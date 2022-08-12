‘I was jumping up and down’ – Highland youngster Brody Maciver speaks of joy after being crowned golf world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I was jumping up and down’ – Highland youngster Brody Maciver speaks of joy after being crowned golf world champion

By Sophie Goodwin
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brody Maciver was crowned best in the world for his age after winning a golf tournament in Northern Ireland.
Brody Maciver was left ecstatic after he played the best golf of his life to become a junior world champion.

The eight-year-old, from Lentran near Inverness, was crowned the world champion for his age group after winning the Champion of Champions Tournament in Northern Ireland.

The tournament took place over three days on the Loch Erne Resort, in Enniskillen.

Maciver played the “round of his life” on the final day, as he shot -6 to pull level with England’s Zachary Blaynery on -4 for the event, meaning a play-off was needed to decide the winner.

The member of both Aigas Golf Club, in Beauly, and Nairn Golf Club said: “It was really cool and very exciting to win the competition. In the play-off, I had to hole it to win and I did it, so I was really happy.

Brody with his trophy.

“I was a bit nervous, but I just try not to think about it when I’m actually playing. I was jumping up and down and was fist-pumping when I won.

“I got a cake to celebrate, too.”

Maciver took more than a cake away from the tournament, as he’s now the proud owner of the Champion of Champions trophy, which he plans to take into his school – Kirkhill Primary – next week to show off to his classmates and teachers.

The best golf Brody has ever played

Brody’s dad Don, who is also his caddie on the course, says he is still in shock at what his son achieved over the three days in Northern Ireland.

At the tournament, caddies were not allowed to give advice or hand-out clubs, so Brody was out on the course in complete control of his own game.

His dad reckons it was the best golf his son, who was last year’s British Junior Golf Champion and this year’s US Kids European champion, has ever played.

Brody Maciver celebrates his win with his mum and dad.

Don said: “It was just incredible. We weren’t allowed to discuss shots, yardages, or anything like that, so it was completely all down to him.

“It was the best I’ve ever seen him play. It was really cool too see him play like that, it was just amazing.”

Brody added: “My dad is very proud of me” – which Don very quickly agreed with.

The young golfer will next compete at the Cradoc Club in Wales later this month on the British Junior Golf Tour.

