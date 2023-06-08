Graham Fox leads at the halfway stage of the Northern Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Fox leads at the halfway stage of the Northern Open

Former Scottish PGA champion takes a one-stroke lead into the second and final day.

By Reporter
Graham Fox, from Clydeway Golf. Image: DC Thomson.
Graham Fox, from Clydeway Golf. Image: DC Thomson.

Graham Fox proved that no practice makes perfect as he eased to the head of the leaderboard on day one of the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour’s Northern Open at Moray.

The 45-year-old harnessed the firm, fast conditions to good effect and posted a battling two-under 69 to lead by a shot from Max Jordan and the two-time Northern Open champion, Paul O’Hara.

Due to his work commitments as a PGA pro, Fox didn’t have time for a pre-tournament reconnaissance mission over the classic Moray links.

But the former Scottish PGA champion from West Kilbride used all his golfing nous and experience to negotiate his way to the top of the standings with a canny, composed display.

“I got to the house I’m staying in at 10.30pm the night before so I never got a practice round,” said Fox, who was runner-up to Alastair Forsyth in the 2019 Northern Open at Newmachar.

“But sometimes, that can work in your favour. You just go out and play.”

A trio of birdies over his first 10 holes had Fox riding high but back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12 halted his advance. The former European Tour campaigner rallied, however, and he made a birdie on the 14th before knocking a 5-iron to within a foot of the pin on the last to finish with a flourish.

“Anything more than a foot and I would’ve been worrying with a putt,” added Fox with a self-deprecating chuckle. “It was a good day. It was firm and fast and you could scuttle it along for miles. It was a great test that required concentration and patience.

“Every time you tee-up you want to win. This is a great old tournament and one that I’d love to win.”

O’Hara, fresh from victory in the Balmore Order of Merit 36-holer last week, picked up a late birdie at the 17th in a one-under 70 as the 2017 and 2021 Northern Open champion found himself at the sharp end again.

He was joined on that mark by Englishman Jordan, who picked up birdies at the first and second, gave them back with bogeys at three and six but dipped under-par again with another gain on the 17th.

Welshman Gareth Wright had mounted an early offensive on the summit with an eagle on the second and birdies at the fourth and sixth. The 2018 Northern Open champion came unstuck, though, with bogeys at eight, 13, 16 and a double-bogey on the last in a one-over 72.

Aberdeen veteran Scott Henderson, the Northern Open winner at Cruden Bay in 1996, also opened with a 72.

