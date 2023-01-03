Golf: Raymond Reid targeting TWENTY-SIXTH Tarland club championship in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raymond Reid will be attempting to win the Tarland club championship for a staggering 26th time this year.

Retired RGU lab supervisor Raymond achieved the remarkable feat of winning the title for a sixth successive decade in 2020.

“I first won the Tarland club championship in 1975 and I was delighted to win last year because I’m not getting any younger,” joked Raymond, age 68.

“The championship is played over four rounds with the best three counting.

“After an opening 73, I led Ricky Blackmore by two shots and Steven Yule by three.

“However, after three rounds, my lead was down to just one shot from both of them.

“After a nervy final round, I managed to increase my lead to three strokes with a total of 227.

“Ricky and Steven tied on 230, but Steven has the consolation prize of winning the handicap championship to qualify for the handicap section of the Evening Express Champion of Champions.

A year of victories

“I also won the Tarland seniors title after beating Steve Horton by one shot, so I will have to decide which Champion of Champions tournament to play in this season.

“Last year was also a great year for the club. We won the Deeside League for the first time in 12 years … and the sixth time overall.

“Tarland staged the Scott Trophy for the first time – I finished second in the individual event for the Barclay Harvey trophy scoring 73, only to lose out on countback (better last 3 holes) to Fraser Donald who led Ballater to the overall team success.

“Last year started well with a trip to Portugal with my partner Gordon Laing for the final of the Titleist/Footjoy Matchplay championship. We didn’t win, but it was a great experience.”

“I started last season with my handicap on 8.4 and I’m chuffed to have reduced it to 5.7 after 65 counting scores at 16 different venues.

“I relish playing courses for a first time in competitions and I plan to visit a few more senior opens this year.”