Stephen Gallacher: US Open build-up overshadowed by golf’s never-ending story

The US Open is here but the fallout from the shock announcement of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour’s merger continues to dominate the news.

The third major of the year, usually my favourite time of the season should be the focal point but I’m not surprised the developments of last week remain such a huge talking point.

Rory McIlroy was first out the gate to have his say last week and I’m not surprised to see him wanting to take a back seat this week.

What else can he say at this point?

He, like the rest of us, was in the dark and he reiterated in the strongest possible terms he is not a fan of LIV Golf.

There was nothing ambiguous in his comments, that’s for sure.

Rory cancelled his scheduled press conference on Tuesday to keep his focus on trying to win the US Open.

After labelling last week’s press conference as the most uncomfortable moment he has had in the last 12 months it is easy to see why he is reluctant to keep answering questions about it all.

Really, he shouldn’t have to. If Rory didn’t discuss the subject again for the rest of the year we would all comfortably know how strong his feelings are.

Rory has been the unofficial spokesman and defender of the PGA Tour in the last two years.

He has the credibility as a leading player for the brand and has been a staunch defender of the tour, possibility to the detriment of his own game.

Jay Monahan should enjoy his break from the game

I don’t blame Rory for wanting to take a back seat now. There are plenty others who can give their thoughts now.

Jon Rahm has also made his feelings known, insisting there are players on the PGA Tour who feel they have been betrayed by management.

Others, such as LIV Golf member Cameron Smith, who joined the tour after winning the Open at St Andrews last year, have said they thought the announcement was a joke when news first broke.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, one of the key players behind the scenes in making this deal happen, has been the man feeling the heat in the eyes of his members.

I haven’t heard too many messages of support for him since the story broke a week ago and it seems we won’t be hearing for him for a while after he announced yesterday he is taking a break to recuperate from a medical situation.

It will be interesting to see what welcome he receives when he is well enough to return to work.

Maybe absence will make the heart grow fonder.

A week of torture lies ahead in LA for US Open hopefuls

I’ve never played Los Angeles Country Club, the venue for this week’s US Open, but I’ve done my research and it is clear it is going to live up to the billing we’ve come to expect for the tournament.

The Masters is the same test every year at Augusta, the PGA Championship is the most exciting star-studded field and the Open is always shaped by the weather.

The US Open is, in comparison, torture. The DNA of the tournament is to be the toughest test imaginable.

Well, with holes like the 284-yard par three seventh hole and the 542-yard par four 16th the LA Country Club is certainly going to live up to its billing.

Good luck if you are playing into the wind.

The course will play fast and firm while the rough will be thick.

That will suit the game of some of the players. The guys who can be patient and are good at getting the ball up and down will be in the mix.

This is not a week to go chasing birdies. Pars are very good to have on your card and when the few birdie chances do come your way, if you can take them, great.

But the real challenge is keeping the big numbers off your card.

Those who are too aggressive can come a cropper in this tournament.

Hard to see past the usual suspects

As for potential winners it is the usual suspects for me.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead the way while Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka will be in the mix too.

For outsiders Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are worth keeping tabs on while Patrick Cantlay has finished in the top 15 in both majors this year.

But the US Open tends to favour guys who have won a major before.

When it comes to the home straight on Sunday and the pressure is on, experience of closing it out when the heat is on tends to matter.