Golf: Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap winner Rose Anderson won’t let back injury derail defence

Rose Anderson won’t let a troublesome back injury stop her playing the sport she loves.

Huntly Golf Club member Rose, the defending Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch title-holder, said: “I didn’t play much during the winter because of the weather and I’m attending a chiropractor for a trapped nerve – but thankfully it is improving slowly.”

Former Scotland international Rose, who defeated Stonehaven’s Wilma Lawrence by 4&3 in last year’s final at Kemnay, will start her challenge this year with a home match against Rae Topping from Royal Tarlair.

Rose added: “I’m looking forward to playing Rae as I’ve known her for a long time and we usually have a bit of banter.

“I’m glad to be playing at home this time as all my ties were away from home last year.

“I’m also looking forward to some better weather and playing good golf!”

Rose won the Scottish Seniors title at Blairgowrie in 2002, before playing for Scotland in the Home Internationals at Prestwick, Lillieshall and the Hermitage in Ireland in 2003-4.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

The finals are at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, June 26):

Wilma Catto (13) Kemnay v Gail Christie (8) Banchory.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, July 24):

Wilma Catto (13) Kemnay or Gail Christie (8) Banchory v Kay Ross (9) Inverurie.

Lynne Terry (13) Newmachar v Muriel Barnes (23) Turriff.

Rose Anderson (8) Defending champion from Huntly v Rae Topping (17) Royal Tarlair.

Karen Stalker (10) Cruden Bay v Pamela Fraser (10) Peterculter.

Trip into unknown for handicap queen Karen

Meanwhile, Karen Anderson will go into the unknown when she starts the defence of her Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap title.

Former Dunecht House ladies captain Karen won the inaugural tournament after beating Rhona Cocker, of Insch, at the first extra hole in the final at Kemnay last year.

Karen now faces an away tie against Stonehaven’s Susannah Calder in her opening march this season.

Health and safety advisor Karen, 49, said: “I’ve never played Susannah nor at Stonehaven so that’ll be good.

“That’s the great thing about this competition, you get the opportunity to play on courses you’ve not played before and meet new folk.

“Just bring on the fine weather!” she added.

“I’ve not played much over winter. Every year I say I’m going to play more, but it never happens and I feel like a newbie in April!

“I had a few nine holes before the new season’s opening tournament last week at Dunecht.”

Karen, who plays off 20, opened her 2022 challenge with a one-hole home win over Kemnay’s Linda Bell ahead of defeating Mary Robinson, of Murcar Links, by the same score.

Comprehensive 5&4 successes against Marie McIntosh at Strathlene and at home against Oldmeldrum’s Maureen Walker booked her place in the final.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS LADIES’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29):

Marilyn Ritchie (20) Inverallochy v Andrea Robertson (34) Auchenblae.

Kath Emeleus (9) Hazlehead v Karen Roberts (18) Cruden Bay.

Astrid McAllister (18) Peterculter v Amanda Farquhar (20) McDonald Ellon.

Carole White (18) Fraserburgh v Christine Bruce (20) Turriff.

Shirley Cowie (13) Buckpool v Lorna McKendrick (16) Ballater.

Susan Stuart (17) Kintore v Lorna Donaldson (6) Inverurie.

Jeanette Clark (20) Newmachar v Flora Shewan (20) Murcar Links.

Nyah Wright (31) Cullen Links v Eve Ironside (25) Kemnay.

Yvonne Stewart (10) Huntly v Marie Findlater (16) Aboyne.

Susannah Calder (29) Stonehaven v Karen Anderson (20) Defending champion from Dunecht House.

Hilary Buchan (18) Deeside v Barbara Webster (19) Strathlene.

Dawn Cardno (24) Rosehearty v Jenny Robb (18) Longside.

Byes: Robyn Gallon (6) Duff House Royal. Lindsey Vincent (14) Insch. Lorna Edwards (14) Oldmeldrum. Irene Waddell (29) Newburgh.

Senior ladies’ handicap latest

Kemnay’s Angela Mans will face Kay Law (Kintore) in the first Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap match.

The winner will tee off in the quarter-finals of the inaugural tournament against Linda McNaughton, of Westhill, in the last-eight.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, June 26):

Angela Mans (24) Kemnay v Kay Law (24) Kintore.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, July 24):

Freda MacPherson (15) Inverurie v Joyce Wood (23) Royal Tarlair.

Linda McNaughton (21) Westhill v Angela Mans (24) Kemnay v Kay Law (24) Kintore.

Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar v Kathleen Esslemont (12) Cruden Bay.

Karen Thow (15) Hazlehead v Elizabeth Johnston (33) Insch.