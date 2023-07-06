Hannah McCook tied for the lead on LET Access Series in Sweden heading into final round

Hannah McCook is heading into the final round of the Capio Ogon Trophy in Sweden tied for the lead.

The Nethy Bridge golfer, who won a Rose Series Ladies event in May, sits three under par after rounds of 69 and 72.

She shares the lead at Upsala Golf Club with Danish amateur Natacha Host Husted while Finland’s Emily Pentilla and Irish amateurs Sara Byrne and Anna Foster are tied third on level par.

McCook, 29, said: “The round wasn’t that steady unfortunately!

“The front nine was very solid and then the back nine was a little bit more stressful but I held it together to finish level.

“I was free flowing in the front nine, and then it was like a switch that went on and I suddenly got more defensive, which is infuriating especially when you are playing well but start to get all tense.

“I then tried to relax and keep staying in the moment. It was windy again, like yesterday at times.”

McCook, who is chasing her first win on the LET Access Series, added: “I just want to play as well as I can and try not to think of the outcome.

“I will try and stay in the moment and, as cliched as it is, take a shot at a time. I’ve been in the final group before, so I’ll try and use that experience.

“It’s just nice to be in this position, and whatever happens happens.”