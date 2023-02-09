North and north-east among courses selected to host Scottish Golf events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Golf have confirmed the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship will be held at Royal Dornoch this summer.

The 90-hole event will take place at the Sutherland course from August 1.

Meanwhile, Meldrum House will host the Scottish Men’s Open pre-qualifier over 72 holes from June 2 as part of 2023 schedule, which has been announced by the sporting authority.

Aboyne will host the Scottish Senior Women’s Open Amateur from June 27 ,while the Scottish Boys’ Under-16 Open will take place at Portlethen from July 11.