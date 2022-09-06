Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions latest on three more competitors ahead of Sunday’s finals day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyler Ogston booked his place in the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch final by winning an extra-time thriller at Balnagask.

Nigg Bay member Tyler, who plays off plus two, pipped plus-four handicapper Adam Dunton, the defending champion, at the second extra hole.

“The match was off a very high standard, with 10 birdies,” said quayside operative Tyler, 23, “although there was never more than one hole in it.

“Adam even had a brilliant eagle at the eighth with a long putt from the edge of the green.

“I was fortunate to even take the match into extra holes having to hole around a 10-foot birdie at the tricky par three eighteenth – a hole which I quite often struggle with.

“We both hit fairly poor tee shots at the first extra hole, which was halved in par after we holed out from just short of the green.

“We hit similar solid drives at the second extra hole.

“Adam found the centre of the green to about 15 feet from the hole with a nice approach. I also played a good approach with my second to about seven feet and fortunately, I managed to hole out.”

Tyler will now face Callum Coutts, of Alford, in the final after he defeated Gavin Still, of Duff House Royal, in the other semi.

Tyler added: “I am looking forward to the final at Kemnay against Callum who had a fine win in his semi-final.

“I haven’t played the Kemnay very often and the parkland layout may tend to suit Callum as his home course is Alford.”

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Adam Dunton (-3) Defending champion from Ellon McDonald beat Sean Low (-2) Turriff 3&1.

Grant Joss (-1) Royal Aberdeen lost to Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay 2&1.

Callum Coutts (2) Alford wo, Ben Read (0) North-east Boys Champion scr.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord lost to Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal 2 holes.

SEMI-FINALS

Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay v Adam Dunton (-4) Defending Champion.

Callum Coutts (2) Alford beat Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.50pm.

Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay v Callum Coutts (2) Alford.

Friendly competition with pals got Scott ready for Champion of Champions battle

Scott Vass admits he has been spurred on by his workmates to reach the Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap final.

Strathlene member Scott, 24, says the competition with his workmates at the Regency Car Sales where he works as a vehicle technician in Elgin has helped him reduce his handicap from five or six to three, as well as reaching the climax of the tournament.

He said: “The guys at work – John McGrath, Andrew Lallement and Drew Bruce – have been trying to get one up on each other and it has been the same with my dad Gary and cousin Alex McCaig. We are all playing off within three shots of each other.

“Friendly competition is always a good thing, but the improvement has also meant I have been playing for Strathlene in the Abercrombie cup matches.”

Scott, who will face Dunecht House’s Andrew Shepherd in the handicap final, opened his challenge with a 5&4 second round victory at home over Alford’s Robert Milne after receiving a first round bye.

A 2&1 home success over Steven Hadden (Duff House Royal) set up a two-hole win against Shaun Rennie at Craibstone.

“I gave away shots in all my matches,” added Scott, “and I’ve needed some very good golf, especially in my semi-final match where a birdie at the first extra hole just saw me pip Steven Shaw at Ellon McDonald.”

Win or lose Scott will be back in the Champion of Champions handicap competition next year as he won the Strathlene handicap tournament again this season.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MEN’S HANDICAP QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone lost to Scott Vass (3) Strathlene 2 holes.

Reece Ironside (3) Turriff lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 2 holes.

David Webster (9) Deeside beat Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter 3&2.

Stuart Brown (6) Insch lost to Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon 4&3.

SEMI-FINALS

Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon lost to Scott Vass (3) Strathlene at the 19th.

David Webster (9) Deeside lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 1 hole.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.30pm.

Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

Karen’s right rounds at right time make for successful season

Karen Anderson has played down her progress to his year’s Evening Express Champions ladies handicap final.

“I’ve probably just been fortunate to have had some decent rounds at the right time,” said Karen, who is in her third and final year as Dunecht House ladies captain.

“I qualified for the Scottish Golf Medals Grand Final at Royal Burgess after a five-under-total at The Scottish Golf North Region finals at Boat of Garten.

“But I’m especially pleased that both Andrew Shepherd and I will also be representing Dunecht in the Champion of Champions handicap finals at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.”

Karen opened her challenge with a one-hole home win over Kemnay’s Linda Bell ahead of defeating Mary Robinson, of Murcar Links, by the same margin in the second round.

Comprehensive 5&4 successes against Marie McIntosh at Strathlene and at home against Oldmeldrum’s Maureen Walker secured Karen’s spot in the final against Insch’s Rhona Cocker.

Karen will be in the competition again next season after repeating her success in the Dunecht ladies handicap tournament this year.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS LADIES HANDICAP RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

Amanda Farquhar (22) McDonald Ellon lost to Rachel Smith (8) Meldrum House 3&1.

Susan Davies (17) Aboyne lost to Rhona Cocker (21) Insch.

Marie McIntosh (20) Strathlene lost to Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House 5&4.

Maureen Walker (19) Oldmeldrum beat Elizabeth Fowler (24) Newmachar 2&1.

SEMI-FINALS

Rachel Smith (8) Meldrum House lost to Rhona Cocker (21) Insch 5&4.

Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House beat Maureen Walker (19) Oldmeldrum 4&3.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.20pm.

Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House v Rhona Cocker (21) Insch.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring this year’s six Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists following the six finals at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

A total of 11 clubs are represented and supporters are welcome to watch for free.

Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day line-up – Sunday, September 11, Kemnay Golf Club

1.00pm – Senior ladies’ scratch – Rose Anderson (Huntly) v Wilma Lawrence (Stonehaven).

1.10pm – Senior men’s scratch – Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

1.20pm – Ladies handicap – Karen Anderson (Dunecht House) v Rhona Cocker (Insch).

1.30pm – Men’s handicap – Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

1.40pm – Ladies’ scratch – Emma Logie (Keith) v Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen).

1.50pm – Men’s scratch – Callum Coutts (Alford) v Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay).