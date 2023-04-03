Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Skye entertainment venue has reopened following an extensive six-month refurbishment in time to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

On April 1, Ace Target Sports was bustling and eager to welcome back over the extended break.

The venue offers indoor and outdoor target sports, including archery, axe throwing, clay shooting and air rifle shooting.

More than 100 people came to the grand reopening, which marks the business’ 10th anniversary.

It’s been a long journey with the current site, beginning life as West Coast Paintball before the takeover by Ace’s owner Matt Harrison in 2016.

From there the business grew to become one of Skye’s best attractions being easily accessible in Portree.

In 2022, the Ace Base closed to allow for a major rebuild project to begin adding several new buildings that have enhanced the visitor experience.

New venue will meet the demand for shooting experiences.

The new facilities are significantly larger with new office and toilet facilities, longer ranges and an extended car park.

The site now comprises several reclaimed, prefabricated buildings and materials from the old Base, while new sustainable timber and roofing materials were used.

According to Mr Harrison, the project has been a “huge challenge” and had been many years in the planning.

He said: “It was all very necessary as the business and demand for the experiences on offer had outgrown the old setup.

“The new facilities set Ace on a path to establish itself as a must-visit for outdoor adventure on the Isle of Skye, whilst hopefully retaining some of the personal, quirky touches that made the old Base popular for years.

“The comfort and practical improvements we have made will allow guests and instructors to enjoy target sports and general outdoor education all year round, without being so beholden to the notorious Hebridean weather.

“I have to thank everyone involved but particularly my team in Portree, Steve, Melanie and James for their involvement in the build, hopefully, their new workspace will allow them to continue to deliver the excellent, expert instruction and customer services they always strive for but in far more comfortable surroundings.”