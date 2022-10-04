Inverurie Golf Club end 15-year wait for Robertson Cup; Cults pupil Matthew Craig, 12, wins prestigious Alfred Dunhill Schools Senior Boys event at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie Golf Club end 15-year wait for Robertson Cup; Cults pupil Matthew Craig, 12, wins prestigious Alfred Dunhill Schools Senior Boys event at St Andrews

By Alan Brown
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverurie's Robertson Cup winners: From left, Irene Thomson, Lynne Wallace, Lesley Stuart, Lorna Donaldson, Jackie Guthrie, Michelle Finnie, Kay Ross and Kelly Guthrie.
Inverurie's Robertson Cup winners: From left, Irene Thomson, Lynne Wallace, Lesley Stuart, Lorna Donaldson, Jackie Guthrie, Michelle Finnie, Kay Ross and Kelly Guthrie.

Inverurie Golf Club have won the Robertson Cup for the first time in 15 years.

Ladies captain Kay Ross, the only player remaining since their last win in 2007, was delighted after beating Cruden Bay 5-3 in the final at Duff House.

Kay said: “It was so nerve-racking watching for the gallery, but we’re absolutely delighted for the ladies and club to win it again after such a long time.

“I just hope we don’t have to wait so long to win it again.

“As well as the eight ladies who took part on the day, to get to the final would not have been possible without a fantastic team effort from other ladies who played in previous rounds.

“Sadly not everyone can play in the final, so it was a tough decision for me.”

Inverurie defeated Kemnay 9-7 over the two legs in their opening match, ahead of defeating Huntly 10-6 in the second round and Duff House Royal by the same score in the semi-finals.

Kay added: “Cruden Bay had beaten us in the final four years ago.

“We knew we faced some difficult matches as Cruden Bay have a number of promising  junior players coming through.

“It was tight… 3-3 with two matches remaining, before Lorna Donaldson won her match on the 18th to give us a narrow lead and our club champion Kelly Guthrie secured a par at the last to win her match 1up.

“Our caddies and supporters were brilliant and we had a lovely time celebrating back at Inverurie.”

Newmachar take Abercromby honours

Newmachar have won the Abercromby Cup for a sixth time at Duff House Royal after beating Cruden Bay in the final.

The Aberdeenshire club defeated Longside 15-1 in their opening tie, before defeating Strathlene 9-7 in the second round with two of the last three games in the second leg going down the 18th.

A 13.5-2.5 win over Kemnay in the semi-finals set up a 5-3 victory over Cruden Bay in the final at Banff.

The winning team for Newmachar on the day was Neil Melvin, Andy Chan, Jamie Wilson, Ryan Strachan, Clark Henderson, Martin Lawrence, Jordan Calder and Adam Giles.

Newmachar’s Abercromby Cup winners: Neil Melvin, Jamie Wilson, Clark Henderson, Ryan Strachan, Adam Giles, Jordan Calder, Martin Lawrence and Andy Chan.

Adam said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the lads.

“They have given up a lot of time to represent the club in a busy golf season playing team matches across three different pennant competitions.

“It’s very pleasing to finish the season on a high.”

Meanwhile, Duff House Royal have ended a six-year wait to win the Felicity Trophy on home soil.

The Banff youngsters overcame Cruden Bay by 5-3 in the final.

A comprehensive 16-0 opening victory at Peterhead set up a 11-4 semi-final triumph for Duff House at Strathlene.

Cruden Bay had previously carded home wins over Cullen (9.5-5.5) and Turriff (12-4).

Cults pupil Matthew wins St Andrews title

Cults Academy pupil Matthew Craig won the annual Alfred Dunhill Schools Senior Boys event over The Dukes course at St Andrews.

Matthew, 12, carded a net 60 after completing his round in 84 strokes off a handicap of 24 to pip Frederik Koplin, of St Leonards, by one shot after he recorded a net 61 off 31.

Matthew, who is a member at both Deeside and Peterculter, said: “I played one of my best rounds.

“The Dukes is such a brilliant course and I enjoyed every second of it.”

Matthew Craig with actor Craig McGinlay and golf coach Robert Baker at the Alfred Dunhill prize-giving.

The win seals a superb season for Matthew after he finished second in his first 18-hole tournament at the Westhill Junior open ahead of winning the Banchory equivalent.

Matthew started playing golf aged three when he received lessons from Keil Beveridge at Kippie Lodge Country Club.

Matthew’s father Richard said: “My wife Louise, other son Arron and I also play golf.

“But perhaps Matthew’s grandfather Norman Matthew, who passed away in May, was the real inspiration to his grandchildren.

“He was an Aboyne member for over 40 years and was keen for them to get into the ‘wonderful game of golf’.

“He bought Matthew his first set of golf clubs when he was just five.

“Matthew’s enthusiasm for the sport really showed this season and he often played the nine holes at Kippie before going to school.

“Keil and Spencer Henderson at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre were both brilliant in helping Matthew improve his handicap from 31 this year.”

