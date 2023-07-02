Gemma Dryburgh expecting ‘really tough test’ at US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gemma Dryburgh expecting ‘really tough test’ at US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

The north-east golfer visited the iconic venue with her parents when she was a young girl.

By Reporter
Gemma Dryburgh at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh is excited to tee up in the first US Women’s Open to take place at the iconic Pebble Beach.

It is the first time the California venue has been included in the rota for the women’s major.

Dryburgh, from Westhill, is the only Scot in the field but it is not her first experience of Pebble Beach, having previously visited the course as a youngster with her parents John and Marjory.

She said: “I was lucky enough to go to Pebble Beach when I was about six or seven.

“It was my dad’s 40th birthday and it was a holiday of a lifetime for us going over to California.

“I remember bits of it. I didn’t play golf but my dad did – it’s the most he has ever paid for a round of golf.

“But his clubs had not made it over in time, so he had to play with a rental set.

“This is like a full circle moment in my life with me returning to play a US Open.

“As soon as I won last year, I knew I was in and this tournament is notoriously
hard to get into, and my mum and dad started planning their trip.

“They are buzzing to fly over to watch me play because we don’t get to play at Pebble Beach every year.”

Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland took her maiden LPGA win in Japan. Image: PA

The 30-year-old accepts it is likely to be a tough set-up in this week’s major, which starts on Thursday and has a $10 million prize fund.

She said: “I’m expecting the course to be really tough as you expect for a US Open.

“The greens will be firm and fast and they are quite small targets too.

“The weather will also be a factor. It’s a lot more temperate in northern California and certainly cooler than New Orleans. They can get a lot of fog coming in off the ocean.

“I’m keen to get out on the course as it can be quite overwhelming playing holes that you’ve seen on TV or played on a simulator.

“The amazement won’t have worn off by Thursday, but you want to be focused on the job in hand.”

Dryburgh, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the Toto Japan Classic last year, arrives at Pebble Beach on the back of a tied 61st finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She added: “I have been working on my putting from 15 feet and in.

“That is a big thing.

“I have also been working a bit on my swing, which I should have more confidence in for this week.

“My game has been quite consistent this year and I have made a lot of cuts, without that breakout week.

“I had one good week in LA but I fell away on the Sunday after going off in the penultimate group.

“I have not found that top-10 kind of performance but I am trending in the right direction and it feels close.

“With the US Women’s Open and then two more majors to come in the next few weeks,
this would be a great time to
hit form.”

