Highland hopefuls gear up for Scottish Men’s Amateur at Royal Dornoch and Tain

The 2023 Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship taking place at Royal Dornoch and Tain will feature a strong contingent from the Highlands.

A 264-strong field will take part in the initial 36-hole stroke-play challenge before 64 players head into the match-play phase in a bid to capture one of Scottish Golf’s flagship events.

From August 1-5, the tournament will see the top amateur talents in the country and beyond seeking to follow in the footsteps of past winners who include Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher and Bob MacIntyre.

Oliver Mukherjee – representing Golf Academy at Loretto and the youngest ever winner at 16 last year over Gailes Links – and runner-up Gregor Tait, of Aldeburgh, both feature in this year’s line-up.

Neil Hampton, general manager of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, has welcomed the North District pack teeing-up on familiar territory.

“It’s marvellous to see so many low handicap players from clubs across the Highlands in the field this year and spectators will be made very welcome,” he said.

“While this is the first time Tain has hosted this prestigious championship which dates back to 1922, it has been held over Royal Dornoch’s championship course on three previous occasions.

“Tour winner Grant Forrest won in 2012, following on from Steven O’Hara in 2000 and Dean Robertson in 1993.

“Both the courses hosting the tournament are in superb condition and I’m sure the competitors will enjoy their experience.”

Flying the flag for Royal Dornoch are Kevin Matheson, Michael Schinkel, Kristian Sinclair, Alan Murphy and William Short. Fellow members David Strachan (Turnberry) and James Bunch (Prestwick) are joined by UHI student Cameron McGarvie (Prestwick).

Scott Macdougall, Billy Ferries and Sean Kennedy will be on home soil at Tain.

Well known Sutherland County player Chris Mailley, a multiple Carnegie Shield winner, is playing under the Brora banner.

Wick members Nicky Klimas and Douglas Thorburn are in the field along with Gregor Munro and Tom Ross (Reay), Kieran Mackay and Jonathon Keith (Inverness), David Sanderson (Kings), John Forbes (Muir of Ord), Jordan Shaw (Boat of Garten), Archie Macaskill (Isle of Skye) and Fortrose and Rosemarkie quartet Chris Gaittens, Evan Gill, Lewis Reid and Jack Mann are also teeing-up on August 1.

The North District is also represented by Elgin players Edgar Corey, Billy Devine and Jake Scott; Matthew Wilson (Forres); Ewan Cuthbert, Calum Daun and Alex Macgillivray (Nairn); Raigan Main and Ryan Copland (Moray).

Among those on the waiting list are James Fraser (Fortrose and Rosemarkie), Calum McIntosh (Inverness) and Graeme King (Nairn).