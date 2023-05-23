Golf: EIGHTH time lucky for Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond with Phillips Trophy victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrie Edmond finally got the monkey off his back when clinching the Phillips Trophy for the first time.

Bon Accord Golf Club member Barrie, 45, had finished runner-up in the tournament SEVEN times.

Barrie carded rounds of 68 and 72 at Fraserburgh to pip Portlethen’s Ben Murray (72, 69) and Murcar Links’ Chris Somers (69, 72) by a shot as heavy rain hampered second-round play.

Plus-three handicapper Barrie said: “It is such a good feeling to finally win the Phillips.

“I thought my chances of ever winning the tournament were over.

“Not only had I finished second so many times, but on two of those occasions I lost out on card countback.

“Fraserburgh is one of my favourite north-east courses and I always seem to play well there.

“I had a great battle on the day with Jason Bruce, of Deeside, who played lovely all day until he made an uncharacteristic error on the last hole which allowed me to prevail.”

Jason eventually carded a 73 to finish fourth, just a stroke behind Ben and Chris.

Barrie added: “I must also congratulate Ben, as his second round of 69 in the horrendous conditions was probably a “62/63 score” in better conditions.

“Ben had a putt on the last to pip me, but he caught the edge of the cup and the ball stayed up.

“Coming off the back of Bon Accord’s Maitland Shield success, it caps a great week and hopefully my form keeps going for the Links Championship and the Pennant League.”

Barrie, a two-time winner of the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament, also progressed in this year’s competition with a 6&5 victory over Andrew Maclure, of Westhill, and now faces Callum Bruce at Deeside in the second round.

Barrie is joined by two other previous winners – defending champion Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay) and Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay).

Tyler is set to play Bradley Fraser at Ellon McDonald, while Laurie has a home draw against North-east District player Adam Giles (Newmachar).

Evening Express/Aberdein Considine Champion of Champions men’s scratch section

Round one results

Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International beat Alexander Wood (2) Royal Tarlair 5&4.

Alex England (3) Dufftown beat Bruce Main (2) Cullen Links 6&5.

Brian GIlbert (-1) Kintore beat John Carroll (8) Balmoral 4&3.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie beat Jamie Robertson (-3) Strathlene 1 hole.

Kielan Turner (-2) Turriff lost to Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen 2&1.

Jonathan Dunbar (7) Longside lost to Blair Moir (0) Keith 1 hole.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy beat Robbie Jamieson (6) Torphins 20th.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay beat Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven 3&1.

Craig Chalmers (0) Meldrum House beat Callum Coutts (1) Alford 21st.

Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion beat Stuart Whyte (1) Caledonian 3&1.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord beat Andrew Maclure (2) Westhill 6&5.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum beat Ronnie Brechin (-2) Murcar Links 19th.

Stephen Cooper (1) Ballater lost to Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen.

Neil Frater (8) Auchenblae lost to Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh 4&3.

Round two (to be played before Monday, May 29)

Ian Hill (10) Braemar v Gavin Elrick (1) Dunecht House.

Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Men’s Matchplay champion v Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay v Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy v Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen.

Alex England (3) Dufftown v Brian Gilbert (-1) Kintore.

Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal beat Kevin Stuart (1) Insch 4&2.

Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon v Tyler Ogston (-3) Defending champion from Nigg Bay.

Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh v Blair Moir (0) Keith,

Cameron Johnstone (-2) Northern v Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone.

Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh wo, Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan scr.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie v Gavin Thomson (7) Rosehearty.

Ian Birnie (11) Aberdeen Petroleum v David Macklin (-1) Deeside.

Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay v Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum v Jack Pirie (-1) Hazlehead.

Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion v Craig Chalmers (0) Meldrum House.

Chris Crawford (1) Peterhead v Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen.

Champion of Champions men’s handicap latest

Four players have raced into the last-16 of the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap tournament.

Banchory’s Grant Duguid defeated Caledonian’s Gary Meade by 7&6 before overcoming Finlay McKay (Cullen Links) by 3&1 in the second round.

Duff House Royal’s Bradley Neish, George Sinclair (Alford) and Fraser Strachan (Trump International) all took advantage of first round byes to win their next match.

Bradley recorded a one-hole home win against Kyle MacKay, of Keith, in their second round tie.

George was a 6&4 winner over Steven Raffan at Kemnay, while Fraser carded a 5&4 success against Kenneth Slessor at Inverallochy.

Defending champion Scott Vass faces an away tie in the second round against Ricky Dunn, of Bon Accord, after receiving an opening bye.

The final will be played at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Evening Express/Aberdein Considine Champion of Champions men’s handicap section

Round one results

Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen wo, Victor Smith (12) Royal Tarlair scr.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan beat Gregor Dick (7) Royal Aberdeen 1 hole.

Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown beat Ryan Webster (11) Dunecht House 4&2.

Gary Meade (12) Caledonian lost to Grant Duguid (6) Banchory 7&6.

Stuart McIntosh (9) Peterculter lost to Shaun Anderson (15) Longside 4&3.

Ian Mundie (16) Newburgh scr, Ricky Dunn (17) Bon Accord wo.

Scott Paton (13) McDonald Ellon dq, Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill wo.

David Webster (12) Pecten lost to Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven 3&1.

Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins beat Charles Cassie (12) Nigg Bay 3&1.

Peter McArthur (8) Meldrum House lost to Elliot Mason (10) Oldmeldrum 2&1.

Round two (to be played by Monday, May 29)

Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead v David Mitchell (7) Hazlehead.

Ross Clarihew (3) Turriff v Steven Yule (9) Tarland.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan v Gordon Bruce (19) Ballater.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal beat Kyle MacKay (11) Keith 1 hole.

John Souter (7) Insch v Kenny Munro (20) Buckpool.

Bryan Smith (10) Kintore v Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins.

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links v Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen.

Steven Raffan (11) Kemnay lost to George Sinclair (22) Alford 6&4.

Grant Duguid (6) Banchory beat Finlay McKay (5) Cullen Links 3&1.

Ricky Dunn (17) Bon Accord v Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene.

Grant James (7) Fraserburgh v Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown.

Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven v Elliott Mason (10) Oldmeldrum.

Kenneth Slessor (7) Inverallochy lost to Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International 5&4.

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern v Tim Thomson (12) Auchenblae.

Bruce Strachan (9) Cruden Bay v Shaun Anderson (15) Longside.

Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill v Richard Duthie (19) Rosehearty.

Aberdeen Pennant League 2023 gets under way

The Aberdeen Pennant League tees off tonight – but champions Royal Aberdeen will have to wait until Thursday to start the defence of their title with an away match at Newmachar.

Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures

Tuesday, May 23

Section A: Caledonian v Northern; Nigg Bay v Banchory.

Section C: Deeside v Peterculter; Murcar Links v Craibstone.

Thursday, May 25

Section B: Bon Accord v Auchmill; Newmachar v Royal Aberdeen.

Tuesday, May 30

Section A: Banchory v Caledonian (5.30pm); Nigg Bay v Hazlehead.

Section B: Auchmill v Royal Aberdeen.

Section C: Peterculter v Craibstone; Stonehaven v Deeside.

Thursday, June 1

Section B: Portlethen v Newmachar.

5pm unless stated.

Meanwhile, Friday is the last day for entry to this year’s Links Championship.

Forms should be returned to the Northern Golf Club secretary at 22 Golf Road, Aberdeen.

Entry to the Senior Championship is £10 for season pass holders and £20 for others, while the Links Championship is £15 for pass holders and £30 for other entrants.

For more information, email: linkschampionship@hotmail.com