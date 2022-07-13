Golf: Michele Thomson books her place for Women’s British Open at Muirfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson has booked her place at the Women’s British Open next month.

The 34-year-old can now look forward to a Scottish double-header this summer as she will compete in the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links on July 28 before making the trip to Muirfield for the Women’s Open on August 4.

Thomson shared the news, and her delight at making the field, on Twitter.

WOMENS BRITISH OPEN 2022 MUIRFIELD!! So delighted to have qualified automatically for this years open! Going to be an amazing next few weeks 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0EWM4NtuUu — Michele Thomson (@micheletgolf) July 13, 2022

Thomson has been in good form in 2022. With three top-10s so far this year the Scot is currently 14th on the Race to Costa Del Sol rankings on the Ladies European Tour.

Her most recent event was the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Spain where she finished tied for 12th.