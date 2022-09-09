Golf: Murcar Links’ Iain Galbraith expecting stern test in Evening Express Champion of Champions final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Golf

Golf: Murcar Links’ Iain Galbraith expecting stern test in Evening Express Champion of Champions final

By Alan Brown
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Murcar Links member Iain Galbraith.
Murcar Links member Iain Galbraith.

Iain Galbraith is gearing up for a tough encounter when he faces Banchory’s Davie Brand in the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men’s scratch final on Sunday.

Murcar Links member Iain defeated Gary Grant by 4&3 in their semi-final at Aboyne.

Galbraith said: “I knew it was going to be difficult against Gary as he had previously beaten Gordon Grimmer at Nigg and Mike Wilson at Royal Aberdeen.

“He played some really good golf and was great company, as have all my opponents.

“Although I was never behind in the game, it was tight but I managed to earn a two hole lead at the turn.

“Gary won the 10th with a birdie before he conceded the next, restoring my two hole advantage.

“We halved the 12th  in par before Gary lost a ball off the tee at the 13th which gave me a three hole lead.

“The 14th was halved in par before I secured a 4&3 victory with another par on the 15th.”

“I’ve really enjoyed being part of the senior men’s Champion of Champions in its first year and I’m delighted to have made the final against Davie which will hopefully be another great match.”

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Davie Brand (1) Banchory wo, John Robbie (4) Inverurie scr.

Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen rtd, Gary Grant (6) Aboyne wo.

Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon beat Donald Hardman (5) Ballater at the 19th.

Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links beat Alan Ross (2) Deeside 7&6.

SEMI-FINAL

Gary Grant (6) Aboyne lost to Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links 4&3.

Davie Brand (1) Banchory beat Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon 5&4.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.10pm.

Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring this year’s six Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments  to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists following the six finals at at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

A total of 11 clubs are represented and supporters are welcome to watch for free.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY LINE-UP

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT KEMNAY

1.00pm – Senior ladies’ scratch – Rose Anderson (Huntly) v Wilma Lawrence (Stonehaven).

1.10pm – Senior men’s scratch – Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

1.20pm – Ladies handicap – Karen Anderson (Dunecht House) v Rhona Cocker (Insch).

1.30pm – Men’s handicap – Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

1.40pm – Ladies’ scratch – Emma Logie (Keith) v Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen).

1.50pm – Men’s scratch – Callum Coutts (Alford) v Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay).

 

