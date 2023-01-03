Golf: 2023 Maitland Shield fixtures revealed; North-east Alliance resumes after festive break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: 2023 Maitland Shield fixtures revealed; North-east Alliance resumes after festive break

By Alan Brown
January 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Newmachar Golf Club's Maitland Shield 2022-winning team. From left, Adam Giles, Jamie Wilson, Martin Lawrence and Ryan Strachan. Image: Alan Brown
Newmachar Golf Club's Maitland Shield 2022-winning team. From left, Adam Giles, Jamie Wilson, Martin Lawrence and Ryan Strachan. Image: Alan Brown

Newmachar Golf Club will start the defence of their Maitland Shield title against Craibstone this year.

The champions are set to play in the first match of the foursomes tournament at host club Auchmill on Monday, May 8.

Newmachar had home advantage when they defeated Stonehaven by eight holes in last season’s final.

Auchmill will entertain Banchory on Tuesday, May 9.

MAITLAND SHIELD 2023

AUCHMILL

MONDAY, MAY 8

First round – 5.06pm – Craibstone v Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian v Peterculter. 5.32pm – Murcar Links v Hazlehead. 5.45pm – Royal Aberdeen v Deeside.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

First round – 5.06pm – Banchory v Auchmill. 5.19pm – Nigg Bay v Portlethen. 5.32pm – Bon Accord v Northern.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Second round – 5.06pm – Stonehaven v Craibstone or Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian  or Peterculter v Murcar Links or Hazlehead. 5.32pm – Royal Aberdeen or Deeside v Banchory or Auchmill. 5.45pm – Nigg Bay or Portlethen v Bon Accord or Northern.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Semi-finals (5.06pm and 5.19pm).

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Final (5.06pm).

Alliance restarts after festivities

The North-east Alliance resumes at Inverallochy on Wednesday after the festive break.

Kevin Duncan will be chasing his fifth Alliance victory of the season.

Kings Links professional Kevin, 34, has had victories at Newmachar and Banchory, where he tied with Paul Lawrie Golf Centre’s Craig Dempster, and followed it up with successes at Nigg Bay and Montrose.

Kevin, who leads the North-east Alliance Order of Merit, carded a seven-under 65 to win at Newmachar and a three-under 69 to tie at Banchory.

A bogey-free round of four-under 66 at Nigg came ahead of a eight-under 63 at Montrose – which sealed a five-shot triumph over Peterhead pro Philip McLean.

