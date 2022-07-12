Golf: Cove Rangers legend reaches EE Champion of Champions quarter-final stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers legend Mike Megginson is naturally proud of his son Mitch’s exploits for the Balmoral Stadium club.

Mitch has played a starring role as striker and team captain in the Aberdeen club’s rise to the Scottish Championship.

But it’s dad Mike, who scored 147 times in 13 years for the Aberdeen club, who is making the headlines on the golf course.

For Peterculter member Mike, 56, has reached the last eight of the Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap tournament.

Mike, who received a first round bye, notched a comprehensive 6&4 success over Sean Guthrie in an away match at Inverurie ahead of defeating Pecten’s Toi Dang by 4&3 in the third round.

Now Mike faces an away match against David Webster at Deeside in the quarter-finals as his passion for the sport continues to grow.

Mike said: “I only played casual golf at the municipal courses when I was younger because I was so busy playing football.

“My dad Bill, who was secretary/treasurer of the electrical trades golf section, was a Nigg Bay member before moving to Hazlehead.

“He and my elder brother Cliff were decent low handicappers while my other brother Geoff was in the same boat as me!

“I joined Peterculter when I was 33 but still didn’t play that much and it’s only in the last 10 years or so that I’ve played regularly.

“Last season was probably a highlight as Mitch and I qualified to play in the Titleist Better-ball Pairs final in Portugal and I won the Peterculter handicap championship.

“But this season I’m chuffed that I have got my handicap down from 12 to nine while thoroughly enjoyed the Champion of Champions which is a fantastic way to make meet players from other clubs home and away.

“My wife Lorna took up the game four years ago and now is never off the golf course. She has actually helped my short game by giving me tips on how to chip properly!”

Key clash in women’s quarters

It’s crunch time in the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch tournament.

Keith’s Emma Logie, winner of the inaugural women’s handicap competition last year, will host the first defending scratch winner Julie Henderson, of Inverurie, in the last eight.

Two-handicapper Emma, who defeated Lucy Buckley by 5&3 in her opening match at Huntly, was taken to the 19th hole in the second round before overcoming Julie Lees at Westhill.

Emma said: “The match with Julie was tough.

“I was two down on the 16th but won the next two holes to take it into extra-time and I eventually won at the 19th.”

Next opponent Julie, who plays off scratch, defeated Debbie Milne at Craibstone in her opening match before booking her place in the quarter-finals with 5&4 success over Sandra Farquhar at Buckpool.

Emma added: “I’ve never played Julie before but I had a feeling that I would meet her at some point.

“I enjoy matchplay. It’s never easy giving many shots away to players with high handicaps but the Champion of Champions scratch competition gives an opportunity to play players off similar handicaps on level terms and it is really enjoyable.

“Hopefully, I can take advantage of being at home at Keith and will try to play to the best of my ability.”

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS (SPONSORED BY ABERDEIN CONSIDINE) – MEN’S HANDICAP – Round three: Andrew Shepherd (4) Dunecht House beat Simon Davidson (10) Hazlehead at the 19th. Scott Vass (3) Strathlene beat Steven Hadden (5) Duff House Royal 2&1. Brian Scott (15) Ballater lost to Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone 3&1. Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter beat Toi Dang (14) Pecten 4&3. Stuart Brown (6) Insch beat Craig Stephen (1) Fraserburgh 6&5. Scott Bowie (5) Dufftown lost to Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon at the 19th. Lewis Michie (8) Newmachar scr, David Webster (9) Deeside w/o. Reece Ironside (3) Turriff beat Ryan Munro (5) Murcar Links 2 holes.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, July 25): Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone v Scott Vass (3) Strathlene. Reece Ironside (3) Turriff v Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House. David Webster (9) Deeside v Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter. Stuart Brown (6) Insch v Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS (SPONSORED BY ABERDEIN CONSIDINE) – WOMEN’S SCRATCH – Round three: Sandra Farquhar (7) Buckpool lost to Julie Henderson (0) Defending champion from Inverurie 5&4. Linda Cumming (17) Dunecht House lost to Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill 5&4. Fiona Campbell (3) McDonald Ellon w/o, Audrey Smith (14) Kintore scr. Victoria Buchan (10) Inverallochy lost to Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh 4&3. Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh beat Gail Christie (7) Banchory 5&4. Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies beat Rae Topping (14) Royal Tarlair 7&6. Linda Kinsella (19) Turriff lost to Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen 6&4. Julie Lees (4) Westhill lost to Emma Logie (2) Keith at the 19th.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, July 25): Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies v Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh. Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen v Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh. Emma Logie (2) Keith v Julie Henderson (0) Defending champion from Inverurie. Fiona Campbell (3) McDonald Ellon v Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill.

North-East District in action

The North-East District returned in buoyant mood after a 4.5-4.5 away draw with Argyll & Bute in their Scottish Area Team Championships match at Rothesay.

The North-east had already secured their place in the finals at Powfoot from September 2-4 courtesy of earlier wins over Renfrewshire at Portlethen and Lanarkshire at Lanark.

ARGYLL & BUTE 4.5, NORTH-EAST 4.5.

FOURSOMES: L Reynolds, B Standaloft beat David Morrison (Meldrum House), Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) 5&4; A Shaw, B Reynolds lost to Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord), Gary Esson (Portlethen) 3&2; C McKirdy, G Bolton halved with Clark Brechin (Portlethen), Adam Giles (Newmachar).

SINGLES: L Reynolds lost to A Dunton 3&2; B Standaloft lost to A Giles 3&2; A Shaw beat D Morrison 2 holes; J Reynolds beat N Mitchell 3&2; C McKirdy lost to G Esson 3&2; G Bolton beat C Brechin 2 holes.

LATE entries are being accepted on 07854 923018 for the Northern Golf Club 125th Anniversary AM-AM (teams of 4) on Saturday, July 16 and 1897 Senior Open on Tuesday, July 19. Meanwhile, entries are also being taken for the Inverallochy men’s open on Sunday, July 17 on 01346 582000.