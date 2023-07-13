Rory McIlroy: ‘If LIV Golf was the last place on earth to play golf, I would retire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy: ‘If LIV Golf was the last place on earth to play golf, I would retire’

McIlroy spoke following an opening six-under-par round of 64 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

By Andy Skinner
Rory McIlroy has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf.
Rory McIlroy in action at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

Rory McIlroy insists he would sooner retire than take on any role with LIV Golf.

Northern Irishman McIlroy has been among the most vocal critics of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund backed tour, which launched last year.

Last month, it was announced the PGA Tour and DP World Tour would merge with LIV Golf.

At a US Senate hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, it was revealed that during the initial merger discussions, it was proposed McIlroy and Tiger Woods would be given their own LIV Golf franchises.



After starting the Genesis Scottish Open with an impressive six-under-par round of 64, McIlroy brushed off those suggestions.

He said: “If LIV Golf was the last place on earth to play golf, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it.

“I’d play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable.

“I saw a little bit of the documents, I guess. There wasn’t a lot of new information in there for me. There may have been new information in there for other people.

“As I said, I’ve almost been too close to it for the last year and a bit, so it’s nice to be able to try and distance myself a bit.”

McIlroy feels PGA Tour approach has been ‘fair’

McIlroy stopped short of criticising the PGA Tour, whose commissioner Jay Monahan has come under fire from some of his fellow players since the merger was announced.

The four-time major winner insists he is seeking continuity in his own career, ahead of talks which will shape the future of the sport.

McIlroy added: “I think they were trying to do what was right for the tour, which in turn means what is right for the players on that tour.

“I think I read a quote saying they were negotiating their survival.



“I think that’s a very fair thing for a business to do.

“I think I am just apathetic to all the noise around it.

“And again, as long as the tournaments I play keep on existing, I’ll be very happy to play them and be a professional golfer and try to get a little closer every day to mastering my craft.

“The thing I have realised is no matter what I do, say or try to show leadership, I’m going to be just fine.

“And look – I tried to step up for the guys who didn’t have a voice early on.

“I think with everything that has transpired over the last few weeks, the players are going to find themselves at the table more and more to try to get whatever it is they want out of it.

“Again, as long as I get to play the golf I’ve known over the last 15 years of my career, I’ll be happy.”

