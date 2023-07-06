To the beach! Temperatures in Inverness to peak at 25C this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
To the beach! Temperatures in Inverness to peak at 25C this weekend

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to surge across much of the Highlands this Saturday.

By Ross Hempseed
Places like Inverness and Nairn will benefit from warmer temperatures this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/D Thomson.
Summer is on the way back once again in Inverness and across the Highlands this weekend with temperatures due to surge.

Following the hottest June since records began, the past few weeks have been more mixed weather with periods of high humidity, rain and occasional thunderstorms.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are rising again in time for the weekend with Inverness hitting 25C on Saturday.

However, the best of the weather will be confined to the north with the north-east remaining significantly cooler.

Where will the best weekend weather be?

Here is a list of the highest temperatures across the north and north-east for the weekend.

  • Inverness – 25C
  • Aviemore – 26C
  • Ullapool – 24C
  • Fort William – 24C
  • Elgin -23C
  • Nairn – 24C
  • Thurso – 21C
  • Stornoway – 23C
  • Braemar – 21C
  • Peterhead – 18C
  • Stonehaven – 18C
  • Aberdeen – 18C

Most of temperatures sit in the low to mid 20s for much of the Highlands while places along the east coast are sitting below 20C for much of the weekend.

High temperatures in places like Aviemore and Nairn will undoubtedly entice tourists and residents to flock to popular beaches at on the coast and Loch Morlich.

With many people coming to places like Loch Morlich, concerns have been raised over inappropriate behaviour and overcrowding.

Last month several incidents occurred with lighting fires, amid devastating wildfires across the Highlands.

People at Loch Morlich beach during warm weather
Crowds usually flock to Loch Morlich in warm weather. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “From Friday and through Saturday, we will see temperatures rising across the UK, including parts of the Highlands.

“This will be driven by a combination of warmer air being drawn further north by weather patterns close to the UK. Additionally, areas in the lee of high ground – such as around Inverness and the Moray Firth – will benefit from an incursion of drier air which will raise temperatures further.”

To keep updated with the weather forecast in your area, visit the Met Office website.

