What now for the offshore wind energy supply chain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

What now for the offshore wind energy supply chain?

Ian Forsyth looks at the opportunities and challenges of floating offshore wind farms

Close up of floating wind farm turbines at sunset. Image: Shutterstock
Close up of floating wind farm turbines at sunset. Image: Shutterstock
By Ian Forsyth

The development of offshore wind has been a massive economic opportunity for the UK in the past quarter of a century.

Unfortunately, it has been pretty much a missed chance so far, with the majority of wind farm contracts in our waters going to firms in other parts of the world.

The domestic supply chain lost out when it came to the construction of fixed offshore wind farms.

And there are now fears this could happen again when it comes to the latest development in the sector – floating wind farms.

The clock is ticking and we must act now to invest in the underwater supply chain capability before this window of opportunity slams shut.”

Neil Gordon, chief executive, Global Underwater Hub

An underwater industry leader has called for a joined-up supply chain strategy – or risk the UK losing out on billions of pounds of work and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Scotland has been described as a world leader in floating wind test and demonstration.

The world’s first floating wind farm, the 30 megawatt (MW) Hywind Scotland pilot scheme off Peterhead, has been in operation since 2017 – demonstrating the feasibility of floating projects that could be 10 times larger.

Workers aboard a crew transfer vessel on their way to the Hywind Scotland offshore wind farm. Image: Equinor/Ole Jorgen Bratland

Future commercial-scale projects, like those in the ScotWind leasing round, are expected to place Scotland at the forefront of this global technology.

But it is not all plain sailing.

Crown Estate Scotland (CES) says developments in Scottish waters are likely to have higher construction and operational costs than the rest of the UK.

Challenging sea conditions, higher grid costs and the use of floating structures add to the overall outlay.

Wind turbine at sea
Image: Morrison Media

Despite this, scarcely a week seems to go by without significant news about floating wind.

CES recently announced the results of the world’s first leasing round designed to allow offshore wind energy to directly supply oil and gas platforms.

Thirteen projects, from businesses including BP, Harbour Energy and TotalEnergies, were successful with bids for Intog (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas) leasing.

The aim of the round was to attract investment in innovative floating wind projects in Scottish waters, as well as help decarbonise North Sea operations.

Developers applied for seabed rights for offshore wind projects that will either reduce emissions from the North Sea oil and gas sector – by supplying renewable electricity directly to oil and gas infrastructure (Tog) – or consist of small-scale innovative projects (In).

The proposed projects are for up to 500MW of capacity for In schemes and up to five gigawatts (GW) for Tog.

The type of innovations targeted include developing the supply chain and novel approaches to commercial methods, as well as expansion of the offshore wind industry into new markets and cost-reduction opportunities.

Intog signals the start of a huge opportunity for the UK to set the technical and operational benchmark in the race to deploy floating offshore wind at scale and at pace.”

According to Neil Gordon, chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub, the body which champions the UK’s underwater sectors,Britain stands on the threshold of becoming the epicentre for floating wind globally.

But he warned: “The clock is ticking and we must act now to invest in the underwater supply chain capability before this window of opportunity slams shut.”

Mr Gordon hailed Intog as the start of an industrial revolution.

Strategically significant

He added: “ScotWind may have grabbed more headlines back in 2022 and is strategically more significant.

“But Intog signals the start of a huge opportunity for the UK to set the technical and operational benchmark in the race to deploy floating offshore wind at scale and at pace.

“It’s crucial the UK and Scottish governments fully understand how to support the industrial investment required to ensure the UK supply chain meets the ambition and pledges made by the successful bidders in ScotWind and Intog.

“Without a joined-up supply chain strategy that will enable the necessary investment in the UK, other countries who are already investing in their supply chains will steal a march on us – at the cost of billions of pounds and hundreds of thousands of jobs to the UK.

Neil Gordon, CEO< Global Underwater Hub. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“This is not an empty threat. While we may be a global leader in installed capacity for fixed offshore wind, the potential for the domestic supply chain from this opportunity didn’t materialise.

“Instead, major components were imported for installation in UK waters because the supply chain in the UK was either under-invested or unprepared and, therefore, unable to compete with overseas suppliers.”

Offshore wind turbine blades on a hoist
Turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm arriving at Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports

Mr Gordon continued: “With the Intog process designed for project delivery by the mid 2020s, these projects will act as a ramp-up platform for ScotWind projects.

“They present many more near-term opportunities and that must, surely, focus minds on adequately preparing the supply chain.”

There are 20 ScotWind projects totalling 27.6GW, with 14 floating rather than having fixed turbines.

Substantial investment

CES says there will be an average of £1.4 billion investment per project in Scotland, and they are expected to be built from the late 2020s onwards.

But industry watchers say there are still hurdles to be jumped for floating wind to become cost-effective.

One said: “Until those challenges are overcome and costs and risks fall, developers will find it difficult to make final investment decisions on large-scale floating projects. That is why most commentators see global floating wind pipeline as a post-2030 opportunity.”

In defence of oil and gas

David Whitehouse, chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK, said that by the mid-2030s oil and gas will still provide half our energy needs.

He added: “Supplying as much of this demand as possible from domestic production will help to control import emissions, while protecting the critical skills and jobs needed for the energy transition.

“It’s essential, therefore, the oil and gas we use during that time is produced as sustainably as possible, and electrification will be one of many solutions needed to make that happen.”

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Image: OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Mr Whitehouse continued: “Projects selected in the Intog announcement will play a big part in the transformation of the North Sea – providing low-carbon electricity to power oil and gas installations and helping decarbonise the sector.

“This is a particularly significant milestone as it will not only help the sector achieve the emissions-reduction goals set out in the North Sea Transition Deal, but also kick-start the floating wind market at scale – positioning the UK as a centre for excellence in low-carbon solutions.”

Floating wind turbines. Image: Shutterstock

The 13 successful projects – five for the In programme and eight for TOG – have been offered exclusivity deals.

Once the sectoral marine plan has been finalised and option agreements signed, around £262 million in applicant fees will be secured. And, once projects are operating, further revenues will follow.

All net revenues from CES go to the Scottish Government for public spending.

‘Greenwashing’ claims

Climate campaigners have branded Intog as “greenwashing” – where an organisation exaggerates its environmental credentials.

They claim replacing diesel power on an oil or gas platform with wind power is only a distraction from the “real issue”.

Friends of the Earth Scotland oil and gas campaigner Freya Aitchison said: “The irony should not be lost on anyone that as the fossil fuel industry thinks about attaching wind turbines to oil platforms, they are also pushing to drill every last drop of oil and gas.

“Cutting emissions from producing oil and gas is a drop in the ocean, compared to the pollution from actually burning the final oil and gas produced.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]