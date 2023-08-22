Westhill’s Gemma Dryburgh will make her Solheim Cup debut next month

Westhill’s Gemma Dryburgh is ready to embrace the intensity after being handed a place in the European team for the Solheim Cup.

The Scot is one of four picks by captain Suzann Pettersen for the match against the United States at Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22 to 24.

World number 48 Dryburgh is one of three rookies in Pettersen’s team which will be chasing a third consecutive victory against the American for the first time in the tournament’s history and she cannot wait to play her part.

Dryburgh said: “It’s so special, it’s still sinking in to be honest.

“It has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl watching the Solheim Cup growing up.

“I was actually a spectator when Suzann put that winning putt in at Gleneagles so it gives me goosebumps thinking back to that moment. To be part of Team Europe means so much.

“Getting that win at the end of last year in Japan gives me so much confidence. Since then I’ve played solid on tour and feel like I really belong out here.

“To finally get onto the Solheim Cup team means so much and I feel like I’m ready for it now.

“It’s going to be nerve racking. I’ve heard from other girls it’s quite intense but I know the girls will be there to help me out.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work on the mental side of the game so I’m sure that will stand me in good stead going into the week.

“I’m really looking forward to it and going to embrace it as well as I can.”

The @SolheimCupEuro roster is set! ⭐️ Celine Boutier 🇫🇷

Maja Stark 🇸🇪

Charley Hull 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Leona Maguire 🇮🇪

Georgia Hall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Linn Grant 🇸🇪

Carlota Ciganda 🇪🇸

Anna Nordqvist 🇸🇪

Madelene Sagstrom 🇸🇪

Gemma Dryburgh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Emily Pedersen 🇩🇰

Caroline Hedwall 🇸🇪 MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/nT49WGODkp — LPGA (@LPGA) August 22, 2023

Dryburgh secured her maiden LPGA Tour title in November last year at the Toto Japan Classic and recorded her best-ever finish in a major when she finished eight at the Evian Championship last month.

Pettersen, who selected Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom as her three other captain’s picks, believes Dryburgh is ready for the challenge.

She said: “Gemma has had a fantastic last few years. She’s elevated her game.

“She won in Japan towards the end of last year and started to really feel comfortable among the best players in the world.

“She’s a fantastic person. I’ve gotten to know her a little bit over the last year and I couldn’t think of a nicer person to compliment the rest of the team for a week.

“I’m super excited to have her. She’s a consistent player, you know what you are going to get as she’s pretty even steven.

“We have a lot of players who are high in intensity, some who are a little bit lower. Gemma, you know exactly what you are going to get and that will compliment us.

‘Rookie can handle the pressure’

Pettersen knows the pressure will be on rookie Dryburgh but the captain has backed 30 year-old to take her debut in her stride.

She said: “It will be super exciting to see how she is going ot cope with all of it. I know she is super prepared.

“She is working hard day and night on her game, the mental side, the physics, so she is going to be prepared.

“It’s nice to know you have players who are rookies but have the experience.

“They’ve felt the pressure and the excitement of winning on tour across the world. This is going to be a week she’ll never forget.”