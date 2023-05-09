Robert MacIntyre confirms he will be fit to play next week’s PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert MacIntyre confirms he will be fit to play next week’s PGA Championship

MacIntyre was forced to withdraw from last week's Italian Open due to a back injury.

By Andy Skinner
Robert MacIntyre. Image: SNS

Robert MacIntyre has declared himself fit for the PGA Championship following a back injury.

MacIntyre was last week forced to withdraw from the Italian Open due to the injury, following a two-over-par first round of 73.

Since travelling back to Scotland, MacIntyre has sought physio advice and has been given the green light to play in next week’s major at Oak Hill.

The Oban golfer is now planning to rest up before making the trip to New York.

MacIntyre said: “It’s far better. I tried my best when I was out there. On the Wednesday morning, when I woke up I could hardly move, just from the way I’d slept.

“I managed to get out in the first round feeling good. I tried to hit a tee shot hard down nine and felt it going. After that I kind of tried to manage my way round, but I struggled late on in the first round.

“I then almost didn’t have enough time between rounds. When I woke up on Friday morning, I was like: ‘this ain’t good’.

Robert MacIntyre. Image: Shutterstock.

“I went into the physio room for about an hour then went out and tried to warm up but the speed was that far down. It wasn’t good enough to go out and play.

“With an iron I could get through it, but when I am trying to hit a driver I’m full tilt and the way I move the back wasn’t allowing me to tilt. I could have played with an iron but it was too long a golf course to hit something soft.

“I’ll be good to go next week. I’ve seen the right people and I am doing the right things. So I’ll get on with it.”

MacIntyre eager to make most of major opportunity

Next week will be MacIntyre’s first major of the year, having not qualified for the Masters last month.

The Scottish number one is relishing the opportunity to impress on such a significant stage, during the build up to the Ryder Cup in Italy later this year.

Robert MacIntyre. Image: SNS

He added: “Next week is going to be really important. If you have a good week, it’s a big push in the right direction. I’ve not seen anything of the golf course, I don’t know it, but I try to keep it simple. Good golf takes care of it.

“It’s normally not as tough as a US Open. Normally when you go to the States for that it is: How difficult is this going to be be? Can we shoot level par?

“At the PGA you normally have a wee bit more of a chance. With it being early in the season, and with the area it is in, I would be surprised if there was a lot of growth. I wouldn’t expect it to be as high as normal.

“I honestly do not know what to expect – I just expect myself to go out there, be prepared and try to compete.”

Scottish Open coming into focus this summer

MacIntyre was at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian on Tuesday to preview the Genesis Scottish Open, which will take place at the venue in July.

Scotland’s number one Robert MacIntyre with the Scottish Open Trophy during a Genesis Scottish Open media day at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS

The 26-year-old has been impressed by the way in which the course, which will host the Scottish Open until 2026, has developed in recent years.

MacIntyre added: “It’s been good. There have been quite a few changes. Down the par five tenth, there is a bunker on the first, and a couple of mounds Jerry Sarvadi has snuck in on the second.

“They are obviously going to do more. This year they have not. Next year and in years to come they are going to adjust it and a lot of people speak to the players as well.

“People ask me my opinion. I’ve driven in and seen they are fertilising certain areas, so that’s a hint they are getting the rough up for the coming event.

“Links golf needs a bit of wind to protect the course and then punishing rough that makes you have to think about it more.”

