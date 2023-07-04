‘I thought I was going to die’: Scotland first female mountain rescue team leader recalls terrifying 900ft fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I thought I was going to die’: Scotland first female mountain rescue team leader recalls terrifying 900ft fall

In 1972, Ms Porter made history by becoming the first female to lead a mountain rescue team in Scotland.

By Michelle Henderson
Mountaineers from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team battle through snow capped mountains during a rescue operation in the Cairngorms.
Molly Porter was a member of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team for 18 years, responding to hundreds of rescues.. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

The former leader of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has spoken about her near-death experience as she marks the team’s 60th anniversary.

Molly Porter fell in love with mountaineering as a teenager and quickly became besotted by the great outdoors.

In 1972, she made history by becoming the first female to lead a mountain rescue team in Scotland.

During her 18-year tenure with the team, the now 85-year-old became a trailblazer for both her navigation skills and her motivation.

She completed hundreds of rescues, saving countless lives.

Members of the CMRT and police with a stretcher sledge carrying team members rucksacks as they come off the Fiacail of Coire Cas. Image: Alistair McCook.

For the last seven decades of her life, the mountains have become a labour of love for the pensioner.

In an interview with BBC reporter Linda Sinclair, Ms Porter said the rescue team, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, was a huge part of her life.

She said: “It was just a huge part of my life. I had the enthusiasm and the commitment to do anything that came my way; concerning the team.

“I had all the knowledge I needed, the technical knowledge to bring up the team to a really good standard and I was so pleased when I left the team that they are where they are now.”

Despite her many years combing the Cairngorm mountains, Ms Porter wasn’t ignorant of the dangers, having been victim to an avalanche.

‘It was one of the biggest avalanches ever recorded in the Cairngorms’

Hillwalking with a small group one winter she was swept 900ft down a mountain during one of the biggest avalanches ever recorded in the Cairngorms.

With 30ft of debris below, the 85-year-old believed at that moment her life was about to end.

However, to her amazement, she and her trusty avalanche dog came away unscathed.

The veteran mountaineer explained: “I was standing in just the wrong spot, and I fell about 900ft. The debris at the bottom was 30ft deep. I got partially buried but managed to get out.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team during rescue operations in snowy conditions. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

“I didn’t break anything; I was still alive, I thought I was going to die. I did throw my ice axe’s away, so I made sure I didn’t have an appendix removed. It was one of the biggest avalanches ever recorded in the Cairngorms.

“My poor search and rescue dog was also buried. I was shaking like a leaf standing, looking at the mess I had made of the Corrie, the whole slope came down with me, so I did a good proper job on it.

“I thought this is it, this is how I am going to die. Both my dog and I were okay. I was bruised but nothing else.”

Near-death experience

Ms Porter grew up in the Southern English county of Hertfordshire.

Aged 16, she caught her first glimpse of the UK’s highest mountain Ben Nevis during a family holiday in the Highlands.

Since that day, she became mesmerised by the country’s peaks.

Upon returning home, she went to her local library to take out a copy of “Mountaineering in Scotland” by WH Murray.

All terrain vehicle belonging to Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team near Ryvoan Bothy driving through the Cairngorms. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Molly Porter fell in love with Scotland’s peaks during her teenage years. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Entranced by the book, she wrote to the author who invited her to take her climbing in Scotland.

Despite being just 17 years old, the mountaineering fanatic hitchhiked about 450 miles from Stevenage to Glencoe to meet Bill Murray in person and climb Curved Ridge on Buachaille Etive Mor – an exposed scrambling route – to reach the summit.

In the years that followed, Ms Porter worked as an instructor at Glenmore Lodge near Aviemore and joined Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, where she went on to make history and become the first female to lead a team of its kind in Scotland.

‘It should never have happened’

In November 1971, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team faced one of their worst call-outs on the Cairngorm Plateau.

Five teenagers from Edinburgh froze to death alongside their 18-year-old guide after being trapped in a snowstorm.

Recalling the tragedy, Ms Porter says the incident was a “turning point for outdoor pursuits.”

“For them to die, was shocking,” she added.

“It was the worst thing that could ever have happened and the only good thing you can say that came from that was an awakening of people’s realisation that you just don’t go willy nilly, on a whim, up into the Cairngorms in November when the winter is turning. It’s a warning for mountaineers. You must be on your guard.”

She added: “You cannot imagine what the conditions were like on that plateau that night.

“We got the call the next day because the party had split. The strong ones went across to a high-level bothy, which in later years was removed because people thought it was luring them to go up onto the higher ground when they should have been thinking about getting back off it.

“The weaker party must have gotten lost because they weren’t located until two or three days later.

“They had three days of camping gear, all the food, everything with them but it was the wrong time of year. It was too long a trip for them. They split the party, they were the weakest ones who were left behind. It should never have happened.”

More from Press and Journal

Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…
John McDonald - Managing director of Opito UK
Opito boss John McDonald to step down after six years at the helm
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
Luxury Aberdeenshire glamping pod to feature on Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts
Roy "Chubby" Brown's show in Strathpeffer has been cancelled. Image: PA
Roy 'Chubby' Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after 'booking misjudgment'
CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher