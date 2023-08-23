‘It is the best sport in the world’: Television presenter Dan Walker on his love of golf

Dan Walker admits golf is never far from his mind even if he doesn’t get to play as often as he would like.

The journalist and television presenter is a member at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield – the same club as 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex, who is also making strides in the professional game.

Walker, who was among the celebrities teeing up in Wednesday’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am, is a very talented golfer in his own right and plays off an impressive +0.8 handicap.

The former BBC Breakfast host, who moved to Channel 5 last year, cherishes his time on the golf course.

He said: “This is only my 11th round of the year so I don’t play enough to maintain a scratch handicap.

“I think about golf a lot.

“I am one of those people who never walks past a mirror without checking the back-swing.

“It is the best sport in the world.

“It is a lovely social game and there are loads of people here watching which is brilliant.

“As a youngster I played a lot of tennis and football.

“I used to sneak on the local municipal course with some school friends and get thrown off by the pro.

“We used to try to get four holes in and then get kicked off.

“On Saturdays I would go down and hunt for golf balls.

“I got a 7-iron for Christmas from my mum and dad one year and I just used to enjoy hitting it around.

“I like the social side of golf but I also like the solitude of it as well.

“It is the one time I will switch off, not look at my phone and just enjoy playing golf.

“I have only managed one 18 at Hallamshire so far this year but it is lovely.

“It is Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick’s home course and there is a lot of love for those boys in Sheffield.”

As a golf aficionado, Walker said it was well worth making the trip to Aberdeenshire to play Trump International Links and gave the course a glowing review.

He added: “One of the great privileges of the job is being invited to play at courses like this.

“When I come to a thing like this I never have winning on my mind, I just want to hit some good shots which I managed to do.

“The course is lovely.

“It is very inviting but brutal at the same time.

“You do not want to go into the long stuff.

“I played with (South African professional) James Kingston and he is just brilliant.

“I have been a long-time admirer of his swing and his attitude.

“It is lovely to play with him. I love days like this on a fantastic golf course with some great company.”

All in a good cause

The celebrities were taking part in the Wapp Celebrity Series with famous faces from sport, media and entertainment competing to win a share of £100,000 for their chosen charities.

The Celebrity Series Grand Final takes place in Mauritius in December.

Walker, whose chosen charity is the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said: “I played in Mauritius a few years ago and won a bit of money for them.

“It is a great opportunity for us as non-professionals to come somewhere like this and compete for money which could make a real difference to charities who are really struggling right now.

“I was with Keith Duffy a few years ago when he won a lot of money for his chosen charities and he still talks about the change that the money made.

“It is brilliant to have an event like this where there is cash available to support charities as well.”