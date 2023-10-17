44-year-old man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Torry assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
44-year-old man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Torry assault

Another man was taken to hospital after the incident in Menzies Road.

By Shanay Taylor
Police at a cordon on Menzies Road.
Police at a cordon on Menzies Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A 44-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court after a serious assault took place in Aberdeen.

Police said that a 58-year-old woman has also been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The incident happened on Menzies Road in Torry at around 7.40pm on Monday.

A 55-year-old man was later taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The street had been cordoned through the night, with police still present in the area this morning.

Police cordoned off Menzies Road.
A man has been taken to hospital following the incident last night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen street cordoned off all night

A 58-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a 55-year-old man having been seriously assaulted on Menzies Road, Aberdeen, around 7.40pm on Monday, October 16, 2023.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

“A 58-year-old woman has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Arrest made after armed police respond to reports of ‘man with gun’ in Linksfield Road

