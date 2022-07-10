Last council home in Plockton to be saved for local teacher By Russell Blackstock July 10, 2022, 5:39 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 7:51 pm 0 Residents of Plockton have saved the village's last council home from being put on the open market. Pic Sandy McCook/DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Highland Council writes to parents amid concerns about escalating school build costs ‘We will chain ourselves to the beds if we have to’: Families of residents of Skye care home refuse to move Highland Council agrees to remove rotting whale from Wick Bay after neighbours kick up a stink More than 3,000 council homes across north and north-east still without new smoke alarms