Alan Brown’s golf: Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge – while revealing current location of $8,000 prize toilet

By Alan Brown
December 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 8:08 am
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh is raising her sights on the LPGA’s Majors after sealing her first success on the tour.

Gemma’s four-shot victory over home player Kana Nagai in the TOTO Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga not only saw the 29-year-old become a first-time winner on the Rolex tour. It also opened the door to play in the Majors and other high-ranking events, earned Gemma a $300,000 cheque and … a toilet.

Gemma’s first triumph since joining the tour in 2018 was impressive as she came from one shot behind third-round leader Momoko Ueda, also of Japan, on the final day by posting a second-successive 65 to clinch the win.

“I still have goosebumps thinking about it,” said Gemma.

“I have shown gradual improvement each year which culminated in the success.

“I have been particularly focused on my short game. I looked at my putting and chipping stats recently and they are definitely the area that have made the difference.

“I felt the pressure before the final round in Japan, but was calm after starting playing.

“Fortunately, I had a three-shot lead playing the last and was able to relax after my ball was on the green.

“It was a wonderful feeling.”

Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland took her maiden LPGA win in Japan. Image: PA

Gemma would go on to finish seventh at the CME Group Tour Championship behind New Zealand winner Lydia Ko, picking up a further $105,667.

Now Gemma is preparing for action in the New Year, starting at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Florida from January 19.

“Winning in Japan means I don’t have to qualify for the Majors anymore,” she said.

“That’s a massive bonus and will help to make it easier to prepare my challenge.

“The Solheim Cup will now be a target for me, too.”

Catriona Matthew was the last Scot to win on the LPGA tour at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2011.

TOTO Japan Classic organisers hold on to Gemma’s toilet… for now

Gemma Dryburgh has put the thoughts of installing her $8,000 toilet prize on hold.

“It’s all-signing all-dancing and quite impressive,” said Gemma.

“It was on show all week at the tournament and the organisers asked what I wanted to do with it.

“I’m renting, so they are keeping a hold of it until I buy a place of my own.”

Gemma attended Elrick Primary School as a youngster before moving to Beaconsfield with her family.

After graduating at Tulane University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Gemma played for Great Britain and Ireland in the 2014 Curtis Cup at St Louis, Missouri.

After turning professional, Gemma qualified to play on the Ladies European Tour for the 2016 season.

She played three seasons on the tour with her first professional win in Sydney, Australia on the ALPG tour in 2017, ahead of clinching her LPGA tour card at the Q Series later that year.

Gemma hopes to make a fleeting visit to the north-east during the festive period.

“I’m hoping to make a visit to watch the Dons at Pittodrie at some stage,” added Gemma.

Christmas dinner and a hole-in-one for Murcar member Martin

Martin Fragell had a hole-in-one at the 130-yard fifth hole at Murcar Links using a nine-iron when playing in the seniors Christmas dinner competition.

Martin Fragell, who hit a hole-in-one at Murcar Links. Image: Alan Brown

Playing with Ross McGregor and Ian Roger, retired mechanical engineer Martin thought his luck was out again when he walked to the green.

Martin, 62, said: “When the ball was in the air I just wanted it to finish on the green.

“It looked good all the way and I hoped it would finish close to the flag.

“As I walked over the ridge I saw an empty green and thought: ‘Murcar has got me again… it must have finished in the bunker or rolled off the side’.

“Ian suggested I look in the hole – and, amazingly, there it was!”

