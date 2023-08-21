Moray Tractor trailer lands on its side on A96 in Elgin Police are on the scene. By Lauren Taylor August 21 2023, 11.37am Share Tractor trailer lands on its side on A96 in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6066739/tractor-trailer-a96-elgin/ Copy Link 0 comment A trailer has landed on its side on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A tractor trailer has overturned on a busy road through Elgin. The pavement, by the Esso garage on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, is currently blocked. Pictures from the scene show that cars can still get past the yellow trailer, and police are at the scene. Cars are able to maneuver around the trailer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson According to AA, traffic in the area is moving slowly. It is understood work is under way to remove the trailer. A police car remains on the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Officers remain on the scene. Police have been contacted for a comment. More as we get it.
