Ex-Bon Accord member returns to golf due to long Covid – and qualifies for US Senior Amateur Championship

Steve Wheeler now lives in Whistler, Canada, but won the Aberdeen Links Championship back in 1999.

Ryan Cryle By Alan Brown
Former Aberdeen Links champion Steve Wheeler, who has qualified for US senior amateur championship
Former Aberdeen Links champion Steve Wheeler. Image: Alan Brown.

Former Aberdeen Links champion Steve Wheeler has shrugged off the effects of long Covid to book his place in the US Senior Amateur Championship.

Cleaning company owner Steve, 57, who won the Aberdeen Links Championship as a Bon Accord Golf Club member in 1999, moved to Whistler, Canada in 2008.

After catching Covid in March 2020, he has been left battling significant after-effects.

“I suffered a pulmonary embolism in April 2020 and have continued to have multiple health issues over the last three years,” said Steve.

“The doctors have struggled to make a diagnosis – apart from assessing it as long Covid.

“They believe it is chronic fatigue syndrome, but to be honest I just try to deal with it and play golf.

Ex-Bon Accord member booked spot in Canadian and US Senior Amateur

“My game has been pretty good though and some of my buddies at the Nicklaus North club encouraged me to play tournaments again.

“I played in the British Columbia Men’s Senior Amateur and finished 10th.

“That result has also booked my spot in the Canadian Men’s Senior Amateur from September 4-8.

“Boosted by that, I went to the Shadow Valley Golf Course at Boise in Idaho for a US Senior Men’s Amateur qualifier and took the medallist honours with a two-under 69.”

Steve Wheeler with his Aberdeen Links Championship shield in 1999
Steve Wheeler after he won the Aberdeen Links Championship final in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Steve added: “I only started playing golf again in 2020, just after Covid came around.

“For the previous 10 years, I was competing in ironman triathlons.

“But with all triathlon events being cancelled and becoming ill, golf was pretty much the only sport I could still get out to enjoy.

“I’ve just continued with it since as I am unable to compete in triathlons any more.”

Steve is also a two-time winner of the Bon Accord club championship.

Claire into EE Champion of Champions scratch final despite being ‘lucky to place twice a month’

Claire Prouse admits reaching the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch final has exceeded her expectations this year.

Hazlehead member Claire, 30, has put her golf game on the back shelf as family commitments have come first.

Claire said: “I am very proud to get through to the final.

“All my matches have all been great and, to be honest, it’s just been lovely to meet some new ladies.

“I am not as competitive as I used to be – golf has been kicked to the back burner with having my four-year-old son Carter.

“I am lucky if I play twice a month these days, so I’m just delighted to have kept a certain standard and managed to reach the final.”

Claire has been a Hazlehead member since the age of 11 and has won the women’s club championship five times.

Claire Prouse
Claire Prouse. Image: Alan Brown.

Claire has won four matches to reach the final and opened with a 5&4 success over Stonehaven’s Fiona Sim before defeating Lisa Bruce, of Cruden Bay, by 6&4 in the second round.

A 4&3 victory over Lucy Buckley (Huntly) in the quarter-finals was followed by a 5&4 triumph against Margaret Sievwright, of Strathlene.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Glenbervie member wins district open at Craibstone

Glenbervie’s Ross Laird won the rain-shortened Kings Links North-east District Open at Craibstone.

Ross carded rounds of 66, 71 and 64 to win by a shot from Kintore’s Mark Thomson, who registered cards of 65, 67 and 70 for a 202 three-round aggregate curtailed from the expected four-round event.

Amar Saleem (St Andrews New) finished third three shots adrift on 205 after rounds of 73 and two further cards of 66.

LEADING SCORES: 201 – Ross Laird (Glenbervie) 66, 71, 64. 202 – Mark Thomson (Kintore) 65, 67, 70. 205 – Amar Saleem (St Andrews New) 73, 66, 66. 207 – Paul Reid (Craibstone) 66, 71, 70. 210 – Scott Robertson (Hazlehead) 67, 72, 71. 211 – Matt Clark (Meldrum House) 68, 70, 73. 212 – Ethan Main (Newmachar)  73, 69, 70.  213 – Greg Ingram (Hazlehead) 73, 71, 69. Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) 70, 73, 70. Clark Brechin (Bon Accord) 69, 74, 70.

