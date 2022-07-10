North-east golfer Laura Beveridge finishes runner-up on the Ladies European Tour in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east golfer Laura Beveridge finishes runner-up on the Ladies European Tour in Spain

By Danny Law
July 10, 2022, 5:13 pm
Ladies European Tour golfer Laura Beveridge.
Alford golfer Laura Beveridge has secured her best finish on the Ladies European Tour to date.

Beveridge finished runner-up to Carlota Ciganda at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open at Terramar Golf Club in Spain.

The Scot rolled in a birdie on the final round for a closing round of 66 to finish on 16-under and two strokes behind wire-to-wire winner Ciganda.

Beveridge, who plays out of Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen, was delighted to continue her fine form, a week after her tie for fourth in the Amundi German Masters.

She said: “I’ve just really enjoyed this week from the word go.

“I’ve had my husband Keil on the bag, and we’ve been working a lot on rhythm and how I am on the golf course, trying to be super relaxed.

“I think Spain is a perfect place to do that, you know, have a plate of tapas in the evening and maybe a glass of wine. I just took it easy this week.

“My putting has improved and I’m more comfortable on the golf course.

“Everyone takes time to find themselves and how they are as a pro and it’s just nice being me on the course.

“I can show emotion, react how I want to, I’m quite friendly and chatty on the golf course and it’s just accepting that that’s the way I want to play.

“It’s nice that I can now perform within myself.”

Ciganda was also pleased to land her sixth LET title, despite losing her overnight lead with eight holes remaining before digging deep to hold off the chasing pack.

She said: “Winning is never easy.

“I love playing here in Spain and winning here is always special. My family is here and I have lots of support. There is always extra motivation to win here and I love it: it’s great.”

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson and fellow Scot Hazel MacGarvie finished tied 12th on eight under par.

