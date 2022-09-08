Stephen Gallacher: LIV Golf has created an uneasy feeling at Wentworth ahead of PGA Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greetings from Wentworth where it is all feeling a little chilly at the moment.

It has nothing to do with the torrential rain we’ve had all week in the build-up to the BMW PGA Championship of course.

It’s the presence of the so-called rebels from LIV Golf which has created an atmosphere.

It’s a shame, but this is going to be the norm until February when the legal challenge from the LIV players who are also members of the DP World Tour is heard.

It remains a surreal experience teeing off with guys who are taking the tour to court for the right to play here.

I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t an atmosphere. It’s not toxic and it’s not as if players are being ignored but there is a general feeling of unease among everyone.

Mixed feelings about presence of LIV golfers this week

Martin Kaymer is not here because he did not want to come and play as he felt he was not welcome.

But other members believe they still have the right to come and play despite accepting offers to play on another tour after being warned what the consequences would be by the DP World Tour.

That’s the awkward part in all of this. There are players here this week because they are chasing the world ranking points on offer. As it stands they are entitled to be here so I don’t question it.

But I can also sympathise with the argument that the 16 guys here this week who play on LIV Golf are taking up 16 spots which could have gone to regular players on our tour.

Some feel the rebels want to have their cake and eat it in this situation and that is what has led to factions being formed and lines in the sand being drawn.

Everyone is stuck in a holding pattern

We had the annual meeting earlier this week and there was a lot of questions put forward by LIV guys who were there which made for interesting viewing but I haven’t really learned anything new.

I just find it all so bizarre and the passing of time has not made it any easier.

I find myself shaking hands and being friendly with guys who I’ve played with for years and even stayed with some of them on occasion.

They feel hard done by in all of this as if they are being denied the chance to play when they’ve done nothing wrong. Others feel they shouldn’t be here at all.

It’s the ultimate bad smell which continues to linger and in all honesty February cannot come quick enough for me.

I won’t speak for others but I feel the sooner this is settled the better for all concerned. I’d much rather be focusing on competing against a top-class field like the one we have this week but I know that’s impossible right now.

Hero Cup a welcome addition to the tour schedule

I’m delighted we’ll have another team event to look forward to following the announcement of the Hero Cup in January next.

The match in Abu Dhabi will feature players from Great Britain and Ireland in action against a European team from January 13 to 15.

With a day of fourballs, a day of foursomes and a final day of singles matches, the event will be a great opportunity for Europe captain Luke Donald to run the rule over potential pairings and players ahead of the Ryder Cup next September.

The Hero Cup will replace the old Seve Trophy. I’ve no idea why that event stopped but I know restoring a team event was top of Luke’s priorities following his appointment as captain.

There was a void there and given our rivals across the Atlantic have the Presidents Cup it makes sense to have a dry run team event of our own in place.

The timing and location is important too, as it should ensure there is a good turnout ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship, a Rolex Series event, early next year.

Ewen Ferguson has to be Rookie of the Year

I’ll be amazed if someone else sneaks in to take the Rookie of the Year accolade away from Ewen Ferguson.

Ewen is having an unbelievable debut season on tour. He has won twice and could easily have won on another two occasions, such has been his impressive form this year.

I felt for him at Made in Himmerland on Sunday. He did not put a foot wrong as he shot a six under par 66 in his final round but Oliver Wilson would not be denied.

When you are holing not one but two putts from more than 60 feet on the back nine then you have every right it is going to be your day.

So it proved as Oliver snatched victory by one shot.

I felt for Ewen, but I’m friends with Oli and I know how hard he has been working to have that winning feeling again.

After a near eight-year wait, I hope it was worth it.