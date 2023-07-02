Gemma Dryburgh expecting ‘really tough test’ at US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh is excited to tee up in the first US Women’s Open to take place at the iconic Pebble Beach.

It is the first time the California venue has been included in the rota for the women’s major.

Dryburgh, from Westhill, is the only Scot in the field but it is not her first experience of Pebble Beach, having previously visited the course as a youngster with her parents John and Marjory.

She said: “I was lucky enough to go to Pebble Beach when I was about six or seven.

“It was my dad’s 40th birthday and it was a holiday of a lifetime for us going over to California.

“I remember bits of it. I didn’t play golf but my dad did – it’s the most he has ever paid for a round of golf.

“But his clubs had not made it over in time, so he had to play with a rental set.

“This is like a full circle moment in my life with me returning to play a US Open.

“As soon as I won last year, I knew I was in and this tournament is notoriously

hard to get into, and my mum and dad started planning their trip.

“They are buzzing to fly over to watch me play because we don’t get to play at Pebble Beach every year.”

The 30-year-old accepts it is likely to be a tough set-up in this week’s major, which starts on Thursday and has a $10 million prize fund.

She said: “I’m expecting the course to be really tough as you expect for a US Open.

“The greens will be firm and fast and they are quite small targets too.

“The weather will also be a factor. It’s a lot more temperate in northern California and certainly cooler than New Orleans. They can get a lot of fog coming in off the ocean.

“I’m keen to get out on the course as it can be quite overwhelming playing holes that you’ve seen on TV or played on a simulator.

“The amazement won’t have worn off by Thursday, but you want to be focused on the job in hand.”

Dryburgh, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the Toto Japan Classic last year, arrives at Pebble Beach on the back of a tied 61st finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She added: “I have been working on my putting from 15 feet and in.

“That is a big thing.

“I have also been working a bit on my swing, which I should have more confidence in for this week.

“My game has been quite consistent this year and I have made a lot of cuts, without that breakout week.

“I had one good week in LA but I fell away on the Sunday after going off in the penultimate group.

“I have not found that top-10 kind of performance but I am trending in the right direction and it feels close.

“With the US Women’s Open and then two more majors to come in the next few weeks,

this would be a great time to

hit form.”