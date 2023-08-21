Nairn golfer Calum Scott earns Walker Cup call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn golfer Calum Scott earns Walker Cup call-up

The 20-year-old is one of two Scots selected to face the United States at St Andrews next month.

By Paul Third
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Calum Scott has been selected for the GB and Ireland Walker Cup team. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Nairn golfer Calum Scott has been named in the 10-man Great Britain and Ireland team for next month’s Walker Cup match at St Andrews.

The biennial encounter will be held at Old Course for the first time in 100 years, since it was first contested at the home of golf.

Stuart Wilson’s side will be bidding to regain the famous trophy for the first time in eight years.

Wilson said: “We have selected 10 players who we believe will give us the best chance of regaining the Walker Cup against the United States of America.

“This is their opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in amateur golf and have their name written alongside some of the greatest names in the history of the sport by winning the Walker Cup.

“There is arguably no more iconic venue in the world to achieve that feat than on the Old Course in St Andrews.

“We look forward to the challenge of winning the match next week and I know these players will give it their all to win back the trophy in front of a home crowd.”

Scott follows in his brother’s footsteps

Scott follows his older brother Sandy, who represented the team at Royal Liverpool in 2019, in playing for Great Britain and Ireland in the match.

Scott earned his place in the team after finishing tied for third in in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

He also reached the last 64 of The Amateur Championship at Hillside, made the last 32 of the US Amateur and competed for a second season at Texas Tech University.

Scott, 20, is joined in the team by fellow Scot Connor Graham of Blairgowrie.

Irish quartet Alex Maguire, Matthew McClean, Liam Nolan and Mark Power are also included, along with English trio Jack Bigham, Barclay Brown and John Gough, with James Ashfield of Wales completing the team.

Tyler Weaver of England and Ireland’s Caolan Rafferty are the reserves.

