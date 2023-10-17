44-year-old man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Torry assault

A 44-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court after a serious assault took place in Aberdeen.

Police said that a 58-year-old woman has also been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The incident happened on Menzies Road in Torry at around 7.40pm on Monday.

A 55-year-old man was later taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The street had been cordoned through the night, with police still present in the area this morning.

Aberdeen street cordoned off all night

