Fantasy Golf – 5 reasons to play

Don't miss out on this competition's host of great prizes.

Costa Navarino

One of the biggest tournaments of the year starts this week, and no, we’re not talking about The Masters.

bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23, in association with TaylorMade Golf, gets under way this Thursday.

Beginning with The Masters and running all the way through to the DP World Tour Championship in November, it is all to play for in the Race to Costa Navarino.

Here are five reasons why you should sign-up…

Top prize of a seven-night break for two to Costa Navarino

How does a whole week of playing golf in Greece sound? If you’re the winner of bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23, that’s exactly what you’ll be doing. The top prize for the ‘23 Fantasy Golf season is a seven-night break for two to Costa Navarino, with flights, transfers, accommodation, bed & breakfast, and four rounds of golf all included. Oh, and courtesy of our friends at TaylorMade, you’ll get a full set of custom-fitted TaylorMade golf clubs, too.

More than 50 chances to win with bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23

Altogether, including the main prize of a trip to Costa Navarino, there are more than 50 different chances to win with bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23. Every single week, from the start to the end of the ‘23 season, we will be giving the person whose team accrues the most points in a single week a £50 TaylorMade voucher. Not only that, we will be giving the person whose team accrues the most points in a single calendar month a £100 TaylorMade voucher. Pretty good, right?

Prizes for the Top-10 on the Race to Costa Navarino

Taylor Made Stealth driver
Taylor Made clubs will be among the amazing prizes on offer.

The top-10 on the Race to Costa Navarino are in for a treat this year, with prizes ranging from overnight stays at the likes of Dundonald Links and the Malmaison Hotel to a round of golf for four at Dundonald Links and Trump International Scotland. But that’s not all. Our friends at TaylorMade are also giving away clubs, bags, balls and more to those who finish inside the top-10. We weren’t kidding when we said the prizes this year were the best we’ve ever given away. Check out the full list of prizes here.

Totally free to play

One of the best things about bunkered Fantasy Golf is that it is totally free to play. Registration takes two minutes. Just click here and follow the instructions. Remember, you’ve got to be in it to win it!

Play on the go, 24/7

This year, bunkered Fantasy Golf is fully optimised for mobile use, making it easier than ever to play. You can play on your phone, tablet, or laptop. The game is designed to be played whenever suits you best, anytime, anywhere. So, don’t worry if you need to make any last-minute changes to your team, you can now do this at the touch of a button.Fantasy Golf logo

bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have without swinging a club. If you think you have what it takes to win, register now.

Everything you need to know ahead of the ‘23 season can be found here.

