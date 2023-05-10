Max Homa will return to Scotland with sparkling memories of Open Championship round alongside Tiger Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Homa will return to Scotland with sparkling memories of Open Championship round alongside Tiger Woods

American Homa is playing in this summer's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

By Andy Skinner
Tiger Woods, along with Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, after teeing off at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022. Image: PA
Tiger Woods, along with Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, after teeing off at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022. Image: PA

Max Homa will cherish fond memories of his first experience of playing with Tiger Woods when he returns to Scotland this summer.

American Homa, who is ranked sixth in the world, has confirmed his place in this summer’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in July.

It follows his debut at the event last year, which was won by fellow American Xander Schauffele – who has also committed to returning to the East Lothian venue.

That came a week prior to the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, where he was paired with 15-time major winner Woods for his opening two rounds.

Woods was in the early stages of returning to professional golf, after undergoing extensive back surgery following a car accident.

Although neither player made the cut, Homa has everlasting memories of the fanfare which greeted his round as he took on the Old Course alongside Woods.

Homa said: “It was wild. I wish both of us would have played better, but it was crazy. On the first day I think our round took six hours and 15 minutes. We waited on every hole.

Max Homa, right, poses with his trophy next to Tiger Woods on the practice green after winning the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was talking to Matt Fitzpatrick and we were just saying how weird of a day it was because I had never played a round longer. But we both agreed that it would have been a lot more frustrating if we weren’t playing with Tiger at St Andrews. It was actually pretty fun.

“He didn’t play great but you could just tell, so much talent is in his hands and it was so impressive.

“The story we usually tell is on 17 on Friday, he couldn’t make the cut, and he had an eight footer for par. To anybody in the world that meant nothing and he called Joe LaCava to help read it and buried it.

“It was just all those stories you hear about grinding and how much he cares about each and every shot. It was really cool to see that up close. He was very friendly to us. It was a really fun couple of days.

“I talk about playing at St Andrews and watching him walk up the last hole on Friday with the hero’s welcome.

Tiger Woods greets the crowd as he crosses the Swilken Bridge during the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

“We obviously play to compete and win and it was a bummer of a week for me, but that memory is pretty awesome.

“I’ll tell my kid about that, and anybody who will listen, how fun that was. Every once in a while you get really lucky to be at the right place at the right time. I felt like I was that week.”

American eager to carry on promising start to season

Homa has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 season, recording a number of top-10 finishes including a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

With the PGA Championship taking place at Oak Hill next week, the 32-year-old is relishing the busy schedule awaiting him in the coming weeks.

He added: “My game feels really good. I played well last week. I had a bit of a low, my swing got off Masters week, so that was a bit of bad timing. But the season has been great. It’s been a good run of golf.

“I’ve been in contention quite a few times, which is fun, and played well at a few of the big events.

“I have been feeling quite good about my game for a while now. I’m looking forward to kind of keeping that going.

“Obviously for us, this is the big time of year. We just had our first major, we’ve got another one coming up next week and then all the way through the summer.

“I’m excited with how my game feels and how consistent it’s been. And I think that’s kind of what you need. When you look at best chances to win a major, obviously you need to play great and get hot, but it’s easier when you kind of know what you’re working on.”

