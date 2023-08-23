‘It is the best sport in the world’: Television presenter Dan Walker on his love of golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It is the best sport in the world’: Television presenter Dan Walker on his love of golf

The television presenter was among the celebrities teeing up in Wednesday’s Staysure PGA Seniors celebrity pro-am at Trump International Links.

By Danny Law
Pictured is the Dan Walker and his playing partners Billy McNeill, Ricky Hall and James Kingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured is the Dan Walker and his playing partners Billy McNeill, Ricky Hall and James Kingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dan Walker admits golf is never far from his mind even if he doesn’t get to play as often as he would like.

The journalist and television presenter is a member at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield – the same club as 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex, who is also making strides in the professional game.

Walker, who was among the celebrities teeing up in Wednesday’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am, is a very talented golfer in his own right and plays off an impressive +0.8 handicap.

The former BBC Breakfast host, who moved to Channel 5 last year, cherishes his time on the golf course.

He said: “This is only my 11th round of the year so I don’t play enough to maintain a scratch handicap.

“I think about golf a lot.

“I am one of those people who never walks past a mirror without checking the back-swing.

“It is the best sport in the world.

Scratch golfer Dan Walker attacks the pin. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It is a lovely social game and there are loads of people here watching which is brilliant.

“As a youngster I played a lot of tennis and football.

“I used to sneak on the local municipal course with some school friends and get thrown off by the pro.

“We used to try to get four holes in and then get kicked off.

“On Saturdays I would go down and hunt for golf balls.

“I got a 7-iron for Christmas from my mum and dad one year and I just used to enjoy hitting it around.

“I like the social side of golf but I also like the solitude of it as well.

“It is the one time I will switch off, not look at my phone and just enjoy playing golf.

“I have only managed one 18 at Hallamshire so far this year but it is lovely.

“It is Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick’s home course and there is a lot of love for those boys in Sheffield.”

Television presenter Dan Walker reckons golf is the best sport in the world. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As a golf aficionado, Walker said it was well worth making the trip to Aberdeenshire to play Trump International Links and gave the course a glowing review.

He added: “One of the great privileges of the job is being invited to play at courses like this.

“When I come to a thing like this I never have winning on my mind, I just want to hit some good shots which I managed to do.

“The course is lovely.

“It is very inviting but brutal at the same time.

“You do not want to go into the long stuff.

“I played with (South African professional) James Kingston and he is just brilliant.

“I have been a long-time admirer of his swing and his attitude.

“It is lovely to play with him. I love days like this on a fantastic golf course with some great company.”

All in a good cause

The celebrities were taking part in the Wapp Celebrity Series with famous faces from sport, media and entertainment competing to win a share of £100,000 for their chosen charities.

The Celebrity Series Grand Final takes place in Mauritius in December.

Walker, whose chosen charity is the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said: “I played in Mauritius a few years ago and won a bit of money for them.

“It is a great opportunity for us as non-professionals to come somewhere like this and compete for money which could make a real difference to charities who are really struggling right now.

“I was with Keith Duffy a few years ago when he won a lot of money for his chosen charities and he still talks about the change that the money made.

“It is brilliant to have an event like this where there is cash available to support charities as well.”

Gallery: Celebrities hit the fairways at Trump International Links in Staysure PGA Seniors Championship pro-am

