Rory McIlroy: ‘If LIV Golf was the last place on earth to play golf, I would retire’

Rory McIlroy insists he would sooner retire than take on any role with LIV Golf.

Northern Irishman McIlroy has been among the most vocal critics of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund backed tour, which launched last year.

Last month, it was announced the PGA Tour and DP World Tour would merge with LIV Golf.

At a US Senate hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, it was revealed that during the initial merger discussions, it was proposed McIlroy and Tiger Woods would be given their own LIV Golf franchises.

After starting the Genesis Scottish Open with an impressive six-under-par round of 64, McIlroy brushed off those suggestions.

He said: “If LIV Golf was the last place on earth to play golf, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it.

“I’d play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable.

“I saw a little bit of the documents, I guess. There wasn’t a lot of new information in there for me. There may have been new information in there for other people.

“As I said, I’ve almost been too close to it for the last year and a bit, so it’s nice to be able to try and distance myself a bit.”

McIlroy feels PGA Tour approach has been ‘fair’

McIlroy stopped short of criticising the PGA Tour, whose commissioner Jay Monahan has come under fire from some of his fellow players since the merger was announced.

The four-time major winner insists he is seeking continuity in his own career, ahead of talks which will shape the future of the sport.

McIlroy added: “I think they were trying to do what was right for the tour, which in turn means what is right for the players on that tour.

“I think I read a quote saying they were negotiating their survival.

“I think that’s a very fair thing for a business to do.

“I think I am just apathetic to all the noise around it.

“And again, as long as the tournaments I play keep on existing, I’ll be very happy to play them and be a professional golfer and try to get a little closer every day to mastering my craft.

“The thing I have realised is no matter what I do, say or try to show leadership, I’m going to be just fine.

“And look – I tried to step up for the guys who didn’t have a voice early on.

“I think with everything that has transpired over the last few weeks, the players are going to find themselves at the table more and more to try to get whatever it is they want out of it.

“Again, as long as I get to play the golf I’ve known over the last 15 years of my career, I’ll be happy.”