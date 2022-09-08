Stephen Gallacher: LIV Golf has created an uneasy feeling at Wentworth ahead of PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: LIV Golf has created an uneasy feeling at Wentworth ahead of PGA Championship

By Stephen Gallacher
September 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:14 am
Lee Westwood.
Lee Westwood is among the LIV Golf members taking part at Wentworth.

Greetings from Wentworth where it is all feeling a little chilly at the moment.

It has nothing to do with the torrential rain we’ve had all week in the build-up to the BMW PGA Championship of course.

It’s the presence of the so-called rebels from LIV Golf which has created an atmosphere.

It’s a shame, but this is going to be the norm until February when the legal challenge from the LIV players who are also members of the DP World Tour is heard.

It remains a surreal experience teeing off with guys who are taking the tour to court for the right to play here.

I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t an atmosphere. It’s not toxic and it’s not as if players are being ignored but there is a general feeling of unease among everyone.

Mixed feelings about presence of LIV golfers this week

Martin Kaymer is not here because he did not want to come and play as he felt he was not welcome.

But other members believe they still have the right to come and play despite accepting offers to play on another tour after being warned what the consequences would be by the DP World Tour.

Martin Kaymer decided not to take part this week

That’s the awkward part in all of this. There are players here this week because they are chasing the world ranking points on offer. As it stands they are entitled to be here so I don’t question it.

But I can also sympathise with the argument that the 16 guys here this week who play on LIV Golf are taking up 16 spots which could have gone to regular players on our tour.

Some feel the rebels want to have their cake and eat it in this situation and that is what has led to factions being formed and lines in the sand being drawn.

Everyone is stuck in a holding pattern

We had the annual meeting earlier this week and there was a lot of questions put forward by LIV guys who were there which made for interesting viewing but I haven’t really learned anything new.

I just find it all so bizarre and the passing of time has not made it any easier.

I find myself shaking hands and being friendly with guys who I’ve played with for years and even stayed with some of them on occasion.

They feel hard done by in all of this as if they are being denied the chance to play when they’ve done nothing wrong. Others feel they shouldn’t be here at all.

It’s the ultimate bad smell which continues to linger and in all honesty February cannot come quick enough for me.

I won’t speak for others but I feel the sooner this is settled the better for all concerned. I’d much rather be focusing on competing against a top-class field like the one we have this week but I know that’s impossible right now.

Hero Cup a welcome addition to the tour schedule

I’m delighted we’ll have another team event to look forward to following the announcement of the Hero Cup in January next.

The match in Abu Dhabi will feature players from Great Britain and Ireland in action against a European team from January 13 to 15.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has pushed for a new team event to be added to the calendar. Picture by Shutterstock

With a day of fourballs, a day of foursomes and a final day of singles matches, the event will be a great opportunity for Europe captain Luke Donald to run the rule over potential pairings and players ahead of the Ryder Cup next September.

The Hero Cup will replace the old Seve Trophy. I’ve no idea why that event stopped but I know restoring a team event was top of Luke’s priorities following his appointment as captain.

There was a void there and given our rivals across the Atlantic have the Presidents Cup it makes sense to have a dry run team event of our own in place.

The timing and location is important too, as it should ensure there is a good turnout ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship, a Rolex Series event, early next year.

Ewen Ferguson has to be Rookie of the Year

Ewen Ferguson came tantalisingly close to a third DP World Tour win in 2022.

I’ll be amazed if someone else sneaks in to take the Rookie of the Year accolade away from Ewen Ferguson.

Ewen is having an unbelievable debut season on tour. He has won twice and could easily have won on another two occasions, such has been his impressive form this year.

I felt for him at Made in Himmerland on Sunday. He did not put a foot wrong as he shot a six under par 66 in his final round but Oliver Wilson would not be denied.

When you are holing not one but two putts from more than 60 feet on the back nine then you have every right it is going to be your day.

So it proved as Oliver snatched victory by one shot.

I felt for Ewen, but I’m friends with Oli and I know how hard he has been working to have that winning feeling again.

After a near eight-year wait, I hope it was worth it.

[[title]]

[[text]]

