course with some stunning links holes.

“I’ll be doing my best to help promote the course to attract more visitors, supply a service to the members and help build the junior section.

“I’m really excited and am looking forward to getting to know the members.”

Iain spent 10 years in the oil and gas industry after a spell at Craibstone.

He returned to the golf industry, joining David Pocock as an assistant at Portlethen, two years ago.