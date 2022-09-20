Huntly painter and decorator Rose Anderson caps fine golf career with Evening Express Champion of Champions senior title; North-east District’s unprecedented season of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huntly painter and decorator Rose Anderson caps fine golf career with Evening Express Champion of Champions senior title; North-east District’s unprecedented season of success

By Alan Brown
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Rose Anderson of Huntly, winner of the senior ladies' scratch prize in the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions.
Rose Anderson of Huntly, winner of the senior ladies' scratch prize in the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions.

Rose Anderson was a fitting winner of the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ tournament last week.

Huntly amateur Rose has played at the highest standard by representing Scotland in the Home Internationals.

Rose, who defeated Stonehaven’s Wilma Lawrence by 4&3 in the Champion of Champions final at Kemnay, also won the Scottish Seniors title in 2002.

Rose lost the second hole to a par and remained one down against Wilma through six holes.

However, she turned matters around with wins at the seventh and ninth to be one up at the turn.

Wilma squared the game with a par at the 10th, but four successive wins from the 11th saw Rose hold a four-hole lead on the 15th, where she eventually secured a 4&3 success.

Looking back on her exploits earlier in her golfing career, Rose – who still enjoys working as a painter and decorator – explained how she qualified through the Northern Division at Banchory and then went on to win the Scottish title at Blairgowrie.

She added: “It was so special playing for Scotland at Prestwick, Lillieshall and the Hermitage in Ireland in 2003-4.

“I was also included in the international squad to play at Radar in Wales in 2004.

“I started playing golf at Duff House Royal with my neighbour Isobel Smith and her late husband Sandy taught me the game.

The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men’s handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies’ scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies’ handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents’, Rose Anderson, senior ladies’ and Tyler Ogston, gents’ scratch.

“I won the Duff House club championship a few times and also the first three five-day tournaments, as well as the Royal Tarlair four-day competition.

“I later moved to Huntly, where I have been club champion a few times, but it was difficult justifying being a member of two courses when I had family.

“My daughter Anne did start playing, but became more interested in horses.

“My son Clark first picked up a club when he was 18 months old – and we’ve played junior, senior and mixed events ever since!

“My partner Eric Dawson did play, but he makes a better caddy these days!

“I really enjoyed the Champion of Champions, although I admit I was a little nervous, but I would encourage more ladies to play next year.

“It was fun meeting new ladies and playing other courses.

“It was extremely well run and a big thank you must go to the sponsors Aberdein Considine, North-east District secretary George Young and Kemnay Golf Club.”

Aberdein Considine sponsored the six Evening Express Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm provided £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists.

North-east junior team in comeback win to match success of men’s counterparts

The North-east District have completed their most successful season in 2022.

The District’s junior team have matched the efforts of the men’s squad by winning the Scottish Boys Area Team Championships at Gleddoch.

The men’s team had won the Scottish Area Team Championships at Powfoot the previous week and Callum Bruce (Deeside), Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay), Fraser Laird (Kemnay) and Scott Spark (Newmachar) combined to match their efforts.

Team captain Stuart Milne was delighted by his lads’ performance, although he reckons they need to brush up on their vocal celebrations.

Stuart said: “The boys were rightly in high spirits after their success, but their singing rendition of ‘We Are The Champions’ on the way back on the bus was horrendous!

“But seriously, it was a fantastic achievement and I’m super proud of them and it is brilliant for the North-east to have completed the double for the first time.

“We had a team meeting after the first day’s practise and I told the boys that I thought six-over after the morning foursomes would put us in a good position … and we eventually finished seven over.

The 2022 North-east District junior golf team, from left, Fraser Laird, Callum Bruce, Scott Spark and Koby Buchan.

“It left us six shots behind the North, who led on one-over.

“With three out of the four scores counting in the afternoon, it was difficult to determine who was leading.

“Callum carded a level-par 72, ahead of Koby producing a brilliant two-under 70 after starting like a train with two birdies and an eagle in his first seven holes.

“Fraser returned a three-over 75, before Scott reached the turn in two-under, before dropping a shot at the 17th for a one-under 71.

“There was a tentative wait as word spread that we had done enough, but we didn’t know for sure.

“But there soon plenty of smiles and excitement after the lads were asked to sign the winners’ flag.

“We had managed to turn the six-shot deficit into a four-shot success in the afternoon.

“It was pleasing to captain the young men – their attitude, golf, camaraderie, banter and conduct on and off the course was excellent.”

Simmers Trophy goes down to countback

Cruden Bay pair Gareth Evans and James Booth admit topping a field of 28 teams at this year’s Simmers Trophy on home soil came as a complete shock.

The pair combined to card a two-over-par 72 in the North-east District foursomes tournament to pip the other Cruden Bay duo of Laurie Phillips and Cameron Gray courtesy of a better inward nine.

Gareth Evans, left, and James Booth with the Simmers Trophy.

“It was a major surprise,” said Gareth.

“James and I were not really playing that well and birdies were scarce.

“But with seven holes to go we clicked into gear and birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th plus another one at the 17th turned our round around and we managed to clinch the win on countback.”

The Murcar Links 1 pairing of Neil McKinnon and Iain Galbraith finished third on 74 just one shot ahead of Deeside’s Mark Halliday and Jason Bruce.

Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay

72 – James Booth, Gareth Evans (Cruden Bay 1), Laurie Phillips, Cameron Gray (Cruden Bay 2).

74 – Neil McKinnon, Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links 1).

75 – Mark Halliday, Jason Bruce (Deeside).

76 – Ryan Sharp, Stuart Leggat (Peterhead).

77 – Bradley Fraser, Darren Thomson (McDonald Ellon 1), Greg Reid, Jamie Seatter (McDonald Ellon 2), Craig Leith, Wayne Thompson (Royal Aberdeen 1), Scott Petrie, Jay Hutton (Newmachar 2).

78 – Marc Lawrence, Jocky Lawrence (Banchory 1), Jack Pirie, Greg Ingram (Hazlehead).

79 – Lewis West, Ellis Gray (Duff House Royal 2), Levi Ross, Graham McBeath (Caledonian 1), Gary Ferguson, Zac Wood (Nigg Bay 1).

80 – Blair Milne, Marc Vass (Banchory 2), Barrie Edmond, Matthew Edmond (Bon Accord 1).

82 – Mark Thomson, Brian Gilbert (Kintore).

83 – Walter Ross, Scott Allan (Caledonian 2), Derek Allan, Ross Kane (Murcar Links 2), Euan McIntosh, Neil Melvin (Newmachar 1).

84 – David Brydon, Scott Mackie (Portlethen 2), Callum Bruce, David Morrison (Duff House 1).

85 – Danny Simpson, Stuart McKessick (Royal Tarlair 2), Matthew Smith, Ross Allerton (Bon Accord 2).

88 – Calvin Wright, Finlay Black (Royal Aberdeen 2).

89 – Ethan Barron, Rob Barron (Royal Tairlair 1).

90 – Roy Irvine, Kevin Bolton (Nigg Bay 2).

91 – Keith Horne, Scott Watson (Portlethen 1).

