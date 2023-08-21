Nairn golfer Calum Scott earns Walker Cup call-up

Nairn golfer Calum Scott has been named in the 10-man Great Britain and Ireland team for next month’s Walker Cup match at St Andrews.

The biennial encounter will be held at Old Course for the first time in 100 years, since it was first contested at the home of golf.

Stuart Wilson’s side will be bidding to regain the famous trophy for the first time in eight years.

Wilson said: “We have selected 10 players who we believe will give us the best chance of regaining the Walker Cup against the United States of America.

“This is their opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in amateur golf and have their name written alongside some of the greatest names in the history of the sport by winning the Walker Cup.

“There is arguably no more iconic venue in the world to achieve that feat than on the Old Course in St Andrews.

“We look forward to the challenge of winning the match next week and I know these players will give it their all to win back the trophy in front of a home crowd.”

Scott follows in his brother’s footsteps

Scott follows his older brother Sandy, who represented the team at Royal Liverpool in 2019, in playing for Great Britain and Ireland in the match.

Scott earned his place in the team after finishing tied for third in in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

He also reached the last 64 of The Amateur Championship at Hillside, made the last 32 of the US Amateur and competed for a second season at Texas Tech University.

Scott, 20, is joined in the team by fellow Scot Connor Graham of Blairgowrie.

Irish quartet Alex Maguire, Matthew McClean, Liam Nolan and Mark Power are also included, along with English trio Jack Bigham, Barclay Brown and John Gough, with James Ashfield of Wales completing the team.

Tyler Weaver of England and Ireland’s Caolan Rafferty are the reserves.