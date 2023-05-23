Golf: EIGHTH time lucky for Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond with Phillips Trophy victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf: EIGHTH time lucky for Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond with Phillips Trophy victory

The 45-year-old had finished second in the prestigious north-east competition on seven occasions, finally claiming the silverware this season.

By Alan Brown
Bon Accord Golf Club member Barrie Edmond.
Barrie Edmond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Barrie Edmond finally got the monkey off his back when clinching the Phillips Trophy for the first time.

Bon Accord Golf Club member Barrie, 45, had finished runner-up in the tournament SEVEN times.

Barrie carded rounds of 68 and 72 at Fraserburgh to pip Portlethen’s Ben Murray (72, 69) and Murcar Links’ Chris Somers (69, 72) by a shot as heavy rain hampered second-round play.

Plus-three handicapper Barrie said: “It is such a good feeling to finally win the Phillips.

“I thought my chances of ever winning the tournament were over.

“Not only had I finished second so many times, but on two of those occasions I lost out on card countback.

“Fraserburgh is one of my favourite north-east courses and I always seem to play well there.

“I had a great battle on the day with Jason Bruce, of Deeside, who played lovely all day until he made an uncharacteristic error on the last hole which allowed me to prevail.”

Jason eventually carded a 73 to finish fourth, just a stroke behind Ben and Chris.

Barrie added: “I must also congratulate Ben, as his second round of 69 in the horrendous conditions was probably a “62/63 score” in better conditions.

“Ben had a putt on the last to pip me, but he caught the edge of the cup and the ball stayed up.

“Coming off the back of Bon Accord’s Maitland Shield success, it caps a great week and hopefully my form keeps going for the Links Championship and the Pennant League.”

Barrie, a two-time winner of the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament,  also progressed in this year’s competition with a 6&5 victory over Andrew Maclure, of Westhill, and now faces Callum Bruce at Deeside in the second round.

Barrie is joined by two other previous winners – defending champion Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay) and Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay).

Tyler is set to play Bradley Fraser at Ellon McDonald, while Laurie has a home draw against North-east District player Adam Giles (Newmachar).

Evening Express/Aberdein Considine Champion of Champions men’s scratch section

Round one results

Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International beat Alexander Wood (2) Royal Tarlair 5&4.

Alex England (3) Dufftown beat Bruce Main (2) Cullen Links 6&5.

Brian GIlbert (-1) Kintore beat John Carroll (8) Balmoral 4&3.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie beat Jamie Robertson (-3) Strathlene 1 hole.

Kielan Turner (-2) Turriff lost to Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen 2&1.

Jonathan Dunbar (7) Longside lost to Blair Moir (0) Keith 1 hole.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy beat Robbie Jamieson (6) Torphins 20th.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay  beat Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven 3&1.

Craig Chalmers (0) Meldrum House beat Callum Coutts (1) Alford 21st.

Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion beat Stuart Whyte (1) Caledonian 3&1.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord beat Andrew Maclure (2) Westhill 6&5.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum beat Ronnie Brechin (-2) Murcar Links 19th.

Stephen Cooper (1) Ballater lost to Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen.

Neil Frater (8) Auchenblae lost to Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh 4&3.

Round two (to be played before Monday, May 29)

Ian Hill (10) Braemar v Gavin Elrick (1) Dunecht House.

Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Men’s Matchplay champion v Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay v Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy v Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen.

Alex England (3) Dufftown v Brian Gilbert (-1) Kintore.

Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal beat Kevin Stuart (1) Insch 4&2.

Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon v Tyler Ogston (-3) Defending champion from Nigg Bay.

Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh v Blair Moir (0) Keith,

Cameron Johnstone (-2) Northern v Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone.

Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh wo, Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan scr.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie v Gavin Thomson (7) Rosehearty.

Ian Birnie (11) Aberdeen Petroleum v David Macklin (-1) Deeside.

Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay v Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum v Jack Pirie (-1) Hazlehead.

Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion v Craig Chalmers (0) Meldrum House.

Chris Crawford (1) Peterhead v Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen.

Champion of Champions men’s handicap latest

Four players have raced into the last-16 of the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap tournament.

Banchory’s Grant Duguid defeated Caledonian’s Gary Meade by 7&6 before overcoming Finlay McKay (Cullen Links) by 3&1 in the second round.

Duff House Royal’s Bradley Neish, George Sinclair (Alford) and Fraser Strachan (Trump International) all took advantage of first round byes to win their next match.

Bradley recorded a one-hole home win against Kyle MacKay, of Keith, in their second round tie.

George was a 6&4 winner over Steven Raffan at Kemnay, while Fraser carded a 5&4 success against Kenneth Slessor at Inverallochy.

Defending champion Scott Vass faces an away tie in the second round against Ricky Dunn, of Bon Accord, after receiving an opening bye.

Scott Vass of Strathlene. Image: Jasperimage

The final will be played at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Evening Express/Aberdein Considine Champion of Champions men’s handicap section

Round one results

Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen wo, Victor Smith (12) Royal Tarlair scr.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan beat Gregor Dick (7) Royal Aberdeen 1 hole.

Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown beat Ryan Webster (11) Dunecht House 4&2.

Gary Meade (12) Caledonian lost to Grant Duguid (6) Banchory 7&6.

Stuart McIntosh (9) Peterculter lost to Shaun Anderson (15) Longside 4&3.

Ian Mundie (16) Newburgh scr, Ricky Dunn (17) Bon Accord wo.

Scott Paton (13) McDonald Ellon dq, Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill wo.

David Webster (12) Pecten lost to Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven 3&1.

Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins beat Charles Cassie (12) Nigg Bay 3&1.

Peter McArthur (8) Meldrum House lost to Elliot Mason (10) Oldmeldrum 2&1.

Round two (to be played by Monday, May 29)

Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead v David Mitchell (7) Hazlehead.

Ross Clarihew (3) Turriff v Steven Yule (9) Tarland.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan v Gordon Bruce (19) Ballater.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal beat Kyle MacKay (11) Keith 1 hole.

John Souter (7) Insch v Kenny Munro (20) Buckpool.

Bryan Smith (10) Kintore v Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins.

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links v Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen.

Steven Raffan (11) Kemnay lost to George Sinclair (22) Alford 6&4.

Grant Duguid (6) Banchory beat Finlay McKay (5) Cullen Links 3&1.

Ricky Dunn (17) Bon Accord v Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene.

Grant James (7) Fraserburgh v Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown.

Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven v Elliott Mason (10) Oldmeldrum.

Kenneth Slessor (7) Inverallochy lost to Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International 5&4.

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern v Tim Thomson (12) Auchenblae.

Bruce Strachan (9) Cruden Bay v Shaun Anderson (15) Longside.

Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill v Richard Duthie (19) Rosehearty.

Aberdeen Pennant League 2023 gets under way

The Aberdeen Pennant League tees off tonight – but champions Royal Aberdeen will have to wait until Thursday to start the defence of their title with an away match at Newmachar.

Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures

Tuesday, May 23

Section A: Caledonian v Northern; Nigg Bay v Banchory.

Section C: Deeside v Peterculter; Murcar Links v Craibstone.

Thursday, May 25

Section B: Bon Accord v Auchmill; Newmachar v Royal Aberdeen.

Tuesday, May 30

Section A: Banchory v Caledonian (5.30pm); Nigg Bay v Hazlehead.

Section B: Auchmill v Royal Aberdeen.

Section C: Peterculter v Craibstone; Stonehaven v Deeside.

Thursday, June 1

Section B: Portlethen v Newmachar.

5pm unless stated.

Meanwhile, Friday is the last day for entry to this year’s Links Championship.

Forms should be returned to the Northern Golf Club secretary at 22 Golf Road, Aberdeen.

Entry to the Senior Championship is £10 for season pass holders and £20 for others, while the Links Championship is £15 for pass holders and £30 for other entrants.

For more information, email: linkschampionship@hotmail.com

