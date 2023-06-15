Stephen Gallacher: US Open build-up overshadowed by golf’s never-ending story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Gallacher: US Open build-up overshadowed by golf’s never-ending story

Controversial merger continues to dominate the landscape ahead of this week's major in Los Angeles.

Who can blame Rory McIlroy for wanting to focus on his golf?
By Stephen Gallacher

The US Open is here but the fallout from the shock announcement of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour’s merger continues to dominate the news.

The third major of the year, usually my favourite time of the season should be the focal point but I’m not surprised the developments of last week remain such a huge talking point.

Rory McIlroy was first out the gate to have his say last week and I’m not surprised to see him wanting to take a back seat this week.

What else can he say at this point?

He, like the rest of us, was in the dark and he reiterated in the strongest possible terms he is not a fan of LIV Golf.

There was nothing ambiguous in his comments, that’s for sure.

Rory cancelled his scheduled press conference on Tuesday to keep his focus on trying to win the US Open.

After labelling last week’s press conference as the most uncomfortable moment he has had in the last 12 months it is easy to see why he is reluctant to keep answering questions about it all.

Really, he shouldn’t have to. If Rory didn’t discuss the subject again for the rest of the year we would all comfortably know how strong his feelings are.

Rory has been the unofficial spokesman and defender of the PGA Tour in the last two years.

He has the credibility as a leading player for the brand and has been a staunch defender of the tour, possibility to the detriment of his own game.

Jay Monahan should enjoy his break from the game

I don’t blame Rory for wanting to take a back seat now. There are plenty others who can give their thoughts now.

Jon Rahm has also made his feelings known, insisting there are players on the PGA Tour who feel they have been betrayed by management.

Others, such as LIV Golf member Cameron Smith, who joined the tour after winning the Open at St Andrews last year, have said they thought the announcement was a joke when news first broke.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, one of the key players behind the scenes in making this deal happen, has been the man feeling the heat in the eyes of his members.

I haven’t heard too many messages of support for him since the story broke a week ago and it seems we won’t be hearing for him for a while after he announced yesterday he is taking a break to recuperate from a medical situation.

It will be interesting to see what welcome he receives when he is well enough to return to work.

Maybe absence will make the heart grow fonder.

A week of torture lies ahead in LA for US Open hopefuls

I’ve never played Los Angeles Country Club, the venue for this week’s US Open, but I’ve done my research and it is clear it is going to live up to the billing we’ve come to expect for the tournament.

The Masters is the same test every year at Augusta, the PGA Championship is the most exciting star-studded field and the Open is always shaped by the weather.

The US Open is, in comparison, torture. The DNA of the tournament is to be the toughest test imaginable.

Well, with holes like the 284-yard par three seventh hole and the 542-yard par four 16th the LA Country Club is certainly going to live up to its billing.

Good luck if you are playing into the wind.

The course will play fast and firm while the rough will be thick.

That will suit the game of some of the players. The guys who can be patient and are good at getting the ball up and down will be in the mix.

This is not a week to go chasing birdies. Pars are very good to have on your card and when the few birdie chances do come your way, if you can take them, great.

But the real challenge is keeping the big numbers off your card.

Those who are too aggressive can come a cropper in this tournament.

Hard to see past the usual suspects

Brooks Koepka is one of the favourites at the US Open. Image: PA.

As for potential winners it is the usual suspects for me.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead the way while Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka will be in the mix too.

For outsiders Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are worth keeping tabs on while Patrick Cantlay has finished in the top 15 in both majors this year.

But the US Open tends to favour guys who have won a major before.

When it comes to the home straight on Sunday and the pressure is on, experience of closing it out when the heat is on tends to matter.

