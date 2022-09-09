Golf: Murcar Links’ Iain Galbraith expecting stern test in Evening Express Champion of Champions final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Galbraith is gearing up for a tough encounter when he faces Banchory’s Davie Brand in the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men’s scratch final on Sunday.

Murcar Links member Iain defeated Gary Grant by 4&3 in their semi-final at Aboyne.

Galbraith said: “I knew it was going to be difficult against Gary as he had previously beaten Gordon Grimmer at Nigg and Mike Wilson at Royal Aberdeen.

“He played some really good golf and was great company, as have all my opponents.

“Although I was never behind in the game, it was tight but I managed to earn a two hole lead at the turn.

“Gary won the 10th with a birdie before he conceded the next, restoring my two hole advantage.

“We halved the 12th in par before Gary lost a ball off the tee at the 13th which gave me a three hole lead.

“The 14th was halved in par before I secured a 4&3 victory with another par on the 15th.”

“I’ve really enjoyed being part of the senior men’s Champion of Champions in its first year and I’m delighted to have made the final against Davie which will hopefully be another great match.”

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Davie Brand (1) Banchory wo, John Robbie (4) Inverurie scr.

Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen rtd, Gary Grant (6) Aboyne wo.

Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon beat Donald Hardman (5) Ballater at the 19th.

Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links beat Alan Ross (2) Deeside 7&6.

SEMI-FINAL

Gary Grant (6) Aboyne lost to Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links 4&3.

Davie Brand (1) Banchory beat Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon 5&4.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.10pm.

Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring this year’s six Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists following the six finals at at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

A total of 11 clubs are represented and supporters are welcome to watch for free.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY LINE-UP

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT KEMNAY

1.00pm – Senior ladies’ scratch – Rose Anderson (Huntly) v Wilma Lawrence (Stonehaven).

1.10pm – Senior men’s scratch – Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

1.20pm – Ladies handicap – Karen Anderson (Dunecht House) v Rhona Cocker (Insch).

1.30pm – Men’s handicap – Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

1.40pm – Ladies’ scratch – Emma Logie (Keith) v Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen).

1.50pm – Men’s scratch – Callum Coutts (Alford) v Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay).