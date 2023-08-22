Westhill’s Gemma Dryburgh will make her Solheim Cup debut next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Westhill’s Gemma Dryburgh will make her Solheim Cup debut next month

Rookie one of four players to earn a captain's pick from Suzann Pettersen for the match against the United States next month.

By Paul Third
Gemma Dryburgh will make his Solheim Cup debut next month. Image: PA
Gemma Dryburgh will make his Solheim Cup debut next month. Image: PA

Westhill’s Gemma Dryburgh is ready to embrace the intensity after being handed a place in the European team for the Solheim Cup.

The Scot is one of four picks by captain Suzann Pettersen for the match against the United States at Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22 to 24.

World number 48 Dryburgh is one of three rookies in Pettersen’s team which will be chasing a third consecutive victory against the American for the first time in the tournament’s history and she cannot wait to play her part.

Dryburgh said: “It’s so special, it’s still sinking in to be honest.

“It has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl watching the Solheim Cup growing up.

“I was actually a spectator when Suzann put that winning putt in at Gleneagles so it gives me goosebumps thinking back to that moment. To be part of Team Europe means so much.

“Getting that win at the end of last year in Japan gives me so much confidence. Since then I’ve played solid on tour and feel like I really belong out here.

“To finally get onto the Solheim Cup team means so much and I feel like I’m ready for it now.

“It’s going to be nerve racking. I’ve heard from other girls it’s quite intense but I know the girls will be there to help me out.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work on the mental side of the game so I’m sure that will stand me in good stead going into the week.

“I’m really looking forward to it and going to embrace it as well as I can.”

Dryburgh secured her maiden LPGA Tour title in November last year at the Toto Japan Classic and recorded her best-ever finish in a major when she finished eight at the Evian Championship last month.

Pettersen, who selected Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom as her three other captain’s picks, believes Dryburgh is ready for the challenge.

She said: “Gemma has had a fantastic last few years. She’s elevated her game.

“She won in Japan towards the end of last year and started to really feel comfortable among the best players in the world.

“She’s a fantastic person. I’ve gotten to know her a little bit over the last year and I couldn’t think of a nicer person to compliment the rest of the team for a week.

“I’m super excited to have her. She’s a consistent player, you know what you are going to get as she’s pretty even steven.

“We have a lot of players who are high in intensity, some who are a little bit lower. Gemma, you know exactly what you are going to get and that will compliment us.

‘Rookie can handle the pressure’

Suzann Pettersen.  Image: PA

Pettersen knows the pressure will be on rookie Dryburgh but the captain has backed 30 year-old to take her debut in her stride.

She said: “It will be super exciting to see how she is going ot cope with all of it. I know she is super prepared.

“She is working hard day and night on her game, the mental side, the physics, so she is going to be prepared.

“It’s nice to know you have players who are rookies but have the experience.

“They’ve felt the pressure and the excitement of winning on tour across the world. This is going to be a week she’ll never forget.”

