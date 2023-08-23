Gallery: Celebrities hit the fairways at Trump International Links in Staysure PGA Seniors Championship pro-am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Celebrities hit the fairways at Trump International Links in Staysure PGA Seniors Championship pro-am

The Legends Tour event which runs over the next four days is the biggest tournament to be staged on the Aberdeenshire course since opening in 2012.

Brian McFadden in action at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brian McFadden in action at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

An array of famous faces took to the fairways of Trump International Links for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am.

The Legends Tour event which runs over the next four days is the biggest tournament to be staged on the Aberdeenshire course, which opened in 2012.

The course, designed by Dr Martin Hawtree, was given the thumbs up from the celebrities – even if the blustery afternoon conditions made scoring tough.

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry enjoyed his first experience of the Trump course.

He said: “I have never been here before but everyone I have spoken to that has played it absolutely raves about it.

“It is incredible, one of the most amazing places I have been to play golf.

“I normally play at Sunningdale and I golf every day of the week if I can.

“As someone who is obsessed with golf, it is a dream to play here.”

Former Scotland manager and Aberdeen legend Gordon Strachan was among those teeing up at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Former Manchester United, Tottenham and England striker Teddy Sheringham was also impressed.

He said: “I love it. It is a beautiful course.

“There is some horrible rough out there but it is very forgiving as well.

“I didn’t really know what to expect.

“It is not tight as such, but it is very enjoyable.”

Former footballer turned pundit Matt Le Tissier agreed, saying: “I love the course.

“I was here in November. It is as good as I remember. It is stunning.

“It is so pretty and the architecture of it is so brilliant.

“It is a joy to play.

“The dunes are just stunning. You can get some great photos around this place.

“As an amateur golfer, I can have good days and some very bad days but I really enjoy my golf.”

Former Manchester United and England forward Teddy Sheringham enjoyed his experience at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal, Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organisations golf properties around the world, said “there would be no better venue on Earth for a Ryder Cup.”

Horse racing legend Sir AP McCoy can also envisage the course hosting one of golf’s big tournaments in the future.

He said: “I have been lucky enough to play at Turnberry quite a few times.

“I though that was one of the best courses there is but this is also beautiful and stunning.

“I can’t believe how natural it looks.

“There has been a golf course here for less than 15 years – it is a shame for golf that it has only been this long.

“I don’t see any reason why this couldn’t host a very big event one day.

“I don’t think professional golfers would come here and think it wasn’t nice. I’m sure they would love it.

“It is beautiful.”

Racing legend Sir AP McCoy tees off in the celebrity pro-am. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Former Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings also enjoyed his day at the Aberdeenshire course.

The 61-year-old, who is a member at Gullane, said: “It is my first time here and it is very enjoyable.

“The course is very playable.

“It is in fantastic condition and we have some great company.

“My golf could have been a wee bit better but I stuck in.”

Former Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings taking a picture. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Roberto Di Matteo, who played for and managed Chelsea, says the course is in his top three in the world.

He said: “I played here last year and I’m not surprised to see it in such fantastic condition.

“It is very tough and a lovely piece of land.

“It is top three of the courses I have been lucky enough to play.

“It is a brilliant experience and looks fantastic with the dunes and the sea.

“The great thing about golf is that players of all levels can play together with the handicap system.

“It is a real pleasure as a former athlete to play alongside the professionals who are still playing at such a high level at their age.

“I really love my golf and I’m planning to go to the Ryder Cup next month. Hopefully Europe will do well.”

Chelsea legend Roberto Di Matteo says the Trump course is in his top three. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Irish pop singer and television presenter Brian McFadden emerged victorious in the celebrity stableford competition.

His score of 37 points pipped Formula 1 legend Damon Hill and former England cricketer Steve Harmison by a single point.

Keith Duffy was among the celebrities at the Aberdeenshire course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Curling legend Eve Muirhead plays off a handicap of three. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Matt Le Tissier is a keen golfer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Actor James Nesbitt keeps a close eye on his tee shot. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snooker legend Stephen Hendry was playing Trump International Links for the first time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall on the green. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Athletics legend Kriss Akabusi was enjoying his visit to Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Damon Hill finished second to Brian McFadden in the celebrity stableford competition. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former England cricketer Darren Gough hacks it out from the rough. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith heading up the fairway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Chelsea and Italy attacker Gianfranco Zola is all smiles. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation