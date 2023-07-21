Highland hopefuls gear up for Scottish Men’s Amateur at Royal Dornoch and Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland hopefuls gear up for Scottish Men’s Amateur at Royal Dornoch and Tain

Previous winners of the event include Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher and Bob MacIntyre.  

By Danny Law
Royal Dornoch is the first club to be chosen to host both championships at the same time.
Royal Dornoch golf club.

The 2023 Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship taking place at Royal Dornoch and Tain will feature a strong contingent from the Highlands.

A 264-strong field will take part in the initial 36-hole stroke-play challenge before 64 players head into the match-play phase in a bid to capture one of Scottish Golf’s flagship events.

From August 1-5, the tournament will see the top amateur talents in the country and beyond seeking to follow in the footsteps of past winners who include Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher and Bob MacIntyre.

Oliver Mukherjee – representing Golf Academy at Loretto and the youngest ever winner at 16 last year over Gailes Links – and runner-up Gregor Tait, of Aldeburgh, both feature in this year’s line-up.

Neil Hampton, general manager of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, has welcomed the North District pack teeing-up on familiar territory.

“It’s marvellous to see so many low handicap players from clubs across the Highlands in the field this year and spectators will be made very welcome,” he said.

“While this is the first time Tain has hosted this prestigious championship which dates back to 1922, it has been held over Royal Dornoch’s championship course on three previous occasions.

“Tour winner Grant Forrest won in 2012, following on from Steven O’Hara in 2000 and Dean Robertson in 1993.

“Both the courses hosting the tournament are in superb condition and I’m sure the competitors will enjoy their experience.”

Robert MacIntyre is among the previous winners of the event. Image: PA. 

Flying the flag for Royal Dornoch are Kevin Matheson, Michael Schinkel, Kristian Sinclair, Alan Murphy and William Short. Fellow members David Strachan (Turnberry) and James Bunch (Prestwick) are joined by UHI student Cameron McGarvie (Prestwick).

Scott Macdougall, Billy Ferries and Sean Kennedy will be on home soil at Tain.
Well known Sutherland County player Chris Mailley, a multiple Carnegie Shield winner, is playing under the Brora banner.

Wick members Nicky Klimas and Douglas Thorburn are in the field along with Gregor Munro and Tom Ross (Reay), Kieran Mackay and Jonathon Keith (Inverness), David Sanderson (Kings), John Forbes (Muir of Ord), Jordan Shaw (Boat of Garten), Archie Macaskill (Isle of Skye) and Fortrose and Rosemarkie quartet Chris Gaittens, Evan Gill, Lewis Reid and Jack Mann are also teeing-up on August 1.

The North District is also represented by Elgin players Edgar Corey, Billy Devine and Jake Scott; Matthew Wilson (Forres); Ewan Cuthbert, Calum Daun and Alex Macgillivray (Nairn); Raigan Main and Ryan Copland (Moray).

Among those on the waiting list are James Fraser (Fortrose and Rosemarkie), Calum McIntosh (Inverness) and Graeme King (Nairn).

