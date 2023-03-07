Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen legend John Hewitt confirms entry after health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen legend John Hewitt confirms entry after health scare

By Alan Brown
March 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 11:49 am
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown

Calum Morrison is aiming to build on his most successful season at Inverurie after completing a memorable double at the Aberdeenshire golf club.

“The year 2022 was a brilliant season for me and one I will remember forever,” said Calum, 26. a piping designer in the oil and gas industry.

“I won the Inverurie Club Championship for the first time then clinched the knock-out scratch tournament a couple of weeks later.

Big goal for years

“I have been a Inverurie member since I was nine and winning the club championship has been a big goal of mine for years.

“I led after the first two rounds and held a five-shot lead over Michael Kelman.

“Playing together in the final pairing, we both scored 70 (+1) in the morning third round.

“I had felt relaxed in the morning, but after I went home for my lunch my mind started to race a wee bit and I was itching to get back out on the course.

“Fortunately, when we played the final round, I was in control of my game, played steady and just tried to keep mistakes to a minimum. Quite quickly I felt relaxed and was having fun.

“I was level par as I prepared to play the 16th, which can be a card-wrecker.

“It requires a solid straight drive to avoid the trees either side of the fairway. I hit a solid drive away up the fairway and then hit one of the best shots of my life, hitting my 2nd shot to within a foot of the hole.

“Birdies at the 16th don’t come around often, but to do it in the final round of the club championship was pretty cool.

Good way to improve

“I eventually won by five shots from Greg Ingram after rounds of 72, 68, 70 and 70 (280), and lifted the knock-out scratch tournament after beating Richard Davidson in the final.

“I play a lot of open competitions and prioritised the North-east District Order of Merit events in the season-long ‘Race to Murcar’.

“It’s a good way to improve my game by testing myself on different courses and it gives me a chance to play with some of the best players in the north-east.

“I picked up 43 points in this year’s OOM and finished 10th, so I qualified for the final day at Murcar where I played with North-east District player Clark Brechin (Portlethen) and Scottish Boys’ Champion Fraser Laird (Kemnay).

“In August, I achieved a plus-handicap for the first time and maintained some good form until the end of the season to finishing with a handicap of +0.6.

“Finishing the season as a plus-handicapper was a great way to end a memorable year.

“But now I’m looking to kick on this year. I’m looking forward to the new season and making my debut in the Evening Express Champion of Champions.”

High standard of entrants for 2023 event

This year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions fields are shaping up to be one of the highest standards in recent seasons.

Seventeen of the early entries in the men’s scratch tournament have a handicap of one or better.

Last year’s champion Tyler Ogston, of Nigg Bay, plays off plus-three, while former professional Gavin Still, who lost in the semi-finals last year to eventual runner-up Callum Coutts, has the lowest handicap of plus-four.

Reigning Gents’ Scratch champion Tyler Ogston, of Nigg Bay, Image: Jasperimage

Two-time winner Barrie Edmond, a plus-two handicapper from Bon Accord, will again try to become the first to secure a hat-trick of titles.

The ladies scratch competition is also likely to be a keenly fought affair with defending champion Sarah Ritchie, from Portlethen, facing strong early opposition which includes Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) and Carol Wilson (Murcar Links).

Eight Champion of Champions competitions will culminate on finals day at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Property, legal and financial law firm Aberdein Considine are again the sponsors providing £2,400 vouchers.

Club champions from the following categories below should contact their secretaries now to make sure their entry is returned to North-east District secretary George Young before the closing date on Friday, March 17.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS ENTRIES SO FAR

(SPONSORED BY ABERDEIN CONSIDINE)

GENTS’ SCRATCH

Ian Birnie (Aberdeen Petroleum) 11

Neil Frater (Auchenblae) 8

Stephen Cooper (Ballater) 1

Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) +2

Ian Hill (Braemar) 10

Stuart Whyte (Caledonian) 1

Paul Reid (Craibstone) +3

Bruce Main (Cullen) 2

Gavin Still (Duff House Royal) +4

Jack Pirie (Hazlehead) +1

Ross Buchan (Inverallochy) 1

Calum Morrison (Inverurie) 1

Fraser Laird (Kemnay) +1

Callum Cromar (Lumphanan) 3

Bradley Fraser (McDonald Ellon) +2

Ronnie Brechin (Murcar Links) +2

Jonathan Dobson (Newburgh) 1

Cameron Johnstone (Northern) +2

Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum) +3

Gavin Thomson (Rosehearty) 7

Nick McAndrew (Royal Aberdeen) +3

Jamie Robertson (Strathlene) +3

Craig Wilkinson (Trump International) +1

Tyler Ogston (Defending champion from Nigg Bay) +3

GENTS’ HANDICAP

Gordon Bruce (Ballater) 19

RJ Dunn (Bon Accord) 17

Kenny Munro (Buckpool) 20

Gary Meade (Caledonian) 12

Finlay McKay (Buckpool) 5

Michael Clarihew (Duff House Royal) 13

Kenneth Slessor (Inverallochy) 7

Steven Raffan (Kemnay) 11

Stuart Mitchell (Lumphanan) 14

Scott Paton (McDonald Ellon) 13

Peter McArthur (Meldrum House)

Robert Duncan (Murcar Links) 6

Ian Mundie (Newburgh) 16

Charles Cassie (Nigg Bay) 12

Colin Johnstone (Northern) 3

Elliot Massie (Oldmeldrum) 10

David Webster (Pecten) 12

Stuart McIntosh (Peterculter) 9

Ritchie Duthie (Rosehearty) 19

Gregor Dick (Royal Aberdeen) 7

Chris Nicoll (Stonehaven) 11

Steven Yule (Tarland) 9

Malcolm Riach (Torphins) 5

Scott Vass (Defending champion from Strathlene) 2

SENIOR GENTS’ HANDICAP

William Donald (Ballater) 9

Duncan Cumming (Bon Accord) 10

William Bruce (Buckpool) 13

Bobby Baxter (Craibstone) 19

John Pirie (Cullen) 16

Ian Thompson (Kemnay) 11

Brian Watson (McDonald Ellon) 21

Neil Profeit (Meldrum House) 9

Peter Milne (Nigg Bay) 4

Sandy Davidson (Northern) 15

Billy Melvin (Oldmeldrum) 14

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) 2

Catriona Morrison (Ballater) 11

Debbie Milne (Craibstone) 8

Linda Mair (Cullen) 14

Victoria Buchan (Inverallochy) 11

Kelly Mechie (Inverurie) 4

Wilma Catto (Kemnay) 13

Fiona Campbell (McDonald Ellon) 6

Fiona Fullerton (Meldrum House) 6

Carol Wilson (Murcar Links) 3

Maureen McFarland (Newburgh) 8

Jan Lyne (Oldmeldrum) 7

Sandra Ross (Rosehearty) 18

Fiona Sim (Stonehaven) 7

Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene) 4

Sarah Ritchie (Defending champion from Portlethen) 6.

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Lorna McKendrick (Ballater) 16

Shirley Cowie (Buckpool) 13

Nyah Wright (Cullen) 31

Robyn Gallon (Duff House Royal) 6

Marilyn Ritchie (Inverallochy) 20

Lorna Donaldson (Inverurie) 6

Eve Ironside (Kemnay) 25

Amanda Farquhar (McDonald Ellon) 20

Flora Shewan (Murcar Links) 20

Irene Waddell (Newburgh) 29

Lorna Edwards (Oldmeldrum) 14

Astrid McAllister (Peterculter) 18

Susannah Calder (Stonehaven) 29

Barbara Webster (Strathlene) 19

Karen Anderson (Defending champion from Dunecht House) 20

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Kay Ross (Inverurie) 9

Pam Fraser (Peterculter) 10

Rae Topping (Royal Tarlair) 17

Rose Anderson (Defending champion from Huntly) 8

SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP

Freda MacPherson (Inverurie) 15

Aberdeen legend John Hewitt will play in Champion of Champions

It was great to see Gothenburg Great John Hewitt’s name among the early entries for this season’s Evening Express Champion of Champion senior scratch tournament.

John, 60, suffered a health scare earlier this year, but he is back on the mend and even managed to play a few holes last weekend.

John said: “It was great to be back and I’m looking forward to the competition.”

John Hewitt.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s famous 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup Final in Sweden after John headed home the extra-time winner.

John Hewitt turns away in delight after scoring the Dons winner against Real Madrid. Image: SNS

SENIOR GENTS’ SCRATCH ENTRIES SO FAR

Alex Smith (Buckpool) 8

Danny Cowie (Cullen) 15

Ian Angus (Duff House Royal) 1.5

Gavin Elrick (Hazlehead) 3

David Buchan (Inverallochy) 6

Robert Gibb (Inverurie) 7

Brian Dunbar (McDonald Ellon) 7

Brian Forgie (Meldrum House) 7

John Hewitt (Murcar Links) 1

Gordon Grimmer (Nigg Bay) +1

William Cardno (Northern) 11

Eric Thomson (Oldmeldrum) 7

Stuart McWilliam (Royal Aberdeen) 3

Neil Irvine (Stonehaven) 5

Raymond Reid (Tarland) 6

Nigel Bennett (Torphins) 8

Iain Galbraith (Defending champion from Murcar Links) 0

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Self-proclaimed 'top players' want so much more for less
Aberdour Golf Club for golf and experiences in Scotland
How golf can be a real experience in Scotland
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on…
Kelly Mechie won the Inverurie club championship. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Kelly Mechie feeling just champion at Inverurie
Luke Donald has some difficult decisions to make as Ryder Cup qualification continues this summer.
Tee to Green, Steve Scott: Ryder Cup intrigue starts, even with seven months still…
The first phase of the eco hotel was approved this week
Step forward for planned £20 million eco-hotel at Coul Links golf resort
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022

Most Read

1
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
2
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
3
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
4
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
5
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Tuesday March 7
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for ‘giving his sister cheek’
7
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
8
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with the Readers' Ombudsman piece on how we choose photos after accidents/deaths and report on tragic incidents. Picture shows; P&J website on laptop, camera and pics of police signs. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 20/04/2022
Readers’ Ombudsman: We carefully consider photographs used when reporting on tragic incidents
9
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
10
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…

More from Press and Journal

missing Alex Ewing
Aberdeen man with local accent and stubble reported missing
22-year-old MV Corran on Loch Linnhe will be getting replaced. Image: Allan Milligan/ DC Thomson.
'Ridiculous plan': Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March…
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with Scott Begbie Opinion piece Picture shows; Big Noise Torry and Opinion logo. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 06/03/2023
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen City Council needs to change its tune after cack-handed and damaging…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Interim boss Gavin Levey reveals benefits of close-knit Cormack Park team and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented