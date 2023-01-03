Golf: 2023 Maitland Shield fixtures revealed; North-east Alliance resumes after festive break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar Golf Club will start the defence of their Maitland Shield title against Craibstone this year.

The champions are set to play in the first match of the foursomes tournament at host club Auchmill on Monday, May 8.

Newmachar had home advantage when they defeated Stonehaven by eight holes in last season’s final.

Auchmill will entertain Banchory on Tuesday, May 9.

MAITLAND SHIELD 2023

AUCHMILL

MONDAY, MAY 8

First round – 5.06pm – Craibstone v Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian v Peterculter. 5.32pm – Murcar Links v Hazlehead. 5.45pm – Royal Aberdeen v Deeside.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

First round – 5.06pm – Banchory v Auchmill. 5.19pm – Nigg Bay v Portlethen. 5.32pm – Bon Accord v Northern.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Second round – 5.06pm – Stonehaven v Craibstone or Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian or Peterculter v Murcar Links or Hazlehead. 5.32pm – Royal Aberdeen or Deeside v Banchory or Auchmill. 5.45pm – Nigg Bay or Portlethen v Bon Accord or Northern.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Semi-finals (5.06pm and 5.19pm).

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Final (5.06pm).

Alliance restarts after festivities

The North-east Alliance resumes at Inverallochy on Wednesday after the festive break.

Kevin Duncan will be chasing his fifth Alliance victory of the season.

Kings Links professional Kevin, 34, has had victories at Newmachar and Banchory, where he tied with Paul Lawrie Golf Centre’s Craig Dempster, and followed it up with successes at Nigg Bay and Montrose.

Kevin, who leads the North-east Alliance Order of Merit, carded a seven-under 65 to win at Newmachar and a three-under 69 to tie at Banchory.

A bogey-free round of four-under 66 at Nigg came ahead of a eight-under 63 at Montrose – which sealed a five-shot triumph over Peterhead pro Philip McLean.