Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch

Cameron Adam defeated Gregor Tait 5&3 at Royal Dornoch to be crowned Scottish amateur champion.

The Royal Burgess Golfing Society of Edinburgh member was the top qualifier by four shots with two course records of 63 at Dornoch and Tain for a 14-under-par total.

Left-hander Adam, a student at Northwestern University in Illinois, progressed through the opening two rounds with a 2&1 victory against Marcus Rickard (St Andrews) and a 6&4 triumph against Forres’ Matthew Wilson.

In the third round, the 20-year-old edged Daniel Bullen (Auchterarder) 2&1 before defeating Longniddry’s James Morgan at the 20th hole in the quarter-finals.

A one hole success against Jack Mcdonald (Roxburghe) set up a showdown with Tait who defeated Brora’s Chris Mailley in the final four.

And it was Adam, not part of the Scotland team for the upcoming Home Internationals in Wales, who came out on top in the 18-hole final to follow in the footsteps of Colin Montgomerie and Stephen Gallacher who are both previous winners of the competition.

Adam was the first left-hander to win the title since Bob MacIntyre at Muirfield in 2015.