Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch

The left-hander defeated Gregor Tait in the final to become national champion.

By Danny Law
Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch
The left-hander defeated Gregor Tait in the final to become national champion.

Cameron Adam defeated Gregor Tait 5&3 at Royal Dornoch to be crowned Scottish amateur champion.

The Royal Burgess Golfing Society of Edinburgh member was the top qualifier by four shots with two course records of 63 at Dornoch and Tain for a 14-under-par total.

Left-hander Adam, a student at Northwestern University in Illinois, progressed through the opening two rounds with a 2&1 victory against Marcus Rickard (St Andrews) and a 6&4 triumph against Forres’ Matthew Wilson.

In the third round, the 20-year-old edged Daniel Bullen (Auchterarder) 2&1 before defeating Longniddry’s James Morgan at the 20th hole in the quarter-finals.

A one hole success against Jack Mcdonald (Roxburghe) set up a showdown with Tait who defeated Brora’s Chris Mailley in the final four.

And it was Adam, not part of the Scotland team for the upcoming Home Internationals in Wales, who came out on top in the 18-hole final to follow in the footsteps of Colin Montgomerie and Stephen Gallacher who are both previous winners of the competition.

Adam was the first left-hander to win the title since Bob MacIntyre at Muirfield in 2015.

More from Golf

Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'
A colour aerial view of par of the Royal Dornoch championship course
The post-war make-over that transformed golf at Royal Dornoch
Alex Cejka (left) walks on the ninth fairway during day four of the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: Senior Open mayhem was mesmerising
The 2022 Women's Scottish Open champion Ayaka Furue of Japan. Image: Shutterstock.
2023 Women's Scottish Open preview: Who will prevail at Dundonald Links?
Gordon Strachan playing golf
Gordon Strachan on his love of golf and why he followed Sir Alex Ferguson's…
Kemnay golfer Fraser Laird.
Golf: Kemnay's Fraser Laird makes 'tough decision' to withdraw from Scotland squad for Home…
Brian Harman poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 2023 Open Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood left themselves too much to do but…
Elgin's Billy Devine is the new Scottish Boys' Amateur Champion for 2023. Image: Scottish Golf.
Newly-crowned Scottish Boys Amateur champion Billy Devine selected for Home Internationals
A new parchment has been designed for Cabot Highlands' second course, which is currently being built. Image: Cabot Highlands
Cabot Highlands unveils expansions plans with aim of creating an 'awe-inspiring destination'
Rose Anderson of Huntly, winner of the senior ladies' scratch prize in the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions. Image: Jasperimage.
Golf: Huntly's Rose Anderson reaches final in bid to defend Evening Express Champion of…