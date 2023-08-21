Tractor trailer lands on its side on A96 in Elgin

A tractor trailer has overturned on a busy road through Elgin.

The pavement, by the Esso garage on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, is currently blocked.

Pictures from the scene show that cars can still get past the yellow trailer, and police are at the scene.

According to AA, traffic in the area is moving slowly.

It is understood work is under way to remove the trailer.

Officers remain on the scene.

Police have been contacted for a comment.

More as we get it.