Golf: Michele Thomson books her place for Women’s British Open at Muirfield

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson has booked her place at the Women’s British Open next month.
The 34-year-old can now look forward to a Scottish double-header this summer as she will compete in the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links on July 28 before making the trip to Muirfield for the Women’s Open on August 4.
Thomson shared the news, and her delight at making the field, on Twitter.
WOMENS BRITISH OPEN 2022 MUIRFIELD!! So delighted to have qualified automatically for this years open! Going to be an amazing next few weeks 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0EWM4NtuUu