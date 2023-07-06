To the beach! Temperatures in Inverness to peak at 25C this weekend

Summer is on the way back once again in Inverness and across the Highlands this weekend with temperatures due to surge.

Following the hottest June since records began, the past few weeks have been more mixed weather with periods of high humidity, rain and occasional thunderstorms.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are rising again in time for the weekend with Inverness hitting 25C on Saturday.

However, the best of the weather will be confined to the north with the north-east remaining significantly cooler.

Where will the best weekend weather be?

Here is a list of the highest temperatures across the north and north-east for the weekend.

Inverness – 25C

Aviemore – 26C

Ullapool – 24C

Fort William – 24C

Elgin -23C

Nairn – 24C

Thurso – 21C

Stornoway – 23C

Braemar – 21C

Peterhead – 18C

Stonehaven – 18C

Aberdeen – 18C

Most of temperatures sit in the low to mid 20s for much of the Highlands while places along the east coast are sitting below 20C for much of the weekend.

High temperatures in places like Aviemore and Nairn will undoubtedly entice tourists and residents to flock to popular beaches at on the coast and Loch Morlich.

With many people coming to places like Loch Morlich, concerns have been raised over inappropriate behaviour and overcrowding.

Last month several incidents occurred with lighting fires, amid devastating wildfires across the Highlands.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “From Friday and through Saturday, we will see temperatures rising across the UK, including parts of the Highlands.

“This will be driven by a combination of warmer air being drawn further north by weather patterns close to the UK. Additionally, areas in the lee of high ground – such as around Inverness and the Moray Firth – will benefit from an incursion of drier air which will raise temperatures further.”

To keep updated with the weather forecast in your area, visit the Met Office website.