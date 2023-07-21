Malky Mackay says Ross County’s Premiership survival is boost for Highlands

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels a responsibility to keep Premiership football in the Highlands.

The Staggies are approaching their fifth successive top-flight campaign, and their 11th from the past 12 years.

County had to dig deep to retain their place among Scotland’s elite after having to overhaul a three-goal deficit in last season’s dramatic play-off against Partick Thistle.

With local rivals Caley Thistle approaching their seventh successive campaign in the Championship, Mackay insists the Staggies must do all they can to keep hold of their top-flight status.

Mackay said: “It was quite an end to the season for the Highlands, all round, with Caley Thistle getting to the Scottish Cup final. That’s remarkable.

“That and us staying in the league, it is important to people and the community up here.

“Keeping Premiership football in the Highlands is important in what it means to the whole area, with the finances attached to it and the spotlight it brings.

“It is something I do get – there’s a responsibility there.

“There’s a programme on at the moment called Highland Cops – it’s brilliant.

“First of all, I was hoping none of my players were on it, but after that you see the area, the culture and the people.

“It gives you a wee pride as to what we’re trying to do up here as well, in terms of being there for the community.

“That’s an important thing for us, so that last day of the season was also important from that perspective – making sure we’re punching again in the Premiership going forward.”

Staggies must cherish memories of their great escape

The jubilant scenes which greeted County’s survival following their penalty shoot-out triumph against Thistle are still fresh in the memory.

Although it followed a disappointing campaign, Mackay says players and fans alike ought to cherish the euphoria they felt at Victoria Park on the day.

He added: “There are magic moments you’ll never forget in your career.

“George Harmon up on people’s shoulders, Ross Laidlaw in the dug-out with all the fans behind him, and all of our fans on that pitch.

“The amount of texts that our fans will have had from other fans in other parts of the country saying ‘what’s just happened at your club in the last 20 minutes’, live on TV, where they’re all watching and people are jumping up and down on sofas all over the country.

“They are moments people should hold on to and I’m certain our fans do.

“It’s another memory for the stadium. Someone spoke to me once about that – new stadiums need memories attached to them, to make them attached to their fans.

“Our stadium has been iconic for years, but it is another memory for our stadium.

“You probably have younger fans who haven’t seen any of the previous dramatic games here.

“But also players – there are little moments in your career and these things don’t come along every year.

“You should take it all in when it happens because it is a moment in your career that means something.

“Further down the line, that will be a day that meant much to a lot of them.”

County boss aiming to take bounce factor into new campaign

Mackay, who has made eight summer additions so far, feels the Staggies are still feeling the bounce from their great escape.

The Staggies boss, whose side host Morton in their second Viaplay Cup Group D fixture on Saturday, added: “It’s amazing. Somebody said if you finish ninth, it is boring – but our finish certainly wasn’t boring.

“It is like getting promoted from the Championship to the Premier League in England. The best way to do it is through the play-off final.

“Off the back of what we experienced, there has been a real buzz about going into the new season.

“Season tickets have sold very well and the new strip has gone down really well.

“Some of the early signings have meant that our fans have a real feel-good factor that you sense around the place at the moment.”