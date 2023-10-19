Stephen Gallacher on ‘legend’ Ivor Robson, PGA Seniors Championship returning to Trump International Links and Tiger Woods’ prospects for Hero World Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Gallacher on ‘legend’ Ivor Robson, PGA Seniors Championship returning to Trump International Links and Tiger Woods’ prospects for Hero World Challenge

The Press and Journal columnist pays tribute to Robson who was the official starter at The Open for more than 40 years.

By Stephen Gallacher
Ivor Robson, the official starter at the Open for 41 years, who has died aged 83. Image: PA.
The first tee of the Open Championship can be a very nervy place so it was always reassuring to see a friendly face in Ivor Robson.

He was a legend of our sport and I was sad to read that he has died at the age of 83.

Ivor, who was from Moffat, was the official starter at the Open for 41 years. His first Open was at Carnoustie in 1975 and his last was at St Andrews in 2015.

His voice was iconic and instantly recognisable.

He was loved by the players and it was no surprise to see some of the game’s greats, including Tiger Woods, paying tribute to him.

He was a true gentleman who gave so much to golf.

When you were watching the Open, as soon as he said “on the tee” you knew exactly who it was.

On the first tee, he was always very prepared and professional and he would put you at ease.

He was also a PGA professional. He spoke to me about his time as a club pro one day when we were chatting on the tee.

He was a lovely man so my thoughts go to his family.

Bigger and better in 2024

Meanwhile, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will return to Trump International Links for the next three years.

I know the course was very well received by the players who took part in this year’s event.

That is no surprise as it is an unbelievable golf course – one of the best there is.

I love playing the course and a course that good should be hosting big events.

There is likely to be a great field for that event because it is taking place the week after the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The crowds were good this year but with next year’s event being earlier in the summer and during the school holidays I expect there will be even more people there in August.

It is shaping up to be a fantastic summer of golf in Scotland because along with the senior events we have the Scottish Open at Renaissance, the Open at Royal Troon and the Women’s Open at St Andrews.

So close for Siem in Spain

The Spanish Open was won by Matthieu Pavon but it was Marcel Siem who almost stole the show.

He nearly chipped in from the edge of the green for a 59 in his final round but ended up with a par at the driveable 324-yard last in an excellent round of 61.

Marcel has had an unbelievable year.

He is now sitting in 11th spot on the DP World Tour in the race to land one of the 10 cards on offer for the PGA Tour.

He is 43 now and he has had a bit of a renaissance after a couple of difficult years.

He has been very consistent this season and he will be hoping to keep the momentum going over the closing few events.

But there was no stopping Pavon as he claimed his first win on the DP World Tour.

He has been knocking on the door for a while and it was only a matter of time before he got across the winning line.

It was a good win for him because there were some top players in the field, such as Jon Rahm who was aiming to win on home soil, and a few players, including Siem, putting the pressure on over the closing stretch.

Will final spot be for the host?

Nineteen of the 20 players who will take part in next month’s Hero World Challenge have been confirmed.

I’m hoping the final spot is being reserved for the event host Tiger Woods, who has not played since the Masters in April.

It is a strong field with eight of the world’s top 10 teeing up. There will be 11 of the 12 members of the United States’ Ryder Cup team in action with LIV player Brooks Koepka the only absentee.

A few videos of Tiger playing golf have been shared recently which has raised hopes he may be close to a return.

The golfing world want to see him back playing and competing again.

I would love to see him in the field and this would be an ideal tournament to ease him back in.

 

 

