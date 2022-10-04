Inverurie Golf Club end 15-year wait for Robertson Cup; Cults pupil Matthew Craig, 12, wins prestigious Alfred Dunhill Schools Senior Boys event at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Golf Club have won the Robertson Cup for the first time in 15 years.

Ladies captain Kay Ross, the only player remaining since their last win in 2007, was delighted after beating Cruden Bay 5-3 in the final at Duff House.

Kay said: “It was so nerve-racking watching for the gallery, but we’re absolutely delighted for the ladies and club to win it again after such a long time.

“I just hope we don’t have to wait so long to win it again.

“As well as the eight ladies who took part on the day, to get to the final would not have been possible without a fantastic team effort from other ladies who played in previous rounds.

“Sadly not everyone can play in the final, so it was a tough decision for me.”

Inverurie defeated Kemnay 9-7 over the two legs in their opening match, ahead of defeating Huntly 10-6 in the second round and Duff House Royal by the same score in the semi-finals.

Kay added: “Cruden Bay had beaten us in the final four years ago.

“We knew we faced some difficult matches as Cruden Bay have a number of promising junior players coming through.

“It was tight… 3-3 with two matches remaining, before Lorna Donaldson won her match on the 18th to give us a narrow lead and our club champion Kelly Guthrie secured a par at the last to win her match 1up.

“Our caddies and supporters were brilliant and we had a lovely time celebrating back at Inverurie.”

Newmachar take Abercromby honours

Newmachar have won the Abercromby Cup for a sixth time at Duff House Royal after beating Cruden Bay in the final.

The Aberdeenshire club defeated Longside 15-1 in their opening tie, before defeating Strathlene 9-7 in the second round with two of the last three games in the second leg going down the 18th.

A 13.5-2.5 win over Kemnay in the semi-finals set up a 5-3 victory over Cruden Bay in the final at Banff.

The winning team for Newmachar on the day was Neil Melvin, Andy Chan, Jamie Wilson, Ryan Strachan, Clark Henderson, Martin Lawrence, Jordan Calder and Adam Giles.

Adam said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the lads.

“They have given up a lot of time to represent the club in a busy golf season playing team matches across three different pennant competitions.

“It’s very pleasing to finish the season on a high.”

Meanwhile, Duff House Royal have ended a six-year wait to win the Felicity Trophy on home soil.

The Banff youngsters overcame Cruden Bay by 5-3 in the final.

A comprehensive 16-0 opening victory at Peterhead set up a 11-4 semi-final triumph for Duff House at Strathlene.

Cruden Bay had previously carded home wins over Cullen (9.5-5.5) and Turriff (12-4).

Cults pupil Matthew wins St Andrews title

Cults Academy pupil Matthew Craig won the annual Alfred Dunhill Schools Senior Boys event over The Dukes course at St Andrews.

Matthew, 12, carded a net 60 after completing his round in 84 strokes off a handicap of 24 to pip Frederik Koplin, of St Leonards, by one shot after he recorded a net 61 off 31.

Matthew, who is a member at both Deeside and Peterculter, said: “I played one of my best rounds.

“The Dukes is such a brilliant course and I enjoyed every second of it.”

The win seals a superb season for Matthew after he finished second in his first 18-hole tournament at the Westhill Junior open ahead of winning the Banchory equivalent.

Matthew started playing golf aged three when he received lessons from Keil Beveridge at Kippie Lodge Country Club.

Matthew’s father Richard said: “My wife Louise, other son Arron and I also play golf.

“But perhaps Matthew’s grandfather Norman Matthew, who passed away in May, was the real inspiration to his grandchildren.

“He was an Aboyne member for over 40 years and was keen for them to get into the ‘wonderful game of golf’.

“He bought Matthew his first set of golf clubs when he was just five.

“Matthew’s enthusiasm for the sport really showed this season and he often played the nine holes at Kippie before going to school.

“Keil and Spencer Henderson at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre were both brilliant in helping Matthew improve his handicap from 31 this year.”