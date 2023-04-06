Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at Masters

McIlroy is aiming to join some illustrious company by triumphing at Augusta and completing the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
By Stephen Gallacher

There are no shortage of talking points ahead of the 87th Masters, which gets under way at Augusta today.

The main topic which is gripping me is Rory McIlroy’s attempt to win the only major to have eluded him in his effort to complete the grand slam.

There are only five other guys who have done it, so it would be magic if he could do that this weekend.

Rory is such a good lad – and a great player – and I think he’s got a great chance.

He struggled a little bit at the Players, but then he played well at the Matchplay.

Rory McIlroy at the Masters in 2022.

I heard him this week saying he has done a lot of work with Bob Rotella on the mind games.

Reading between the lines, it looks as though Rory is trying to take a little bit of pressure off himself, and to not try too hard to do this.

It’s not just about winning the Masters for him – it’s about taking the clean sweep.

I think the key for him is to try and stay out of his own way, and just play golf.

I have heard people saying Rory needs to get off to a good start. The feeling is he has not had a good start for a while, and I heard him saying he’s going to try hard to get a good round under his belt to get him going.

It’s also great to see Tiger Woods back playing.

The only thing that could muck Tiger up is the same thing that happened last year, as I think it’s going to be really cold on Saturday and there is to be quite a lot of rain.

Tiger Woods walks on the putting green during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Image: AP

The course will be long, and it will be a tough walk.

It’s everything that Tiger doesn’t in the wake of his lower leg injury – I think he’s struggling to get around the courses.

But you never know, it could change.

The defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is playing great. I fancy him to do well again, and it’s the same with Jon Rahm.

You can never rule out anybody that has won around Augusta, they always seem to do well. There are the likes of Jordan Spieth and even Brooks Koepka who won one of the LIV events a week or so back. He’s coming in with a bit of form, so there will be plenty of contenders.

LIV players will be eager to perform

It is only natural many eyes will be fixed on the LIV golfers, and how they will perform on this stage.

The thing with the LIV guys is that some of them are really brilliant when they speak, but for others it’s as if everyone is against them.

It’s quite split down the middle – guys like Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Smith spoke really well, as did Phil Mickelson.

There are other guys griping a little bit about the circumstances around the game coming into the event.

At the end of the day, you don’t want it to detract from the super spectacle the Masters is.

Cameron has acknowledged he might be a wee bit rusty, just because he has not been competitive enough, given the LIV schedule.

But he also acknowledged he made his bed and he’s lying in it.

Australia’s Cameron Smith.

There have also been reports the DP World Tour has won its court case against LIV golfers.

It would allow the Tour to impose sanctions on players who compete in LIV events without permission.

I’m on the tournament committee and we have not had confirmation yet that we have won it.

For somebody to break a massive story like that, you wouldn’t want to get it wrong, though.

If it’s true, it could be massive.

That has been one of a number of detractions ahead of the tournament, along with Gary Player’s comments about not being made to feel welcome at Augusta.

At the end of the day, you just want to watch the action.

The Masters takes place this week.

It’s just a great tournament to watch. It’s the start of the golf season for all the amateurs.

Whenever you watch the Masters, it gets golf to the forefront of people’s minds and makes you want to grab the clubs and go out for a game.

I watched quite a lot of the press conferences earlier in the week and everybody is up for it.

Bring it on.

A fitting finale for Lyle

I also want to make a mention of Sandy Lyle playing in the Masters for the final time.

It’s just magic to have watched Sandy over the years – I think everyone can remember his bunker shot when he won in 1988.

Sandy Lyle.

It was right in the midst of when I was golf daft.

His Open victory was when I was around 11, but when it came to the Masters I can 100% remember almost every shot – and to see him do that was phenomenal.

Sandy has been one of the best golfers Scotland has had since the likes of Old Tom Morris.

He’s a double-major winner,which puts him right up there.

Hopefully, they have a celebration of how well he has done, and he laps it all up for the last time, as he deserves it.

