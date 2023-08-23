Gallery: Celebrities hit the fairways at Trump International Links in Staysure PGA Seniors Championship pro-am

An array of famous faces took to the fairways of Trump International Links for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am.

The Legends Tour event which runs over the next four days is the biggest tournament to be staged on the Aberdeenshire course, which opened in 2012.

The course, designed by Dr Martin Hawtree, was given the thumbs up from the celebrities – even if the blustery afternoon conditions made scoring tough.

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry enjoyed his first experience of the Trump course.

He said: “I have never been here before but everyone I have spoken to that has played it absolutely raves about it.

“It is incredible, one of the most amazing places I have been to play golf.

“I normally play at Sunningdale and I golf every day of the week if I can.

“As someone who is obsessed with golf, it is a dream to play here.”

Former Manchester United, Tottenham and England striker Teddy Sheringham was also impressed.

He said: “I love it. It is a beautiful course.

“There is some horrible rough out there but it is very forgiving as well.

“I didn’t really know what to expect.

“It is not tight as such, but it is very enjoyable.”

Former footballer turned pundit Matt Le Tissier agreed, saying: “I love the course.

“I was here in November. It is as good as I remember. It is stunning.

“It is so pretty and the architecture of it is so brilliant.

“It is a joy to play.

“The dunes are just stunning. You can get some great photos around this place.

“As an amateur golfer, I can have good days and some very bad days but I really enjoy my golf.”

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal, Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organisations golf properties around the world, said “there would be no better venue on Earth for a Ryder Cup.”

Horse racing legend Sir AP McCoy can also envisage the course hosting one of golf’s big tournaments in the future.

He said: “I have been lucky enough to play at Turnberry quite a few times.

“I though that was one of the best courses there is but this is also beautiful and stunning.

“I can’t believe how natural it looks.

“There has been a golf course here for less than 15 years – it is a shame for golf that it has only been this long.

“I don’t see any reason why this couldn’t host a very big event one day.

“I don’t think professional golfers would come here and think it wasn’t nice. I’m sure they would love it.

“It is beautiful.”

Former Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings also enjoyed his day at the Aberdeenshire course.

The 61-year-old, who is a member at Gullane, said: “It is my first time here and it is very enjoyable.

“The course is very playable.

“It is in fantastic condition and we have some great company.

“My golf could have been a wee bit better but I stuck in.”

Roberto Di Matteo, who played for and managed Chelsea, says the course is in his top three in the world.

He said: “I played here last year and I’m not surprised to see it in such fantastic condition.

“It is very tough and a lovely piece of land.

“It is top three of the courses I have been lucky enough to play.

“It is a brilliant experience and looks fantastic with the dunes and the sea.

“The great thing about golf is that players of all levels can play together with the handicap system.

“It is a real pleasure as a former athlete to play alongside the professionals who are still playing at such a high level at their age.

“I really love my golf and I’m planning to go to the Ryder Cup next month. Hopefully Europe will do well.”

Irish pop singer and television presenter Brian McFadden emerged victorious in the celebrity stableford competition.

His score of 37 points pipped Formula 1 legend Damon Hill and former England cricketer Steve Harmison by a single point.