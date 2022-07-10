North-east golfer Laura Beveridge finishes runner-up on the Ladies European Tour in Spain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alford golfer Laura Beveridge has secured her best finish on the Ladies European Tour to date.

Beveridge finished runner-up to Carlota Ciganda at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open at Terramar Golf Club in Spain.

The Scot rolled in a birdie on the final round for a closing round of 66 to finish on 16-under and two strokes behind wire-to-wire winner Ciganda.

Beveridge, who plays out of Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen, was delighted to continue her fine form, a week after her tie for fourth in the Amundi German Masters.

She said: “I’ve just really enjoyed this week from the word go.

“I’ve had my husband Keil on the bag, and we’ve been working a lot on rhythm and how I am on the golf course, trying to be super relaxed.

“I think Spain is a perfect place to do that, you know, have a plate of tapas in the evening and maybe a glass of wine. I just took it easy this week.

“My putting has improved and I’m more comfortable on the golf course.

“Everyone takes time to find themselves and how they are as a pro and it’s just nice being me on the course.

“I can show emotion, react how I want to, I’m quite friendly and chatty on the golf course and it’s just accepting that that’s the way I want to play.

“It’s nice that I can now perform within myself.”

Ciganda was also pleased to land her sixth LET title, despite losing her overnight lead with eight holes remaining before digging deep to hold off the chasing pack.

She said: “Winning is never easy.

“I love playing here in Spain and winning here is always special. My family is here and I have lots of support. There is always extra motivation to win here and I love it: it’s great.”

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson and fellow Scot Hazel MacGarvie finished tied 12th on eight under par.