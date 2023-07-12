Xander Schauffele and Tom Kim draw on fond memories ahead of return to Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Xander Schauffele and Tom Kim draw on fond memories ahead of return to Genesis Scottish Open

American Schauffele won the tournament last year, with South Korean Kim two shots further behind in third.

By Andy Skinner
Xander Schauffele signs autographs ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS
Xander Schauffele signs autographs ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS

Xander Schauffele is relishing another opportunity to show he can thrive on a links setting when he defends his Genesis Scottish Open title this weekend.

American Schauffele rounded off an excellent 2022 when he triumphed at The Renaissance Club 12 months ago, in what was his third PGA Tour victory of the calendar year.

The 29-year-old, who is ranked sixth in the world, is among an illustrious field competing in this year’s event.

After arriving in Scotland earlier this week, Schauffele says he is able to draw on fond memories of his success.

Schauffele said: “It’s always nice to come back to a place that brings good memories or that you have good memories at and this is one of those places for me.

Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s definitely a challenge, growing up in the US and coming over here and learning to play links, playing the ball down in severe wind and bunkers and taking your medicine when you do get in the bunker and things of that nature.

“It’s always a challenge and something I enjoy doing.”

No qualms about adapting to links golf

Following the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday, Schauffele will make the trip to Royal Liverpool for next week’s Open Championship.

In just his second appearance at the major in 2018, Schauffele finished tied runner-up behind Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie.

Schauffele insists he enjoys the transition to links golf, adding: “You just don’t have to be perfect.

“Not that you have to be perfect anywhere else, but I guess sometimes when you play parkland golf courses, it’s calm and balmy almost.

Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: PA

“You know, you’re teeing off in the afternoon and you see someone’s shot, seven-under on the front nine, and you go out in the afternoon and you’re one-over after five holes and feel like you’re going to lose the tournament.

“In links golf, there’s way more variables that come into play with the weather and it just can play a lot harder, I guess.

“If you can sort of right the ship and play steady golf, you know, seven-under won last year.

“If you knew seven-under was going to win before the week started, you would play the course differently.

“But you have an idea with the forecast, you see rain and wind and things of that nature, and you understand that and you don’t have to be sort of perfect or shoot ridiculously low scores to contend and win.”

Kim credits tournament as major factor in his rapid rise

Tom Kim also credits the Genesis Scottish Open as being a cornerstone in his career.

South Korean player Kim finished outright third at last year’s tournament, just two shots adrift of Schauffele.

Tom Kim ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS

Having gained entry to the event through the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association, a tied 47th finish at the following week’s Open Championship at St Andrews made him eligible for special temporary membership on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season.

Kim has gone on to claim two Tour victories since, and finished tied eighth at this year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The 21-year-old insists he has not looked back since his last visit to East Lothian.

Kim said: “This is where it started for me here, finishing third and edging close to that temporary status.

“It’s really nice to be back. I love Scotland. Obviously have great memories last year and I’m super happy to be back.

“My main focus was trying to get enough points to I could try to get to the Korn Ferry finals.

Tom Kim ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS

“I wasn’t expecting a top three finish, I’m not going to lie to you.

“I had limited events and I was trying to make the most out of it. For me at that time, that top three finish was an unreal feeling.

“To be able to achieve that, it’s just amazing to see the way I’ve done it.

“I wasn’t expecting it but that really gave me the confidence of seeing all of last year. This is really where it sparked for me.”

