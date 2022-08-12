‘I was jumping up and down’ – Highland youngster Brody Maciver speaks of joy after being crowned golf world champion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brody Maciver was left ecstatic after he played the best golf of his life to become a junior world champion.

The eight-year-old, from Lentran near Inverness, was crowned the world champion for his age group after winning the Champion of Champions Tournament in Northern Ireland.

The tournament took place over three days on the Loch Erne Resort, in Enniskillen.

Maciver played the “round of his life” on the final day, as he shot -6 to pull level with England’s Zachary Blaynery on -4 for the event, meaning a play-off was needed to decide the winner.

The member of both Aigas Golf Club, in Beauly, and Nairn Golf Club said: “It was really cool and very exciting to win the competition. In the play-off, I had to hole it to win and I did it, so I was really happy.

“I was a bit nervous, but I just try not to think about it when I’m actually playing. I was jumping up and down and was fist-pumping when I won.

“I got a cake to celebrate, too.”

Maciver took more than a cake away from the tournament, as he’s now the proud owner of the Champion of Champions trophy, which he plans to take into his school – Kirkhill Primary – next week to show off to his classmates and teachers.

The best golf Brody has ever played

Brody’s dad Don, who is also his caddie on the course, says he is still in shock at what his son achieved over the three days in Northern Ireland.

At the tournament, caddies were not allowed to give advice or hand-out clubs, so Brody was out on the course in complete control of his own game.

His dad reckons it was the best golf his son, who was last year’s British Junior Golf Champion and this year’s US Kids European champion, has ever played.

Don said: “It was just incredible. We weren’t allowed to discuss shots, yardages, or anything like that, so it was completely all down to him.

“It was the best I’ve ever seen him play. It was really cool too see him play like that, it was just amazing.”

Brody added: “My dad is very proud of me” – which Don very quickly agreed with.

The young golfer will next compete at the Cradoc Club in Wales later this month on the British Junior Golf Tour.