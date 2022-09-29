Golf: Alford’s Laura Beveridge delighted with top-10 Ladies European Tour finish in Ireland that secures place for New York

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alford golfer Laura Beveridge was delighted with her eighth-place finish in Ireland which secured her spot at the upcoming Ladies European Tour event in New York.

The 34-year-old had a superb final round in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle which featured an eagle and three birdies over the closing four holes to finish on -12 – two shots behind winner Klara Spilkova.

Beveridge, who plays out of Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen, was delighted with her display that saw her finish in the top 10 for the third time this year on the LET tour.

She said: “It was the first time in a few years that the Irish Open has been on the schedule, so it was nice being back there and it was a well-supported event.

“There was some of the biggest crowds we’ve seen on the tour all year, so it was good.

“The course was set up suiting my game – it was pretty long and a lot the par fives were reachable, it meant I could hit a lot birdies because I hit the ball quite long.

“I felt like from the moment I set foot on the course that it was going to suit my game, and it did in the end. I had a good last day, so I was pretty happy with that.

“I was comfortable for most of the week. We’ve had a run of events now so it’s just about gaining momentum from one event to another.

“I felt my game was there and was solid enough to produce something good – which it did, and now I’m going to New York in two weeks’ time which is cool.”

Was exciting coming down the stretch. Thanks @keilbeveridge , you can rest your leggies now, and your back…. And your brain. 😂 what a week, finished tied 8th on @LETgolf in 🇮🇪 https://t.co/QGjKdg3zaa — Lαυrα Beveridge (@LBeveridgegolf) September 25, 2022

The top-10 finish in Ireland secured Beveridge’s place at the Aramco Team Series in New York, while she also moved up to 33rd in the LET Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

Having had a reserve spot at the event last year, Beveridge is looking forward to getting on the course this time around at Trump’s Ferry Point on October 13.

She said: “I travelled last year as a reserve but didn’t get the chance to play, so ended up just being a tourist for two days. I’m happy that this time, I’ll get to play.

“We’ve not played this course – it was at a different venue before, but it looks like it could suit us because it’s got a Scottish feel about it because it’s a links course.

“I’m feeling pretty confident with my game right now, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Playing with more freedom

Beveridge is well placed to secure her LET Tour card for next year as she sits comfortably within the top 60 after a solid season.

After New York, Beveridge will play in the Team Series in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before the final event in the Race to Costa del Sol, which is the Andalucia Open De Espana.

She says that knowing she doesn’t have to win a great deal of ranking points has helped her play with more freedom as this year’s tour nears an end.

Beveridge explained: “If I could muscle my way in close to the top 20, that would be great, but overall, I feel like I’ve already done a lot of the hard work.

“It’s nice being able to play knowing that I don’t need to accumulate many more points to secure a really good status for next year.

“It’s a nice position to be in because almost every other year I’ve had to go back to Q School to get my card. This time I can relax, and go out and play with a bit of freedom.”